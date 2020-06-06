US
George Floyd protests

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Helen Regan, Brett McKeehan, Rob Picheta and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 5:05 a.m. ET, June 6, 2020
1 min ago

In Australia, protesters demand justice over minority deaths in custody

From CNN's Helen Regan, Angus Watson and Carly Walsh

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, in Melbourne, Australia.
People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Protesters have gathered in major cities across Australia demanding justice over minority deaths in police custody in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 10,000 people gathered in central Sydney Saturday after a court overturned a previous injunction that ruled any protest there illegal because of social distancing restrictions. Similar demonstrations went ahead in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, with protesters waving banners and chanting "black lives matter."

The rallies were organized by indigenous rights groups -- among others -- under the banner "Stop Black Deaths in Custody."

Jeremy, 27, who didn't reveal his surname, attended the march in Sydney. "To know that I stand on the shoulders of black, queer people before me who have enabled me to live the life I lead, I had to ask myself if I was going to be the ancestor that people after me needed me to be," he told CNN.

"Change needs to happen ... I want to see it at its grass-roots level, see it in the education system, with people in power. What I want to see is that we haven't come this far for everything that's come before us to mean nothing."

51 min ago

Black Lives Matter protests aren't just happening in big cities. They're also in America's small towns

From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji

A peaceful protest in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday in front of the city's Chief Paduke statue.
A peaceful protest in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday in front of the city's Chief Paduke statue. J.T. Crawford

As a person of color, Kaneesha Willie has dealt with racism her entire life.

Participating in her hometown's protest in Paducah, Kentucky, gave her an opportunity to show her young, mixed-race kids that their voices matter -- especially as black people are fighting to be heard in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The 23-year-old said she was proud to see her small town fight for justice in such a big way at the Chief Paduke statue, a historical marker for the town.

"We all bleed red," Willie said. "We are all one and the protest really showed that our community came together. It was beautiful."

Thousands have demonstrated in communities across the world to protest and demand racial justice in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

The national stage has shown us protests in big cities like Washington, DC, New York City and Los Angeles, but small towns that dot the map -- ones you may never hear about -- are also showing small acts of solidarity.

In State College, Pennsylvania; Farmington, Missouri; Holland, Arkansas; Solebury, Pennsylvania; and other towns, people are making their voices heard.

1 hr 13 min ago

Virginia police issue 43 charges after protesters march onto interstate

From CNN's Alta Spells

The Virginia State Police issued 43 charges on Friday after a group of protesters entered the main interstate highway, the I-95, in Prince William County.

Corinne Geller, public relations director of the Virginia State Police, said in an emailed statement that the protesters were charged with unlawful assembly, obstructing free passage of others and obstruction of justice after they blocked all travel on the interstate, including in the express lanes.

According to police, the group of about 75 people entered the interstate at Exit 152, marched north on the I-95 and entered the express lanes before heading south, where they were approached by state troopers.  

Geller said that when state troopers approached, the group refused to comply with verbal commands to leave the interstate, and several of the protesters ran across the travel lanes into the woods. 

1 hr 36 min ago

"Protesters need to do their part to curb the spread of the virus," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

A protester wears a face mask reading "I can't breathe" in Washington, DC, on May 29.
A protester wears a face mask reading "I can't breathe" in Washington, DC, on May 29. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says there is a risk the coronavirus will spread at protests across the US, where streets are packed with people chanting, screaming and potentially coughing because of tear gas.

"The virus is still out there, it is still very contagious," Gupta said.  

On the plus side, he added, "a lot of people wear masks, that is good. We know masks can have significant impacts on the spread of the virus. The protests are mostly outside, which is also good because the virus will disperse more into the air."

However, people being in close proximity to each other is a problem, Gupta said. If they become infected with Covid-19 at a protest, it will be that much harder to do contact tracing.

"They are not obviously physically distancing and they are staying in these positions for longer than 10 or 15 minutes," Gupta said. "So you have many situations where you have close contact, and if people are then subsequently diagnosed with an infection, it's a question of how do you go back and trace contacts of people in a protest. It’s very hard to do."

The protests are also happening at a time when the US is beginning to reopen, and as a result it may be difficult to know how much of an impact these protests have on new coronavirus infections.

"Protesters need to do their part to curb the spread of the virus. And also to think about after they go home. What they might do to potentially not spread the virus to people in their family, in their community. That will be important over the next several weeks," Gupta said.

2 hr 7 min ago

Justin Trudeau takes a knee at Black Lives Matter demonstration

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee on June 5, in Ottawa, Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee on June 5, in Ottawa, Canada. Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Ottawa on Friday.

Trudeau's act of solidarity comes after he declined to comment earlier in the day about whether he would be attending the protest. Still, he arrived at Parliament Hill -- home to Canada's Parliament -- wearing a black cloth mask Friday afternoon and surrounded by security guards, according to CNN affiliate CTVnews

Trudeau did not speak at the event, though he clapped and nodded along with some of the other speakers, including when a speaker asserted there is no middle ground on racism. At another point, he yelled "Amen" along with other protesters after a speaker discussed promoting love and justice.

2 hr 35 min ago

Sydney protesters demand justice over indigenous deaths in custody

From journalist Angus Watson in Sydney

Demonstrators attend a Black Lives Matter protest to express solidarity with US protestors in Sydney on June 6.
Demonstrators attend a Black Lives Matter protest to express solidarity with US protestors in Sydney on June 6. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Up to 3,000 people have gathered in central Sydney after a court overturned a previous protest ban over social distancing concerns. 

"These protests here today are inspired by what's happening in the US. People are hyper aware of that and are very supportive of that -- and we have our own issues in Australia," journalist Angus Watson told CNN.

Organized by indigenous rights groups -- among others -- under the banner “Stop Black Deaths in Custody,” rallies are also going ahead in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Some background:

Australia's indigenous population -- composed of mainland Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders -- makes up 2.4% of the country's 25 million people, yet accounts for more than a quarter of its total prisoner population. ​

Analysis from Change the Record, an Aboriginal-led justice coalition, found that there have been 449 indigenous deaths in custody between 1980 and 2011, which represents 24% of all deaths in custody over that period.

"They want their voices heard, they feel like there has not been any convictions, there has not been any justice," Watson said. "These protests in Sydney here today are matched across the country in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and other centers. People saying that they're angry, they're fed up and they want to be heard."

3 hr 7 min ago

It's 2 a.m. in New York and 4 p.m. in Sydney. Here's the latest developments on the George Floyd protests

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, in Melbourne, Australia.
People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

If you're just tuning into our live coverage, here are the important headlines today:

Protesters rally across Australia: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have gathered for rallies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide today. A court overturned an injunction banning a march and rally in Sydney, and crowds have started to assemble.

Tribute to Breonna Taylor: A crowd of peaceful protesters near the White House in Washington, DC, sang "Happy Birthday" in memory of Taylor, who was killed by police in March and who would have turned 27 today. Noticeably absent was the presence of law enforcement. However city officials are expecting a bigger demonstration on Saturday.

Facebook's policies to be reviewed: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will review its policies concerning the state use of force, voter suppression and content moderation, as the company faces a backlash from many of its own workers over its inaction on controversial posts by US President Donald Trump. 

Cyclist arrested over rant: Detectives have arrested and charged the cyclist caught on video accosting three people as they posted flyers in support of Black Lives Matter. The cyclist, who police identified as 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III, of Kensington, Maryland, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Biden says Trump putting words in Floyd's mouth is "despicable": Presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden sharply criticized Trump for invoking Floyd's name as the President was taking a victory lap over lower unemployment numbers.

NFL wrong for not listening to players about racism, commissioner says: Roger Goodell said it has been a difficult time for the US -- in particular black Americans -- and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "all the families who have endured police brutality."

3 hr 31 min ago

Police arrest protesters breaking curfew in Manhattan

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz

Protesters denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement march in defiance of a citywide curfew on June 5, in New York City.
Protesters denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement march in defiance of a citywide curfew on June 5, in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz is on the ground in Manhattan, New York City, where another curfew is in effect.

Prokupecz said several protests are happening across the city, although it's "relatively quiet."

Police have made arrests, he added.

A small group of protesters marched from Gracie Mansion -- the residence of New York City's mayor -- and walked up 82nd Street.

"The minute they got to 82nd Street, police decided to move in. What's interesting is this is only 30 minutes into the curfew," Prokupecz said.

"Yesterday, we saw arrests about an hour and a half into the curfew. There were 18 arrests here, and it's really discretionary. That's what's interesting, it's up to in most cases the borough commander."

About 18 people were arrested on charges of violating the curfew after police issued warnings to the crowd, Prokupecz said.

3 hr 48 min ago

Kerry Kennedy: "We need to seize this moment"

On June 5, 1968, US presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy gave his final speech -- about institutional and anti-black violence -- before he was assassinated.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Friday, his daughter, Kerry Kennedy, said her father's words on an issue "that has been in the country ... for 401 years" are still relevant to those protesting today.

"We need to defund the police. We need to redirect the funds to community-based programs and housing, education and healthcare, and mental healthcare," Kennedy said.

"We need to deincarcerate our jails. We need to address mass incarceration. We need to end cash bail. There's so much that needs to be done in this country. To stop this anti-black violence that's been here since the start."

Kennedy said that while this is a time of "profound pain and sadness," it was also a moment to harness.

"We have to harness the momentum of this moment and push forward. There's going to be a time when protesters are going to get off the streets and people will go back to their lives," she said. "So this is it. And for those of us who care about these issues, for those of us who want to stop the anti-black violence in our country, we need to seize this moment. We need to seek out those local black-led institutions, and support them. We need to educate ourselves."

Watch: