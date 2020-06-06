Protesters denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement march in defiance of a citywide curfew on June 5, in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz is on the ground in Manhattan, New York City, where another curfew is in effect.

Prokupecz said several protests are happening across the city, although it's "relatively quiet."

Police have made arrests, he added.

A small group of protesters marched from Gracie Mansion -- the residence of New York City's mayor -- and walked up 82nd Street.

"The minute they got to 82nd Street, police decided to move in. What's interesting is this is only 30 minutes into the curfew," Prokupecz said.

"Yesterday, we saw arrests about an hour and a half into the curfew. There were 18 arrests here, and it's really discretionary. That's what's interesting, it's up to in most cases the borough commander."

About 18 people were arrested on charges of violating the curfew after police issued warnings to the crowd, Prokupecz said.