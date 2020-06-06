US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Helen Regan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:35 a.m. ET, June 6, 2020
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Police arrest protesters breaking curfew in Manhattan

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz

Protesters denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement march in defiance of a citywide curfew on June 5, in New York City.
Protesters denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement march in defiance of a citywide curfew on June 5, in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz is on the ground in Manhattan, New York City, where another curfew is in effect.

Prokupecz said several protests are happening across the city, although it's "relatively quiet."

Police have made arrests, he added.

A small group of protesters marched from Gracie Mansion -- the residence of New York City's mayor -- and walked up 82nd Street.

"The minute they got to 82nd Street, police decided to move in. What's interesting is this is only 30 minutes into the curfew," Prokupecz said.

"Yesterday, we saw arrests about an hour and a half into the curfew. There were 18 arrests here, and it's really discretionary. That's what's interesting, it's up to in most cases the borough commander."

About 18 people were arrested on charges of violating the curfew after police issued warnings to the crowd, Prokupecz said.

18 min ago

Kerry Kennedy: "We need to seize this moment"

On June 5, 1968, US presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy gave his final speech -- about institutional and anti-black violence -- before he was assassinated.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Friday, his daughter, Kerry Kennedy, said her father's words on an issue "that has been in the country ... for 401 years" are still relevant to those protesting today.

"We need to defund the police. We need to redirect the funds to community-based programs and housing, education and healthcare, and mental healthcare," Kennedy said.

"We need to deincarcerate our jails. We need to address mass incarceration. We need to end cash bail. There's so much that needs to be done in this country. To stop this anti-black violence that's been here since the start."

Kennedy said that while this is a time of "profound pain and sadness," it was also a moment to harness.

"We have to harness the momentum of this moment and push forward. There's going to be a time when protesters are going to get off the streets and people will go back to their lives," she said. "So this is it. And for those of us who care about these issues, for those of us who want to stop the anti-black violence in our country, we need to seize this moment. We need to seek out those local black-led institutions, and support them. We need to educate ourselves."

Watch:

38 min ago

Australian court rules Sydney protest can proceed

From CNN's Carly Walsh

A court in Australia has overturned an injunction which banned a march and rally in Sydney today in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to lawmaker David Shoebridge.

New South Wales state officials had sought to ban the protest due to social distancing concerns and received an injunction Friday night. The New South Wales Court of Appeals overturned that ruling Saturday.

Protesters have already started gathering in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide today.

48 min ago

Drew Brees tells Trump that NFL protests have never been about the US flag

From CNN's Amir Vera

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in a post on Instagram Friday that the NFL protests were never about the American flag.

Brees' post comes after he initially said Wednesday he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag." He later issued an apology, saying his comments were "insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."

President Donald Trump then became involved, saying Brees should have never backtracked on his comments. 

"He should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag," Trump tweeted. "OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high..."

Brees responded to Trump on Instagram, tagging the President and saying that "we can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities." 

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been," Brees' post read. "We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities."

Read the full story:

Drew Brees tells Trump NFL protests have never been about the US flag
RELATED

Drew Brees tells Trump NFL protests have never been about the US flag

1 hr 6 min ago

No one was arrested at Atlanta protests on Friday

Groups of demonstrators gather as protests continue in front of city hall on June 5, in Atlanta.
Groups of demonstrators gather as protests continue in front of city hall on June 5, in Atlanta. John Amis/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

There were no arrests at protests in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, police said.

A total of 352 arrests had previously been made at protests in the city since the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd started on Friday, May 29.

1 hr 19 min ago

A pilot used his plane to draw a tribute to George Floyd

From CNN's Lauren M. Johnson

Dimitri Neonakis from ForeFlight
Dimitri Neonakis from ForeFlight

A pilot drew a unique tribute to George Floyd over Canada by following a flight path in the shape of a raised fist. 

Dimitri Neonakis took to the Nova Scotia sky on Thursday with his personal message to Floyd. He said he chose the fist because it's a symbol of the movement against racism. 

"We all have to speak out and we have to end it," Neonakis said. "There are no borders when it comes to racism." 

Neonakis mapped out the image on an app and then followed the line for the fist in his plane. He said it took him about two and a half hours at 150 miles per hour to finish the image. 

Read the full story.

1 hr 50 min ago

Black Lives Matter protesters gather across Australia

From CNN's Carly Walsh

Protesters gather to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests in the United States on June 6 in Adelaide, Australia.
Protesters gather to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests in the United States on June 6 in Adelaide, Australia. Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement have started gathering for rallies in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide today.

A rally is also expected to go ahead in Sydney despite a Supreme Court injunction ruling it illegal because of social distancing rules.

Organizers have lodged an appeal, which is still pending.

The rallies have been been organized by indigenous rights groups -- among others -- under the banner “Stop Black Deaths in Custody.”

The indigenous community left behind:

Australia's indigenous population -- composed of mainland Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders -- makes up 2.4% of the country's 25 million people, yet accounts for more than a quarter of its total prisoner population. ​

Analysis from Change the Record, an Aboriginal-led justice coalition, found that there have been 449 indigenous deaths in custody between 1980 and 2011, which represents 24% of all deaths in custody over that period.

Read more on that here.

1 hr 51 min ago

Zuckerberg posts "Black lives matter" and pledges to review Facebook's policies

From CNN's Rishi Iyengar

Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019.
Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will review its policies concerning the state use of force, voter suppression and content moderation, as the company faces a backlash from many of its own workers over its inaction on controversial posts by US President Donald Trump. 

In a note to employees that he later shared on his Facebook page Friday, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the decision about Trump's posts "left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt." 

The Facebook co-founder and CEO also addressed the protests that have erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

"To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter," he wrote.

Zuckerberg's remarks come days after he hosted a contentious town hall with Facebook employees, a number of whom expressed outrage at the social media giant's decision not to take action against posts by Trump that rival platform Twitter flagged as having violated its own rules.

Read the full story:

Zuckerberg posts 'Black lives matter' and pledges to review Facebook's policies
RELATED

Zuckerberg posts 'Black lives matter' and pledges to review Facebook's policies

1 hr 51 min ago

No police presence as protesters sing birthday tribute to Breonna Taylor near White House

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

Protesters march in Washington on Friday night.
Protesters march in Washington on Friday night. CNN

A large crowd of peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, is heading for Lafayette Park near the White House.

CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt said the protesters are "finishing this week how they started it, by protesting peacefully."

Sitting on some 250 yoga mats donated by a social worker's advocacy group, they sang "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March and who would have turned 27 today. 

A new street sign has also been erected at the intersection of 16th and 8th streets reading "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

"This is where that fierce crackdown happened against those protesters on Monday night who were protesting peacefully right before the President gave that speech in the Rose Garden, when he declared himself the 'law and order' President," Marquardt said.

Noticeably absent is the presence of law enforcement. However city officials are expecting a bigger demonstration on Saturday.

"These protesters have been out here all week by the hundreds, by the thousands, gathering right here at Lafayette Park by the White House, and behind that fence, which has been reinforced throughout the course of the week, is almost no law enforcement that we can see," Marquardt said.

"It is the least amount of law enforcement that I have seen all week and that speaks to how peaceful these protests have been. There is no curfew in this city of Washington tonight. But now city officials are saying that they are expecting a huge demonstration tomorrow. The biggest they think that they anticipate since they began in the city of Washington."