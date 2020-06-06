Two NYPD officers suspended, supervisor transferred after multiple protest incidents

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two officers were suspended without pay and one supervisor was transferred after three incidents during recent New York City protests, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced.

The officer seen pushing a woman to the ground in a May 29 incident in Brooklyn is suspended without pay after an Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) investigation, and a supervisor who was on the scene will also be transferred, Shea said. Each of those cases has been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.

The officer seen pulling down an individual's face mask and pepper spraying him is suspended without pay after an IAB investigation. That case has also been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.