Trump calls the mayor of Washington, DC, "incompetent"

President Trump called Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, “incompetent” and said if she does not treat the National Guard well, “then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women!” the President wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Bowser wrote a letter to Trump requesting federal law enforcement be withdrawn from the district.

"The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC," the letter said.

Bowser responded to Trump’s criticism saying “You know the thing about the pot and the kettle?”

Bowser has also spoken out about how peaceful protesters were pushed back from the area around the White House on Monday night.

"When they pushed out onto a DC street, that is too far and that is what we push back on," Bowser said Thursday, confirming that the city was successful in moving the federal forces back toward Lafayette Park.

Washington, DC, streets are under the jurisdiction of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department, but the area around the White House complex falls under federal jurisdiction.

