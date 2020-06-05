Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality

CNN

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd will "be a difficult job in court."

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, he's confident a possible jury would find the officers guilty.

We are going to work extremely hard, we're going to make sure that every link in the prosecutorial chain is very tight. We're going to put everything we have into it, and I trust that jurors on this case — if we end up with a jury trial — will see the evidence in a way that they should, which is that these individuals are guilty," he said.

He added that Floyd— whose death set off 10 days of protests across the country — is not on trial.

“I think it is not good when the image of the victim gets tarnished in situations like this. You know, Mr. Floyd’s not on trial. Those four people who were charged in the complaint are," he said.

On Wednesday, Ellison announced that the Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck was charged with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder, and the three other officers on scene during his killing were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

