By Fernando Alfonso III, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Laura Smith-Spark and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 5:44 p.m. ET, June 5, 2020
43 min ago

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality

From CNN's Jabari Jackson

Jordan Brand via Getty Images
In a joint statement, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand revealed a plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations “dedicated” to racial equality, social justice and education. 

"The Jordan Brand is us, the black community. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next," the joint statement said.

Some context: This announcement comes a day after Jordan Brand’s parent company, Nike, committed to $40 million over the next four years to support the black community in the United States, as protests condemning institutional racism sweep across the nation.

Read the tweet with the full statement:

52 min ago

57 Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team members resign after 2 officers suspended

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

At least 57 members of the Police Emergency Response Team in Buffalo have resigned from their posts in response to the suspension of the two officers involved in the shoving of a 75-year-old man, a source close to the situation confirmed to CNN.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans told WGRZ.

The two officers were suspended without pay.

The man's identity, Martin Gugino, was confirmed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office Friday. Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said Friday.

CNN has reached out to the Buffalo PBA and the Buffalo PD for further comment.

Watch the incident:

1 hr 40 min ago

"Black Lives Matter" is now painted on a DC road that leads to the White House

From CNN's AJ Willingham

Khalid Naji-Allah/Executive Office of the Mayor via AP
Washington, DC, painted a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy DC street ahead of a planned protest this weekend: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House.

Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.

The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and began work early Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN. 

Bowser has officially deemed the section of 16th Street bearing the mural "Black Lives Matter Plaza," complete with a new street sign.

The mayor tweeted a video showing the painted message from above:

1 hr 42 min ago

Share your experiences with unconscious bias

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield will host an hour-long special, "Unconscious Bias: Facing the Realities of Racism," at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, and we want to hear from you.

Have you ever felt that you were treated differently or treated someone differently because of unconscious bias in your community, school or workplace? What happened and how did you feel? Please share your experiences in the form below with your name and contact information, and we may use some of the responses on Sunday. 

1 hr 46 min ago

Minneapolis council member stands against rebuilding police station burned in protest 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Minneapolis council member Alondra Cano does not want to rebuild Minneapolis Police's third precinct after it was burned down last week, said Cano, who represents the city's 9th Ward.

"As the council member for that area I will say that I cannot support rebuilding headquarters or operations," Cano said during Friday's emergency meeting. "I think that it is extremely important for us to symbolically and physically to respect the legacy of the moment by ensuring that that area is reclaimed by community by healing and justice."

Cano did not specify what the space could be used for, but said she wants the commissioners to "use that process as an opportunity to engage our community members in the same way we've been doing for the past week." 

Cano said her office is also looking into renaming Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. There is a charge.org petition to rename the street in honor of George Floyd. 

1 hr 4 min ago

Erie County executive wishes 75-year-old man pushed during protest a "speedy recovery"

From CNN's Sheena Jones

@MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wished a “speedy recovery” to 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was allegedly pushed to the ground by Buffalo police Thursday evening.

Poloncarz made the comments during a press conference Friday afternoon.

“There was no threat. It was a line of officers and there was one individual,” Poloncarz said when describing the incident.

Poloncarz went on to say he believes the district attorney is going to do the right thing and move forward to prosecute.

Some context: An investigation is underway after police officers were seen pushing Gugino, an incident Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Video of a demonstration Thursday shows a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.

Two officers were suspended without pay.

Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said Friday.

Watch the incident:

1 hr 19 min ago

Minnesota attorney general: "We're going to put everything we have into" George Floyd case

CNN
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd will "be a difficult job in court."

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, he's confident a possible jury would find the officers guilty.

We are going to work extremely hard, we're going to make sure that every link in the prosecutorial chain is very tight. We're going to put everything we have into it, and I trust that jurors on this case — if we end up with a jury trial — will see the evidence in a way that they should, which is that these individuals are guilty," he said.

He added that Floyd— whose death set off 10 days of protests across the country — is not on trial.

“I think it is not good when the image of the victim gets tarnished in situations like this. You know, Mr. Floyd’s not on trial. Those four people who were charged in the complaint are," he said.

On Wednesday, Ellison announced that the Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck was charged with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder, and the three other officers on scene during his killing were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Watch a portion of the interview:

2 hr 26 min ago

Trump calls the mayor of Washington, DC, "incompetent"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman 

President Trump called Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, “incompetent” and said if she does not treat the National Guard well, “then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women!” the President wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Bowser wrote a letter to Trump requesting federal law enforcement be withdrawn from the district.

"The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC," the letter said.

Bowser responded to Trump’s criticism saying “You know the thing about the pot and the kettle?”

Bowser has also spoken out about how peaceful protesters were pushed back from the area around the White House on Monday night.

"When they pushed out onto a DC street, that is too far and that is what we push back on," Bowser said Thursday, confirming that the city was successful in moving the federal forces back toward Lafayette Park.

Washington, DC, streets are under the jurisdiction of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department, but the area around the White House complex falls under federal jurisdiction.

Read Trump's tweet:

2 hr 26 min ago

Minneapolis City Council approves restraining order against police

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

The Minneapolis City Council passed a restraining order against the city's police department at an afternoon meeting.   

"We cannot let George Floyd's death be in vain," one commissioner said. 

The restraining order is temporary and will still need a judge’s approval before being enacted. 

The order bans the use of chokeholds by police and also requires police to report and intervene if the banned practice is used.

Additionally, the Minneapolis police chief must authorize the use of crowd control weapons, such as rubber bullets and tear gas, according to the order.    

The order also requires timely discipline decisions and allows for civilian audits of bodycam footage. 

"This is a moment in time where we can totally change the way our police department operates," Mayor Jacob Frey said.  

Frey said there were difficulties in the past to make change like this and "now we can finally get this right." 

In the order, which was obtained by CNN, the city council said it hopes to build "toward systematic change."

Velma Korbel, director of civil rights for Minneapolis, said she hopes "state legislature will be compelled to act, to change the laws that impede the city for making the deep systemic change required, and the community has the demanding for decades."