Two NYPD officers suspended, supervisor transferred after multiple protest incidents
From CNN's Rob Frehse
Two officers were suspended without pay and one supervisor transferred after three incidents during recent New York City protests, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced.
The officer seen pushing a woman to the ground in a May 29 incident in Brooklyn is suspended without pay after an Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) investigation, and a supervisor who was on the scene will also be transferred, Shea said. Each of those cases has been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.
The officer seen pulling down an individual's face mask and pepper spraying him is suspended without pay after an IAB investigation. That case has also been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.
“Like all New Yorkers, we are acutely aware of the unique times we are in,” Shea said Friday. “While the investigations have to play out, based on the severity of what we saw, it is appropriate and necessary to assure the public that there will be transparency during the disciplinary process.”
1 hr 4 min ago
Officers who cover badges or turn off body cams will be stripped of powers, Chicago mayor says
From CNN's Raja Razek
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news conference Friday that the city would not tolerate officers who tape over their badge or turn off their body-worn cameras.
"We will not tolerate people who cross the line. We will not tolerate excessive force. We will not tolerate profanity and homophobic comments," she said. "Officers who choose to do those things or to tape over their badges, or to turn off their body-worn cameras -- all things that violate very clear directives of the Chicago Police Department."
She continued, "If you are one of those officers, we will find you. We will identify you, and we will strip you of your police powers."
The city would take decisive action on offenders, Lightfoot added.
"It is not only stripping you as appropriate. You will be fired from the Chicago Police Department," she said.
"You are demeaning all of your colleagues who are working their tails off on 12-hour shifts to keep our city safe. Shame on you, shame on you."
2 hr 5 min ago
Chicago Police officers relieved of "police powers" pending investigation into May 31 incident
From CNN's Raja Razek
The Chicago Police Department said in a statement on Friday that two officers have been relieved of their "police powers," pending an external investigation into officer misconduct following an incident on May 31.
Some context: A video of the May 31 incident shows police swarming a car, smashing the rear windows, opening both front doors and pulling the occupants out.
Officers can be seen pulling Mia Wright, 25, who was in the passenger seat, out of the car by her hair, throwing her to the ground and then restraining her by placing a knee on her neck.
"Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown has reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's recommendation regarding the reported May 31, 2020 incident of officer misconduct at 2600 N. Narragansett Ave., and has relieved two of the involved officers of their police powers, pending the external investigation. The Department is also aware of the independent investigation being conducted by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office," the statement said.
2 hr 30 min ago
Atlanta Police officer seen on video body slamming woman placed on administrative assignment
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
An Atlanta police officer who was seen on video body slamming a woman at a protest near Lenox Square mall in the Buckhead area of Atlanta on May 29 has been placed on administrative assignment, according to a statement emailed to CNN by Atlanta Police Department public information officer Carlos Campos.
An investigation into the actions of the officer has been opened by the Department's Office of Professional Standards to determine if he violated any department policies or procedures, Campos said in the statement.
Some context: Amber Jackson had her clavicle broken during the arrest for which she received a disorderly conduct citation, her attorney Mawuli Davis said during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Jackson was arrested after the car she was a passenger in was stopped because she tried remove a barricade blocking the road, according to the police statement.
Jackson's fiancee, Andre Williams, is the grandson of civil rights leader Hosea Williams, he said at a news conference Friday afternoon. Williams was driving the car at the time of the incident.
"The woman refused the officer's orders to exit the vehicle. He attempted to get her out of the car and the two struggled. During her effort to resist the arrest, the officer had to force her to the ground to get her in handcuffs," the statement said.
An incident report has not yet been completed for this case, according to the statement.
2 hr 47 min ago
Here are the latest developments on the George Floyd protests
It's almost 7:45 p.m. in New York. In case you're just tuning into our live coverage, here are the important headlines today on protests and unrest following George Floyd's death.
Defense secretary refuses to testify: Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley have refused to testify next week before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the military's role responding to protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Democratic congressional aide confirmed to CNN Friday. An informal briefing for lawmakers by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was also canceled for Friday, the aide said.
Biden says Trump putting words in George Floyd's mouth is "despicable": "George Floyd's last words — 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe' — have echoed all across this nation, quite frankly, all around the world. For the President to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think it's despicable," Biden said, speaking from Delaware State University, a public historically black university in Dover.
NFL commissioner says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism: Roger Goodell said it has been a difficult time for the country, in particular black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and "all the families who have endured police brutality."
DC paints a giant "Black Lives Matter" message on the road to the White House: The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and began work early Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN. Bowser has officially deemed the section of 16th Street bearing the mural "Black Lives Matter Plaza," complete with a new street sign.
2 hr 56 min ago
Victim in Buffalo "alert and oriented," remains in serious but stable condition, lawyer says
From CNN's Paul Murphy
A lawyer representing the victim in Buffalo, Martin Gugino, released a statement Friday night saying that he is in "serious but stable condition" and is "alert and oriented."
Some context: An investigation is underway after police officers were seen pushing Gugino, an incident Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."
Video of a demonstration Thursday shows a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.
Two officers were suspended without pay.
3 hr 6 min ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Without the support of all Americans, nothing's going to happen"
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Longtime social justice activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said that in order to see change in America, all members of society must participate.
"People are starting to understand what the situation is and what it has been for 400 years, for black Americans especially," he told CNN today, adding that "without the support of all Americans, nothing's going to happen."
Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a six-time NBA champion, also reflected upon the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent state of unrest in America.
"The police probably feel like they are under fire. Maybe they are responding emotionally to what other people have had to deal with for a long time," said Abdul-Jabbar, referencing a slew of recent ugly incidents — from Atlanta to Buffalo — involving law enforcement. "The fact that some police don't respect everybody's rights is what the problem is."
Some background: More than 30 years removed from his final NBA season, Abdul-Jabbar remains the league's all-time leader in points scored.
Since his retirement, he's remained active socially and in 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. Abdul-Jabbar says people of color have long had to deal with racial bias and injustice at the hands of police, often times with deadly consequences.
"Anytime a cop has a bad day, they might take it out on us. And that is hard to deal with. And you have to live your life trying not to cross any lines with people who can be very, very touchy," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer during his visit to "The Situation Room."
"All of a sudden your race is an issue. It's a bewildering thing to deal with, it's hard to negotiate," Abdul-Jabbar said.
On Friday, President Trump condemned the kneeling of sports figures during the playing of the national anthem. Abdul-Jabbar suspects Trump missed the meaning of the message.
"The president has his agenda and it has nothing to do with reality. He is referring to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee because he was dealing with the very issue that ended up taking George Floyd's life," he said, adding "that's what Colin Kaepernick was about, that's why he took a knee."
3 hr 26 min ago
Manuel Ellis can be heard screaming "I can't breathe" on dispatcher audio
From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin
Manuel Ellis can be heard yelling "I can't breathe" on Tacoma Police dispatcher audio from the night of his encounter with police and death on March 3 in Washington state, his family’s attorney said.
The recording, captured by the website Broadcastify, provides additional details on the deadly incident.
Officers can be heard asking for hobbles — a kind of leg restraint — at around 11:26 p.m. local. About 50 seconds later, as an officer relayed a message to the dispatcher, a male voice can be heard in the background exclaiming "I can't breathe."
A few minutes later, an officer can be heard requesting an ambulance.
"They're absolutely positive that that is their brother and their son," James Bible, the family's attorney, told CNN. "This family has listened to it repeatedly over and over again in heartbreaking fashion."
CNN has reached out to the spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's office, the agency investigating this matter, but did not immediately get a reply.
However, sheriff’s investigators confirmed to CNN affiliate KIRO the recording and said there is also a video of the incident logged into evidence.
“When he said he couldn't breathe they rolled him on the side and he was breathing and he was talking," Ed Troyer, spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, told KIRO.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply.
The death certificate also lists contributing factors of methamphetamine intoxication and dilated cardiomyopathy, commonly known as an enlarged heart, the office told CNN.
The four officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
4 hr 1 min ago
Buffalo mayor says investigation against the officers involved in pushing incident is proceeding
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the investigation into the police officers who pushed a protestor is proceeding, but said he was not calling for the officers to be fired at this time.
"When (Buffalo Police) Commissioner Lockwood saw the video of officers pushing a man to the ground, he immediately suspended those officers without pay and opened up an internal investigation- that investigation is proceeding," Brown said. "I have asked the police commissioner and his management team to move swiftly in that investigation and that is certainly Commissioner Lockwood's intention."
When asked by reporters if he was calling for the officers to be fired, Brown said no.
"I am not calling for them to be fired, I want the investigation to be conducted," Brown said. "I don't want to jump ahead of the investigation. It is very important that officers know that they are getting due process."
In response to questions about 57 members of the police's emergency response team resigning from the unit, Brown said that the city has a "contingency plan."
"Buffalo will be safe this weekend," he said. "We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan."