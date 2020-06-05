Trump invokes George Floyd's name during speech

President Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, on June 5. Pool

President Trump invoked George Floyd’s name during his press appearance at the White House celebrating Friday’s new jobs numbers.

In one of the few sections of his speech that appeared to come from prepared remarks, Trump said, “Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it.”

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” Trump continued.

“It’s what our Constitution requires and it’s what our country is all about,” he concluded.

Prior to his comments about Floyd and equal justice under the law, Trump’s remarks about ongoing demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death had been mostly focused on praising the job law enforcement was doing to quell demonstrators and urging some states to allow the National Guard in.

“Call me, we’ll be ready for them so fast their heads will spin,” he said, noting success in Minneapolis, criticizing the city’s mayor.