US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

George Floyd protests across the US

By Fernando Alfonso III, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Laura Smith-Spark and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 7:19 p.m. ET, June 5, 2020
52 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
55 min ago

Buffalo mayor says investigation against the officers involved in pushing incident is proceeding

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the investigation into the police officers who pushed a protestor is proceeding, but said he was not calling for the officers to be fired at this time.

"When (Buffalo Police) Commissioner Lockwood saw the video of officers pushing a man to the ground, he immediately suspended those officers without pay and opened up an internal investigation- that investigation is proceeding," Brown said. "I have asked the police commissioner and his management team to move swiftly in that investigation and that is certainly Commissioner Lockwood's intention."

When asked by reporters if he was calling for the officers to be fired, Brown said no.

"I am not calling for them to be fired, I want the investigation to be conducted," Brown said. "I don't want to jump ahead of the investigation. It is very important that officers know that they are getting due process."

In response to questions about 57 members of the police's emergency response team resigning from the unit, Brown said that the city has a "contingency plan."

"Buffalo will be safe this weekend," he said. "We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan."

1 hr 36 min ago

Queens man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill protesters

From CNN's Alec Snyder

A man was arrested in Queens Thursday after allegedly chasing after protesters while wearing a four-bladed glove and driving on the sidewalk to run down protesters, according to a news release from the Queens County District Attorney.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, the release announced. He surrendered to police Thursday, two days after the alleged incident took place.

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz provided more information on the allegations in the release.

“This defendant is alleged to have yelled out ‘I will kill you’ to the peaceful crowd,” she said. “He is accused of brandishing a multi-bladed glove and then chasing after individuals on foot and then continuing the pursuit in a 2-ton vehicle. It is amazing that no one was injured in the melee. The defendant is in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cavalluzzi’s attorney, Stephen J. Murphy, told CNN Thursday that he found the prosecution of his client to be “patently absurd.” He added that the police originally did not charge Cavalluzzi with attempted murder.

CNN reviewed the charges with the NYPD which confirmed that attempted murder was not included in the arrest report, according to Det. Arlene Muniz.

It is not uncommon for charges to be revised or upgraded over time.

Murphy said he spoke with Cavalluzzi before he surrendered but has not spoken to him since his arrest. He also didn’t know where Cavalluzzi was being held.

Cavalluzzi was held on $100,000 bond, which he did not post, according to Renea Henry, a public information officer with the Queens County District Attorney. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 2, online court records show.

Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the district attorney’s release said.

1 hr 46 min ago

Denver's curfew expired on Friday 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock allowed the city’s curfew to expire Friday at 5 a.m., he said in a tweet. 

The curfew was put in place last week when protests began across the country following the killing of George Floyd.

“Please stay safe out there,” Hancock said in the tweet.

Read Hancock's message:

2 hr 19 min ago

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality

From CNN's Jabari Jackson

Jordan Brand via Getty Images
Jordan Brand via Getty Images

In a joint statement, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand revealed a plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations “dedicated” to racial equality, social justice and education. 

"The Jordan Brand is us, the black community. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next," the joint statement said.

Some context: This announcement comes a day after Jordan Brand’s parent company, Nike, committed to $40 million over the next four years to support the black community in the United States, as protests condemning institutional racism sweep across the nation.

Read the tweet with the full statement:

2 hr 27 min ago

57 Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team members resign after 2 officers suspended

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

At least 57 members of the Police Emergency Response Team in Buffalo have resigned from their posts in response to the suspension of the two officers involved in the shoving of a 75-year-old man, a source close to the situation confirmed to CNN.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans told WGRZ.

The two officers were suspended without pay.

The man's identity, Martin Gugino, was confirmed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office Friday. Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said Friday.

CNN has reached out to the Buffalo PBA and the Buffalo PD for further comment.

Watch the incident:

3 hr 16 min ago

"Black Lives Matter" is now painted on a DC road that leads to the White House

From CNN's AJ Willingham

Khalid Naji-Allah/Executive Office of the Mayor via AP
Khalid Naji-Allah/Executive Office of the Mayor via AP

Washington, DC, painted a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy DC street ahead of a planned protest this weekend: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House.

Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.

The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and began work early Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN. 

Bowser has officially deemed the section of 16th Street bearing the mural "Black Lives Matter Plaza," complete with a new street sign.

The mayor tweeted a video showing the painted message from above:

3 hr 18 min ago

Share your experiences with unconscious bias

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield will host an hour-long special, "Unconscious Bias: Facing the Realities of Racism," at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, and we want to hear from you.

Have you ever felt that you were treated differently or treated someone differently because of unconscious bias in your community, school or workplace? What happened and how did you feel? Please share your experiences in the form below with your name and contact information, and we may use some of the responses on Sunday. 

3 hr 21 min ago

Minneapolis council member stands against rebuilding police station burned in protest 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Minneapolis council member Alondra Cano does not want to rebuild Minneapolis Police's third precinct after it was burned down last week, said Cano, who represents the city's 9th Ward.

"As the council member for that area I will say that I cannot support rebuilding headquarters or operations," Cano said during Friday's emergency meeting. "I think that it is extremely important for us to symbolically and physically to respect the legacy of the moment by ensuring that that area is reclaimed by community by healing and justice."

Cano did not specify what the space could be used for, but said she wants the commissioners to "use that process as an opportunity to engage our community members in the same way we've been doing for the past week." 

Cano said her office is also looking into renaming Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. There is a charge.org petition to rename the street in honor of George Floyd. 

2 hr 39 min ago

Erie County executive wishes 75-year-old man pushed during protest a "speedy recovery"

From CNN's Sheena Jones

@MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter
@MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wished a “speedy recovery” to 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was allegedly pushed to the ground by Buffalo police Thursday evening.

Poloncarz made the comments during a press conference Friday afternoon.

“There was no threat. It was a line of officers and there was one individual,” Poloncarz said when describing the incident.

Poloncarz went on to say he believes the district attorney is going to do the right thing and move forward to prosecute.

Some context: An investigation is underway after police officers were seen pushing Gugino, an incident Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Video of a demonstration Thursday shows a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.

Two officers were suspended without pay.

Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said Friday.

Watch the incident: