Buffalo mayor says investigation against the officers involved in pushing incident is proceeding

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the investigation into the police officers who pushed a protestor is proceeding, but said he was not calling for the officers to be fired at this time.

"When (Buffalo Police) Commissioner Lockwood saw the video of officers pushing a man to the ground, he immediately suspended those officers without pay and opened up an internal investigation- that investigation is proceeding," Brown said. "I have asked the police commissioner and his management team to move swiftly in that investigation and that is certainly Commissioner Lockwood's intention."

When asked by reporters if he was calling for the officers to be fired, Brown said no.

"I am not calling for them to be fired, I want the investigation to be conducted," Brown said. "I don't want to jump ahead of the investigation. It is very important that officers know that they are getting due process."

In response to questions about 57 members of the police's emergency response team resigning from the unit, Brown said that the city has a "contingency plan."

"Buffalo will be safe this weekend," he said. "We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan."