Victim in Buffalo "alert and oriented," remains in serious but stable condition, lawyer says
From CNN's Paul Murphy
A lawyer representing the victim in Buffalo, Martin Gugino, released a statement Friday night saying that he is in "serious but stable condition" and is "alert and oriented."
Some context: An investigation is underway after police officers were seen pushing Gugino, an incident Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."
Video of a demonstration Thursday shows a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.
Two officers were suspended without pay.
1 hr 3 min ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Without the support of all Americans, nothing's going to happen"
From CNN's Jason Kurtz
Longtime social justice activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said that in order to see change in America, all members of society must participate.
"People are starting to understand what the situation is and what it has been for 400 years, for black Americans especially," he told CNN today, adding that "without the support of all Americans, nothing's going to happen."
Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a six-time NBA champion, also reflected upon the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent state of unrest in America.
"The police probably feel like they are under fire. Maybe they are responding emotionally to what other people have had to deal with for a long time," said Abdul-Jabbar, referencing a slew of recent ugly incidents — from Atlanta to Buffalo — involving law enforcement. "The fact that some police don't respect everybody's rights is what the problem is."
Some background: More than 30 years removed from his final NBA season, Abdul-Jabbar remains the league's all-time leader in points scored.
Since his retirement, he's remained active socially and in 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. Abdul-Jabbar says people of color have long had to deal with racial bias and injustice at the hands of police, often times with deadly consequences.
"Anytime a cop has a bad day, they might take it out on us. And that is hard to deal with. And you have to live your life trying not to cross any lines with people who can be very, very touchy," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer during his visit to "The Situation Room."
"All of a sudden your race is an issue. It's a bewildering thing to deal with, it's hard to negotiate," Abdul-Jabbar said.
On Friday, President Trump condemned the kneeling of sports figures during the playing of the national anthem. Abdul-Jabbar suspects Trump missed the meaning of the message.
"The president has his agenda and it has nothing to do with reality. He is referring to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee because he was dealing with the very issue that ended up taking George Floyd's life," he said, adding "that's what Colin Kaepernick was about, that's why he took a knee."
Watch:
1 hr 22 min ago
Manuel Ellis can be heard screaming "I can't breathe" on dispatcher audio
From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin
Manuel Ellis can be heard yelling "I can't breathe" on Tacoma Police dispatcher audio from the night of his encounter with police and death on March 3 in Washington state, his family’s attorney said.
The recording, captured by the website Broadcastify, provides additional details on the deadly incident.
Officers can be heard asking for hobbles — a kind of leg restraint — at around 11:26 p.m. local. About 50 seconds later, as an officer relayed a message to the dispatcher, a male voice can be heard in the background exclaiming "I can't breathe."
A few minutes later, an officer can be heard requesting an ambulance.
"They're absolutely positive that that is their brother and their son," James Bible, the family's attorney, told CNN. "This family has listened to it repeatedly over and over again in heartbreaking fashion."
CNN has reached out to the spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's office, the agency investigating this matter, but did not immediately get a reply.
However, sheriff’s investigators confirmed to CNN affiliate KIRO the recording and said there is also a video of the incident logged into evidence.
“When he said he couldn't breathe they rolled him on the side and he was breathing and he was talking," Ed Troyer, spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, told KIRO.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply.
The death certificate also lists contributing factors of methamphetamine intoxication and dilated cardiomyopathy, commonly known as an enlarged heart, the office told CNN.
The four officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
1 hr 57 min ago
Buffalo mayor says investigation against the officers involved in pushing incident is proceeding
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the investigation into the police officers who pushed a protestor is proceeding, but said he was not calling for the officers to be fired at this time.
"When (Buffalo Police) Commissioner Lockwood saw the video of officers pushing a man to the ground, he immediately suspended those officers without pay and opened up an internal investigation- that investigation is proceeding," Brown said. "I have asked the police commissioner and his management team to move swiftly in that investigation and that is certainly Commissioner Lockwood's intention."
When asked by reporters if he was calling for the officers to be fired, Brown said no.
"I am not calling for them to be fired, I want the investigation to be conducted," Brown said. "I don't want to jump ahead of the investigation. It is very important that officers know that they are getting due process."
In response to questions about 57 members of the police's emergency response team resigning from the unit, Brown said that the city has a "contingency plan."
"Buffalo will be safe this weekend," he said. "We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan."
2 hr 38 min ago
Queens man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill protesters
From CNN's Alec Snyder
A man was arrested in Queens Thursday after allegedly chasing after protesters while wearing a four-bladed glove and driving on the sidewalk to run down protesters, according to a news release from the Queens County District Attorney.
Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, the release announced. He surrendered to police Thursday, two days after the alleged incident took place.
Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz provided more information on the allegations in the release.
“This defendant is alleged to have yelled out ‘I will kill you’ to the peaceful crowd,” she said. “He is accused of brandishing a multi-bladed glove and then chasing after individuals on foot and then continuing the pursuit in a 2-ton vehicle. It is amazing that no one was injured in the melee. The defendant is in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Cavalluzzi’s attorney, Stephen J. Murphy, told CNN Thursday that he found the prosecution of his client to be “patently absurd.” He added that the police originally did not charge Cavalluzzi with attempted murder.
CNN reviewed the charges with the NYPD which confirmed that attempted murder was not included in the arrest report, according to Det. Arlene Muniz.
It is not uncommon for charges to be revised or upgraded over time.
Murphy said he spoke with Cavalluzzi before he surrendered but has not spoken to him since his arrest. He also didn’t know where Cavalluzzi was being held.
Cavalluzzi was held on $100,000 bond, which he did not post, according to Renea Henry, a public information officer with the Queens County District Attorney. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 2, online court records show.
Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the district attorney’s release said.
2 hr 47 min ago
Denver's curfew expired on Friday
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock allowed the city’s curfew to expire Friday at 5 a.m., he said in a tweet.
The curfew was put in place last week when protests began across the country following the killing of George Floyd.
“Please stay safe out there,” Hancock said in the tweet.
Read Hancock's message:
3 hr 20 min ago
Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality
From CNN's Jabari Jackson
In a joint statement, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand revealed a plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations “dedicated” to racial equality, social justice and education.
"The Jordan Brand is us, the black community. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next," the joint statement said.
Some context: This announcement comes a day after Jordan Brand’s parent company, Nike, committed to $40 million over the next four years to support the black community in the United States, as protests condemning institutional racism sweep across the nation.
Read the tweet with the full statement:
3 hr 29 min ago
57 Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team members resign after 2 officers suspended
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
At least 57 members of the Police Emergency Response Team in Buffalo have resigned from their posts in response to the suspension of the two officers involved in the shoving of a 75-year-old man, a source close to the situation confirmed to CNN.
“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans told WGRZ.
The two officers were suspended without pay.
The man's identity, Martin Gugino, was confirmed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office Friday. Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said Friday.
CNN has reached out to the Buffalo PBA and the Buffalo PD for further comment.
Watch the incident:
4 hr 17 min ago
"Black Lives Matter" is now painted on a DC road that leads to the White House
From CNN's AJ Willingham
Washington, DC, painted a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy DC street ahead of a planned protest this weekend: BLACK LIVES MATTER.
The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House.
Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.
The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and began work early Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN.