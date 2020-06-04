Here are the latest developments on the George Floyd protests and memorial

Rev. Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said President Trump could have been an "example of moral and spiritual leadership" if he read from the bible he held up when he visited a church that had been damaged during demonstrations.

"I really do believe that the President could have gone over to the church and open the bible and read from it where it says, blessed are the peacemakers," Curry said. "Opened it and read from it where it says, 'do unto others where you would have them do unto you.' Read from it where it says, 'you should love your neighbor as yourself.'"

Trump received backlash Monday after he walked from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church, as peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were forcefully dispersed.

Curry added that if Trump read the bible, he could have "invited the nation to a moment of silent prayer, asking everyone to pray for God to help with us, to find our way, to come together and to heal our land."

Watch: