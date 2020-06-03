George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Obama will address police violence in a livestream Wednesday
Former President Barack Obama, along with other leaders, will “discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives” in a livestream on Wednesday, according to the Obama Foundation.
The livestream will happen at 5 p.m.
These will be his first on-camera comments about recent events.
On Monday he wrote in a Medium post, “Let's not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves.”
He also said in a statement on Friday that the death of a black man in police custody, "shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America."
Seattle protesters use umbrellas to block crowd control sprays
Hundreds of protesters in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood stood in front of a police cordon Tuesday night, with dozens near the front holding umbrellas to shield themselves from crowd control chemicals such as pepper spray.
The scene is reminiscent of last year's Hong Kong protests, during which pro-democracy protesters regularly deployed the use of umbrellas in clashes with the city's security forces.
Earlier in the day, Seattle demonstrators were heard chanting “No more gas!” to law enforcement in footage from CNN affiliate KIRO.
Seattle is under a nightly 10 p.m. curfew, which Mayor Jenny Durkan extended through Saturday.
Denver Broncos head coach: "I don't see racism at all in the NFL"
In an interview on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he doesn’t believe racism or discrimination is an issue in the National Football League.
"I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal,” Fangio said. “We're a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL ... We’re lucky. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."
He called George Floyd’s death a "societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.”
Protesting racial injustice: The NFL has been embroiled in controversies surrounding racial inequity and representation for years.
The symbolic act of taking a knee, now ubiquitous in protests across the US, was popularized by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
Since then, Kaepernick has not been re-signed by any club -- and some supporters argue he has been effectively blacklisted for his activism.
Diversity in the NFL: Only four NFL teams have a nonwhite head coach, and just two of the current general managers are minorities.
Of the five head coaching vacancies in the offseason, just one was filled by a nonwhite person – Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic.
On May 19, following a virtual league meeting, the NFL announced an expansion of coach position hiring requirements and implementation of enhanced diversity policies.
New York police arrested 200 protesters tonight
New York police arrested about 200 protesters across the city tonight, and that number is expected to increase, a law enforcement official told CNN.
It's now past 1 a.m. in New York. The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m.
Most of the protests today have been peaceful, said CNN Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz. People marched through Manhattan, with some storeowners, residents and supporters lining the sides of the streets and cheering on demonstrators.
Though there were some instances of looting tonight, it was nowhere as widespread or chaotic as the looting seen on Monday night, which had targeted stores across Manhattan.
At one point, protesters trying to cross the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan were blocked off by police, who closed the Manhattan side of the bridge. There were fears of a confrontation, but police allowed the protesters to turn around and walk off the bridge back into Brooklyn without arrests.
The National Guard in Washington, DC is firing pepper spray at protesters
In Washington, DC, police appear to be preparing to clear protesters still out on the streets past curfew.
It's coming up to 1 a.m. local time. The curfew went into effect at 7 p.m.
After violent clashes this past week in Lafayette Park, close to the White House, a new fence was put up around the park. Police are now standing on the opposite side of the fence from the crowd of protesters, who number between 200 to 250, said CNN Correspondent Alex Marquardt from the scene.
Every now and then, protesters try to rock the fence, but they are often shouted down by other protesters.
Things escalated briefly, with protesters throwing fireworks and other projectiles through and over the fence at the police -- who responded by using pepper spray blasts at the crowd, and what appears to be flash bangs.
"Now what you're seeing is the response from the DC National Guard," said Marquardt. "I'm not seeing any park police, this is all military police."
Protesters are tending to those hit with the pepper spray, pouring milk and water on their faces and eyes to provide relief.
Trump tweets about the St. Louis retired police captain killed last night in looting incident
On Monday night, a retired police captain in St. Louis, Missouri, was killed in a looting incident, said the St. Louis Police Department.
David Dorn had been killed while responding to an alarm at a pawnshop, said the department in a press conference on Tuesday.
"Throughout the night, we made 25 arrests for various charges. And then there were 55 businesses and counting that were burglarized and had property damage," said an official at the press conference.
"One of those businesses had one of our retired captains, retired captain David Dorn, who retired after 38 years. During the looting process, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement that he learned here."
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, paying his respects to Dorn.
"Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!" he tweeted.
NYC Mayor says coordinated criminal looting led to decision on earlier curfew
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the decision to implement an earlier curfew time of 8 p.m. came after the city saw “coordinated criminal activity” and looting. Previously the curfew began at 11 p.m.
"If you would have asked me on Saturday, did we have a need for a curfew, I would have said we didn't see any looting on Saturday…only Sunday night, it started to turn," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo.
"Now we’ve made the adjustment. I think this is the right approach that will help us to really lead this moment out and get back to a more normal place," he said.
The citywide curfew will now remain in place for the remainder of the week, extending from 8 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the next morning.
He emphasized that the looting was only done by a “infinitesimal” amount of people, and that the vast majority of New York protesters were peaceful.
De Blasio declined to share exact numbers on the size of the police presence in the city Tuesday night, but called the presence “vast” and described the number as “the highest number of police we have had over the last five days.”
He added that he felt having National Guard troops in the city would have negative unintended consequences, and raise "a real risk of violence and someone losing their life."
Trump on New York protests: "When will Governor Cuomo call the federal government for help?"
President Donald Trump tweeted about the ongoing protests in New York, citing Fox News in describing the "chaos, lawlessness, and destruction."
"When will Governor Cuomo call the federal government for help?" he tweeted.
Later, he added in another tweet,"New York’s Finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless, and with the momentum that the Radical Left and others have been allowed to build, they will need additional help. NYC is totally out of control."
What happened in New York: In Manhattan, scuffles broke out between police and protesters in the western neighborhood of Chelsea, with several protesters arrested or detained.
There were also instances of looting along the downtown area, with CNN Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz observing people break into a wine store and taking bottles.
Further south, protesters gathered on the Manhattan Bridge. Police were on both ends, but eventually allowed protesters to walk off peacefully.
Up to 10,000 people are demonstrating in Portland
There are between 7,000 to 10,000 people demonstrating in Portland, Oregon today, according to Portland police spokesperson Michael Roberts.
He said there are two main groups of protesters -- one that started at Pioneer Courthouse Square and one at Revolutionary Hall.
“The group from Revolutionary Hall marched across the Burnside bridge to mid-span where they all laid down for a brief period,” said Roberts. “They are continuing downtown and it had been peaceful thus far. We have not made any arrests related to this demonstration at this time.”