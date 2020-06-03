Sidnoma Ouango wears a President Barack Obama sweat shirt during a community effort to help store owners clean up in Bronx, New York, on Tuesday, June 2. Mark Lennihan/AP

Former President Barack Obama, along with other leaders, will “discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives” in a livestream on Wednesday, according to the Obama Foundation.

The livestream will happen at 5 p.m.

These will be his first on-camera comments about recent events.

On Monday he wrote in a Medium post, “Let's not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves.”

He also said in a statement on Friday that the death of a black man in police custody, "shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America."