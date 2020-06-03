Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 25. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In an interview on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he doesn’t believe racism or discrimination is an issue in the National Football League.

"I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal,” Fangio said. “We're a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL ... We’re lucky. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

He called George Floyd’s death a "societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.”

Protesting racial injustice: The NFL has been embroiled in controversies surrounding racial inequity and representation for years.

The symbolic act of taking a knee, now ubiquitous in protests across the US, was popularized by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Since then, Kaepernick has not been re-signed by any club -- and some supporters argue he has been effectively blacklisted for his activism.

Diversity in the NFL: Only four NFL teams have a nonwhite head coach, and just two of the current general managers are minorities.

Of the five head coaching vacancies in the offseason, just one was filled by a nonwhite person – Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic.

On May 19, following a virtual league meeting, the NFL announced an expansion of coach position hiring requirements and implementation of enhanced diversity policies.