Protesters plan to stage sit-in on Capitol Hill 

Demonstrators react as a helicopter circles low overhead near the White House in Washington on June 1. Evan Vucci/AP

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the Army is conducting an investigation into why a National Guard helicopter hovered low over protestors in Washington, DC, on Monday night.

“It wasn’t until yesterday afternoon that we determined that it was a National Guard helicopter that hovered low over a city block in DC,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. “Within an hour or so of learning of this, I directed the Secretary of the Army to conduct an inquiry to determine what happened and why, and to report back to me.”

The DC National Guard said in a statement they were investigating the incident “to ensure all involved complied with applicable procedures and safety regulations.”

"I hold all members of the District of Columbia National Guard to the highest of standards. We live and work in the District, and we are dedicated to the service of our nation," said the DC National Guard Commanding General Maj. Gen. William J. Walker in a statement.

“I want to make sure I understand why, what happened, who was involved, what orders were they given or not given, was there a safety issue involved, right, with an aircraft hovering that low,” said Esper.

In response to a question about the helicopter being used to intimidate protestors, Esper responded that he “got a report back that they were asked by law enforcement to look at a checkpoint, a National Guard checkpoint to see if there were protestors around.”

Esper said the maneuver appeared “unsafe,” but added, “I need to learn more about what’s going on.”

He suggested it would not have been unsafe if it were being done to medivac someone who was “seriously injured,” but that it was not his understanding that that was the helicopter’s mission.