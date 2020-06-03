Minnesota attorney general is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, Sen. Klobuchar says

Police officers hold a perimeter behind the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House on June 2. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, DC, officials have decided to adjust the times for Wednesday night's curfew to 11 p.m. ET to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

There were 19 arrests in DC on Tuesday night — most for violating the 7 p.m. curfew, according to Washington DC Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Tuesday was the fifth night of Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Newsham said there was "excess of 5,000 peaceful protesters in the city" during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The 19 arrests was starkly different from the 288 arrests the previous night.

"We have allowed peaceful protests every night," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the same news conference. "Who we are concerned about are people who are not peaceful and are destroying our city."

Bowser went on to explain that the curfew is a "tool for MPD to make sure that they can put their resources to finding those people and detaining those people."

Newsham further explained, "If you have large groups that are clearly peacefully protesting and they are not exhibiting behaviors that we believe have led to the violence that we saw in the city those groups are going to be allowed to peacefully protest because that's kind of the heart of what we do here in Washington, DC, is we allow for peaceful protests."