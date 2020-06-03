George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Minnesota attorney general is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin, Sen. Klobuchar says
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death and also charging the other three officers involved in the incident, according to a tweet from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“This is another important step for justice,” Klobuchar tweeted on her verified account.
Read Klobuchar's tweet:
Florida governor says he's "absolutely appalled" by Floyd's death
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday thanked local law enforcement as well as peaceful demonstrators “who have engaged in lawful First Amendment activity.”
DeSantis said that at the request of the Secretary of Defense, he authorized 500 national guardsmen to deploy to the national capital region and confirmed that most will be arriving today.
“When I saw the video of that cop murdering George Floyd, I was just absolutely appalled by what I saw,” DeSantis said when asked about the case. “I think everyone agrees that that’s just totally intolerable what happened,” he added.
He confirmed that arrests have been reported in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and the Miami region, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
H&M acknowledges past mistakes while pledging $500,000 to the NAACP
Following the death of George Floyd, fashion retailer H&M said that it has acknowledged past mistakes and is taking steps to challenge racism.
“The recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and more members of the black community in the US leave us devastated and heartbroken,” Helena Helmersson, CEO of H&M Group, said in a statement. “We re-commit to taking tangible steps to challenge racism and support our colleagues, customers and communities."
Those steps include a pledge to donate $500,000 to the NAACP, Color of Change, and the ACLU. The company also announced plans to develop stronger relations with historically black colleges, mobilize efforts to increase voter registration, and assemble a task force of black leaders to advise the company on further work.
Some context: H&M has previously been in the crosshairs of controversy over race.
In 2018, it was forced to apologize for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. The company removed the offending ad from its website after hundreds of social media users accused it of being racist.
Los Angeles County under curfew for fourth straight night
All 10 million residents of Los Angeles County will be under curfew orders for a fourth straight night.
The curfew begins at 9 p.m. local time Wednesday and is in effect until 5 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the L.A. County Emergency Operations Center.
Working media is exempt from the order.
Curfew to begin in DC at 11 p.m. ET
Washington, DC, officials have decided to adjust the times for Wednesday night's curfew to 11 p.m. ET to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
There were 19 arrests in DC on Tuesday night — most for violating the 7 p.m. curfew, according to Washington DC Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham.
Tuesday was the fifth night of Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC, in response to the death of George Floyd.
Newsham said there was "excess of 5,000 peaceful protesters in the city" during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The 19 arrests was starkly different from the 288 arrests the previous night.
"We have allowed peaceful protests every night," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the same news conference. "Who we are concerned about are people who are not peaceful and are destroying our city."
Bowser went on to explain that the curfew is a "tool for MPD to make sure that they can put their resources to finding those people and detaining those people."
Newsham further explained, "If you have large groups that are clearly peacefully protesting and they are not exhibiting behaviors that we believe have led to the violence that we saw in the city those groups are going to be allowed to peacefully protest because that's kind of the heart of what we do here in Washington, DC, is we allow for peaceful protests."
DC Mayor: "Examining every legal question" about Trump's authority to send troops
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the district is “examining every legal question about the President’s authority to send troops, even national guard, to the District of Columbia.”
She said she and the District’s attorney general have discussed whether President Trump has the legal authorities to request guard troops from other states and deploy them to DC.
“I have the authority to request guard from other states, I have not requested guard from any state,” she told reporters Wednesday, noting her own authority to make such a request.
“We are, how shall I say, examining every legal question about the President’s authority to send troops, even national guard, to the District of Columbia, and if he has to make any other legal steps to do that,” she said.
More on this: The question has arisen since Trump threatened Monday night to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 in order to deploy active duty US soldiers to police US streets.
Obama to discuss George Floyd death and policing reform in virtual town hall tonight
Former President Barack Obama plans to address in a virtual town hall tonight the death of George Floyd, stressing the importance of “ensuring that this moment becomes one for real change, and that we can turn protest into policy,” according to an Obama aide.
Those comments will mark Obama’s first time addressing Floyd’s death on camera (via Zoom). In recent days, he has addressed the topic on social media as well as a lengthy Medium post, where he condemned police brutality and called for political solutions to address protesters' grievances about criminal justice.
Following opening remarks at the event tonight, Obama will participate in a panel discussion, which the aide said is expected to center on policing reform and other issues related to law enforcement.
The town hall tonight is at 5 p.m. ET and is hosted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation.
An earlier statement for the event also said this: “The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve.”
NFL owner Shad Khan: "Racism, in all its forms, will kill"
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released an op-ed on social justice Wednesday, describing the current climate in the United States and detailing his own experiences with racism while growing up as a Pakistani American.
Khan is only one of two people of color among majority owners of the National Football League's 32 teams. Kim Pegula, an Asian American, co-owns the Buffalo Bills.
"The events of the past 10 days have been alarming and disheartening. Alarming because we know the history of systemic inequity that brought us to this point, not only with the recent killing of George Floyd and other African Americans in our country, but also the disproportionate impact the coronavirus has wreaked in communities of color. Disheartening because this familiar sequence of killing, followed by protest and civic unrest, followed by inactivity and silence, occurs ever more frequently in our nation." Khan said.
He continued by describing his own experience growing up as a minority in the United States saying, "I came to the United States from Pakistan in 1967 with $500 in my pocket and faith in the American Dream. Opportunities to learn and succeed were abundant, and more than 50 years later I am forever grateful and proud to be a citizen of the United States. Nonetheless, while I pursued my goals as a student and later in the workforce, being a Muslim-American made me a frequent target of prejudice, discrimination and hatred."
At the conclusion of Khan’s op-ed, the Jaguars owner emphasized, "Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope. For many Americans, now is the moment. Never has that been clearer. I don't want to waste this moment."
UN condemns reports of "unnecessary and disproportionate" use of force at protests
The "grievances" which are at the heart of protests which erupted across the US "need to be heard and addressed," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bachelet also condemned what she called "credible reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officers."
“The voices calling for an end to the killings of unarmed African Americans need to be heard. The voices calling for an end to police violence need to be heard. And the voices calling for an end to the endemic and structural racism that blights US society need to be heard,” Bachelet said.
She stressed that "a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn; and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities."
She stressed that violence, looting and the destruction of property "won’t solve the problem of police brutality and entrenched discrimination."
"I repeat my calls to protesters to express their demands for justice peacefully, and for the police to take the utmost care not to enflame the situation through the use of excessive force,” the High Commissioner said.