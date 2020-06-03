State autopsy shows George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus

NYPD Chief Dermot Shea holds a press conference on February 15, in New York City. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday night, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea praised peaceful protesters and said he was "sickened" by the video of George Floyd's death.

"We've had incredible crowds the last few days, and by far, overwhelmingly, it's people coming out, voicing their concern," he said. "It's very small groups (doing) vandalism, violence, things of that sort."

He added that police officers were "trying to have a softer touch as possible, hear people, see people. We continue to reinforce that we respect the rights of people to peacefully assemble."

The situation in New York: There are still thousands of people on the streets, he said -- primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn, despite it being past the curfew time of 8 p.m. There is also some activity on the outer boroughs, and many groups are on the move and marching.

There have been some arrests, but far less than the past few days, he said. There were no incidents of looting reported tonight yet, but he cautioned that "the night is still young, it's a fluid situation."

On police excessive force: When asked about several incidents in the past week of NYPD officers seen using excessive force during the protests, Shea said every case was being investigated by the police internal affairs office.

"This is about a systematic issue. It's about racism, it's about opportunities. And I think that on the law enforcement side, we are well aware of this on the executive side and in leadership positions," he said.

He also referenced the video that captured George Floyd's last moments, saying it "sickened me, it turned my stomach ... It was just a disregard for human life."

"Anyone that looks at that video, and isn't knocked off your feet, I don't know that you have a conscience," he said.

He added that he had already been working to create changes in policy and procedures, and that a wider societal change was needed.

"We really have to do a little more and change the culture ... If this doesn't show us that we have to do better as a society, this is the time to come together."