George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Floyd family attorney says he expects 3 other officers to be charged as accomplices
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the family of George Floyd, said he expects the other officers who were on the scene when Floyd died to be charged as accomplices.
While former officer Derek Chauvin — who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes — has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, two officers who helped restrain Floyd and one who stood near the others have not been charged.
"The people who refused to listen, people who were supposed to listen — it was supposed to be the police who were went to protect and serve George Floyd," Crump said. "We are expecting these officers to be charged as accomplices for the killing of George Floyd."
Earlier today, officials told CNN that the Minnesota Attorney General's office has finished its initial review of evidence in the investigation of the four former Minneapolis Police officers and has rendered a decision regarding additional charges.
One of the officials said state Attorney General Keith Ellison will be making a significant announcement in the case early this afternoon. The officials would not reveal what the decision was.
WATCH BEN CRUMP:
George Floyd's son: "We want justice"
Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, today visited the site where his father died in Minneapolis.
"We want justice for what's going on right now," he said. "This is so emotional."
He went on to say that "no man or woman should be without their fathers."
The Minnesota Attorney General's office has made a decision on additional charges in the George Floyd's death, and officials are expected to make a significant announcement later today.
One former officer has already been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters argue the officers involved should also be charged.
WATCH:
Capitol Police officers take knee in apparent silent protest
At least three Capitol Police officers took a knee in an apparent silent protest during a demonstration outside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.
All three declined to comment to CNN. There were two black officers and one white officer.
Earlier, the protesters were chanting “take a knee” to demonstrate their concerns over police brutality.
More than 9,800 arrested nationwide over George Floyd protests
There have been approximately 9,839 people arrested across the United States amid protests following the death of George Floyd, according to CNN’s tally.
The first arrests began on May 26, the day after Floyd’s death.
9 CEOs from Detroit's biggest companies denounce racism and commit to changes at their companies
Nine CEOs from Detroit’s biggest companies stood together Wednesday to speak out against racism and injustice. They were joined by Mayor Mike Duggan and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president of Detroit Chapter of the NAACP.
“The business leaders and the executives in New York and Los Angeles and Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles all across the country need to understand that they have to be a part of the change. That their voices and influence in their city halls, in their state government and the federal government have got to be heard,” Duggan said.
Leaders included CEOs from the America’s big three automakers – all headquartered in Detroit.
“At GM, we aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world. And our hope is that every company will do the same,” Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, said on Wednesday. “And while there may not be a precise roadmap for how that will happen, that is no excuse not to try. Inclusion will be a north star for us.”
“I say today no more. No more,” said Mark Stewart, COO of Fiat Chrysler North America. “Racism of any kind if divisive, its ugly and it brings about the worst of humanity.”
The nine CEOs committed to four principles to make tangible change, including:
- Rejecting and eliminating all forms of bias and racism in the workplace.
- Holding government, officials accountable – including with the deaths that have occurred.
- An independent prosecution of those accused, and committed to invest in programs and policies that help to transform the disparities that exist in communities.
Eight out of the nine CEOs at the event were white. Rev. Anthony said it is important to hear their voices, too.
“It's important for white American and to hear from white Americans, it's important for the business community to engage and their citizens too,” said Anthony. “They have a stake in it. And so other people listen to people that they know are like them, and they can make a difference in law enforcement. They can make a difference with our legislative bodies. They can make a difference in the halls of Congress and in the halls of the White House.”
Several of the CEOs sent letters to their employees denouncing racism and expressing their anger over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans.
“I am both impatient and disgusted by the fact that as a nation, we seem to be placated by the passive discussion of ‘why," Barra wrote to employees. “Let’s stop asking ‘why’ and start asking ‘what.’”
Other CEOs included Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans, Wright Lassiter, president & CEO of Henry Ford Health System, Chris Ilitch, president & CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Dan Loepp president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Gary Torgow, executive chairman of TCF Financial Corporation.
ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of journalists in Minnesota following incidents at protests
The American Civil Liberties Union says it is filing a class-action lawsuit and asking a Minnesota court to stop what it calls "unconstitutional conduct targeting journalists."
"The past week has been marked by an extraordinary escalation of unlawful force deliberately targeting reporters," the ACLU says in Wednesday's filing.
The organization says it intends to file suits in other states, as well, since members of the media have been impacted in more than a dozen states as protesters take to the streets to demand justice for the death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of police.
"We are facing a full-scale assault on the First Amendment freedom of the press," Brian Hauss, staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement. "We will not let these official abuses go unanswered. This is the first of many lawsuits the ACLU intends to file across the country. Law enforcement officers who target journalists will be held accountable."
Some context: Reporters have been arrested by police from Florida to Nevada, pelted by police rubber bullets fired by police from Washington, DC, to California and attacked by protesters from Arizona to Pennsylvania.
In one of the highest-profile examples, a CNN crew was briefly taken into custody on Friday by Minnesota State Police on live TV. The state's governor apologized for the wrongful arrest.
Gov. Cuomo urges protesters to respect NYC's 8 p.m. curfew
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged protesters to respect the evening curfew in place in New York City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET, making a clear distinction between protesters and looters.
"There are people who are protesting. And there are people who are looting. Very, very different situations," he said during his daily news conference.
A new and earlier curfew went into effect across New York City on Tuesday and is set to remain until Sunday.
"I would urge the protesters to respect the curfew, because the curfew is necessary because the police have a real job of policing, dealing with the looters. And the looting is criminal behavior, pure and simple."
Cuomo praised protesters for remaining largely peaceful on Tuesday night and also praised the police for how they handled the small minority of looters that persisted.
"I want to applaud the local police who have done a great job. I want to applaud the state police who have done a great job, the protests were mainly peaceful all across the state. And I want to thank all involved for keeping it that way," Cuomo said.
WATCH GOV. CUOMO:
Protesters plan to stage sit-in on Capitol Hill
More than 1,000 people are peacefully protesting police brutality outside the US Capitol.
You can hear chants of “this is what democracy looks like” and “take a knee," as well as "we are not a threat.”
Most people are wearing masks.
The protesters gathered earlier this morning at Freedom Plaza before walking over to the Capitol building. On the way you could hear chants of "George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter."
The protesters plan to stage an outside sit-in which will also include speeches until about 3:00 p.m. ET, according to a schedule from the organizers.
Watch the scene:
Army investigating why National Guard helicopters hovered low over DC, Esper says
Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the Army is conducting an investigation into why a National Guard helicopter hovered low over protestors in Washington, DC, on Monday night.
“It wasn’t until yesterday afternoon that we determined that it was a National Guard helicopter that hovered low over a city block in DC,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. “Within an hour or so of learning of this, I directed the Secretary of the Army to conduct an inquiry to determine what happened and why, and to report back to me.”
The DC National Guard said in a statement they were investigating the incident “to ensure all involved complied with applicable procedures and safety regulations.”
"I hold all members of the District of Columbia National Guard to the highest of standards. We live and work in the District, and we are dedicated to the service of our nation," said the DC National Guard Commanding General Maj. Gen. William J. Walker in a statement.
“I want to make sure I understand why, what happened, who was involved, what orders were they given or not given, was there a safety issue involved, right, with an aircraft hovering that low,” said Esper.
In response to a question about the helicopter being used to intimidate protestors, Esper responded that he “got a report back that they were asked by law enforcement to look at a checkpoint, a National Guard checkpoint to see if there were protestors around.”
Esper said the maneuver appeared “unsafe,” but added, “I need to learn more about what’s going on.”
He suggested it would not have been unsafe if it were being done to medivac someone who was “seriously injured,” but that it was not his understanding that that was the helicopter’s mission.