Defense secretary: Officers at scene of Floyd's  death should be "held accountable for his murder"

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called the killing of George Floyd a “horrible crime” and said the officers on the scene that day should be "held accountable for his murder."

"Let me say upfront, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman is a horrible crime. The officers on the scene that day should be held accountable for his murder. It is a tragedy that we have seen repeat itself too many times," Esper said while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon.

Esper said, “racism is real in America, and we must all do our very best to recognize it, to confront it, and to eradicate it.”

Some context: Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Still, three other officers on scene — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao — have not been charged, despite the family's and protesters' wishes. All four were fired by Chief Medaria Arradondo last week after video of the incident sparked outrage.

