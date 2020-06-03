Scenes from peaceful protests around the US

Hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters took to the streets around the US today to demand justice for George Floyd and other black Americans who have recently died following police violence.

Earlier today, three former Minneapolis police officers on the scene when Floyd was killed were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today.

Ellison said he's upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, from third- to second-degree murder.

Here's what the protests look like around the US:

Philadelphia

Activists gather in protest outside the 26th Police Precinct on June 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Washington, DC

Twenty-nine-year old DC resident, George (L), slaps hands with three-year-old Mikaela (R) in front of a police barricade on a street leading to the front of the White House during protests on June 3. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate near the White House on June 3 in Washington, DC. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators lay down on Pennsylvania Avenue during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on June 3. Win McNamee/Getty Image

St. Charles, Missouri

City of St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer walks with protesters during a demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on June 3. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Seattle

KOMO

Fort Worth

KTVT

Los Angeles