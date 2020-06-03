George Floyd protests spread nationwide
What we know so far about the charges in Floyd's death
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make a significant announcement at 4 p.m. ET in the case of the killing of George Floyd.
Ellison has yet to say anything officially, but here's what we know so far:
- Expected increased charges: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's charge will be upgraded from third- to second-degree murder, according to court records.
- Charges for three more former officers: Three other previously uncharged former officers on the scene will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to court documents. Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung helped restrain Floyd during the May 25 incident, while officer Tou Thao stood near the others.
- Floyd family attorney reaction: Benjamin Crump called the charges "a bittersweet moment."
When Ellison makes a formal announcement about the charges, we'll cover it here.
Klobuchar had no direct knowledge of charges against former Minneapolis officers, adviser says
After tweeting that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and also charging the other three officers involved in the George Floyd case, an aide to Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN that she was quoting the Minneapolis Star Tribune reporting that broke the news, and that she had no independent knowledge of Ellison's plans.
A senior Klobuchar adviser also told CNN that she was only relying on information from the Star Tribune report and would never try to get ahead of Ellison.
Klobuchar spokesperson Carlie Waibel also took to Twitter to credit the reporters involved.
“Senator Klobuchar's tweet was based on the news Stephen Montemayor and Chao Xiong at the Star Tribune broke earlier today," Waibel said.
George Floyd's son: "My father shouldn't have been killed like this"
Ahead of Minnesota attorney general's expected announcement of new charges, George Floyd's son Quincy Mason Floyd said his family wants justice.
"I'm here with my family. We demand justice. My father shouldn't have been killed like this. We want justice," he said.
The other three former police officers involved in the encounter that led to the death of Floyd have now been charged, according to Minnesota court records. Records also show that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make an announcement at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch:
3 other former police officers charged in the case of George Floyd
The other three former police officers involved in the encounter that led to the death of George Floyd have now been charged, according to Minnesota court records.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Earlier today: Court records showed that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Chauvin was seen on video pressing his knew into George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Hear more:
Derek Chauvin charges upgraded to second-degree murder, court documents show
Court records show that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Trump didn't know about plan to empty streets near Lafayette Square, White House says
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday that President Trump was right to say earlier in the day that he didn’t instruct authorities to push back protesters so he could visit St. John's church across the street from the White House for a photo opportunity.
“The attorney general decided that morning to expand the perimeter and that was a decision made long before the church discussion was ever in consideration. When the President gives an order, people act. It’s not as if he’s walked through each and every detail of how a plan goes about,” McEnany told reporters during a press briefing.
“He says, ‘I want to go to the church.’ He goes to the church. Everyone executes the plan in the order that the President puts into place. So the President is absolutely right in what he said.”
Some background: The White House is facing ongoing fallout from the events of Monday evening, where peaceful protesters were forcefully dispersed 30 minutes before a curfew was set to take effect, so Trump could participate in the photo opportunity with a Bible outside the church.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump claimed he was unaware of the tactics used to clear the park ahead of his visit – even though press widely reported the explosions could be heard from his address in the Rose Garden.
When I said go to the church, I didn’t know, protesters or not, nobody tells me that. They say, ‘Yes sir, we’ll go to the church,’” he said, claiming law enforcement in the area “didn’t use tear gas,” which is untrue, according to the definition of tear gas used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McEnany said she wasn’t aware of the determinations the US Secret Service made ahead of Trump’s walk to the church.
She later said the scene would have looked different if demonstrators had moved back when she says announcements were made three times over a loudspeaker telling the protesters to move back.
The forced removal of protesters by federal law enforcement officials, including the US Park Police, was widely criticized by DC's city leaders, St. John's church officials, and multiple clergy members from other faiths.
Floyd family attorney confirms charges against all officers
Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family, confirmed to CNN’s Sara Sidner that law enforcement authorities informed him of the details of the charges.
Crump tweeted Wednesday that Officer Derek Chauvin will be charged with second-degree murder and Officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung, and Tou Thao will be charged as well.
“This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified Attorney General Ellison took decisive action, arresting and charging ALL the officers involved in George Floyd’s death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder," said Crump who spoke on behalf of the Floyd family.
San Diego police will stop using neck restraints as use-of-force procedure
The San Diego Police Department will stop using the controversial carotid restraint as a use-of-force procedure effective immediately, the department announced in a statement.
"We are watching the hurt and pain so many people are expressing after the tragic death of George Floyd, and are committed to taking new actions to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in San Diego,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “That starts today with the police chief’s decision to immediately stop this particular restraint that has led to so much concern and frustration by many in our minority communities."
This change comes as a growing number of law enforcement agencies across the country are receiving mounting pressure to halt the use and training of neck hold and chokehold procedures.
NYPD commissioner: "We stand with the Floyd family"
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said today that the department condemns the killing of George Floyd.
"We stand with the Floyd family. We condemn what happened in Minneapolis," Shea said during a news conference with representatives from the Floyd family.
He continued: "And I think it's much larger than law enforcement condemning it. Any human being with a conscience feels the same way. So my heart goes out to the Floyd family."
Watch: