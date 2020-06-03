George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Obama urges communities to review use of force and implement reform
In a virtual forum in the wake of protests following George Floyd's death, former President Barack Obama urged communities to try to change their use of force policies from within.
"What can we do? Number one, we know there are specific evidence-based reforms that if we put in place today, would build trust, save lives, would not show an increase in crime. Those are included in the 21st century policing task force report," he said. "Number two, a lot of mayors and local elected officials read and supported the task force report. But then there wasn't enough follow-through."
"Today I'm urging every mayor in this country to review your use of force policies with members of your community and commit to report on planned reforms," he said.
Watch:
Eric Garner's daughter: Today's charges are "step in the right direction" — but there's still more work to do
On a day which saw Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announce new charges facing the four former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, Eric Garner’s daughter shared her distress with an overall lack of progress.
"My father died six years ago next month, and [now] we have another Eric Garner," said his daughter Emerald Snipes Garner.
Eric Garner died in 2014 after an altercation in which a former NYPD officer used a chokehold while making an arrest. Emerald, one of Garner's six children, has been working to pass a law which would outlaw such a police tactic.
“I don’t doubt that if this law was passed the first time, George Floyd would be here today… this is something that needs to happen,” she told Jake Tapper.
No one was charged in the case of her father's death. Garner views Ellison's announcement as a positive development.
"I see now, that the officer here is being charged and all officers involved, I see that as a step in the right direction, but we have way more work to do."
Georgia police chiefs organization backs hate crime legislation in state that has no hate crime laws
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police released a resolution to support legislation intended to combat hate crimes in Georgia.
Georgia is one of just a handful of states that doesn’t have any hate crime law.
The resolution said the organization is “committed to preserving the rights of all crime victims and is expressly opposed to bigotry and prejudice in any form."
It added advocate legislation that mandates the criminal sentence of any convicted perpetrator who “intentionally selected any victim, or damaged any property of any victim, based upon bias because of that person’s real or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, mental disability, or physical disability.”
Several Georgia lawmakers have pushed to pass a hate crime bill in the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and, more recently, George Floyd.
New complaint says former officers chose not to switch to a different restraint for George Floyd
Former police officer Tou Thao was ready to employ a different restraint on George Floyd after he was subdued and on the ground but the other officers involved chose not employ it, according to his criminal complaint that was released today.
At one point, while Floyd was on the ground, Thao "obtained a hobble restraint from the squad car to restrain Mr. Floyd," the complaint said.
The restraint is a piece of webbing or belt designed to go around a person's legs to limit movement.
"But the officers decided not to use it and maintained their positions," the complaint said.
Instead, Thao "became concerned about a number of citizens who had gathered and were watching the officers subdue Mr. Floyd," the complaint said.
Minnesota attorney general on timing of prosecution: "We're talking in terms of months"
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the process of prosecuting the four police officers will probably take "months."
"We're talking in terms of months. I don't think we're talking years. But we're certainly, we're probably a number of months before this case will be in front of a jury."
Asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer on whether the officers will be charged together, Ellison said he didn't know yet.
"Well, that's yet to be determined. That will be determined by motion practice. And we will see. That's something that is in fact yet unknown. But it's actually a strategic question that we need to discuss internally," Ellison said.
Watch:
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has bail increased to $1 million
Former police officer Derek Chauvin's bail has been increased to $1 million, according to the updated complaint filed today.
Chauvin is being held at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park.
The increased bail amount coincides with the new charges of second-degree murder filed against him today.
The other three former officers all have bail set at $1 million, according to their court documents. However, of those three, only J. Alexander Kueng is in custody now.
Minnesota attorney general says charges are "rooted in facts that we can prove"
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the charges made against four former policer officer were based on evidence that was "significant, it was important, and it bolstered our theory of what happened here."
"We work with our team, and we believe that the factual basis was there for this charge. It is an ethical charge, it's a charge rooted in facts that we can prove," he said.
"As you know, it's not allowable for me to comment on the evidence and talk about the investigation. But as information rolled in, it made it — it made it necessary for us to adjust these charges," Ellison told CNN this afternoon.
Some context: Three former Minneapolis police officers on the scene when George Floyd was killed have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, Ellison announced earlier today.
Additionally, Ellison announced he's upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, to second-degree murder.
Watch:
Minnesota attorney general says "sense of duty and responsibility" led him to file charges
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said a “sense of duty and responsibility” led him to file charges against all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
“I can honestly tell you I take no joy in this,” Ellison told reporters Wednesday.
“I feel a tremendous sense of weight. I feel this is a very serious moment,” he added.
About the charges: Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The new second-degree murder charge says that he killed Floyd "without intent" in the course of committing assault in the third degree, according to an amended complaint.
Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Minneapolis mayor says "complicity cannot be tolerated" when it comes to 4 former officers
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement this afternoon regarding charging decisions on the four police former officers involved in George Frey’s death.
"That George Floyd’s plea – that his struggle to survive – went unrecognized and unaided by not just one but four officers will live forever as the most chilling moments in our city’s history. Failing to act amounted to a failure to recognize George’s humanity. As Chief [Medaria] Arradondo has stated, silence is complicity, and complicity cannot be tolerated." Frey said in a statement.
Earlier today: Three former Minneapolis police officers on the scene when George Floyd was killed have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today.
Additionally, Ellison announced he's upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, to second-degree murder.