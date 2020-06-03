Obama urges communities to review use of force and implement reform

On a day which saw Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announce new charges facing the four former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, Eric Garner’s daughter shared her distress with an overall lack of progress.

"My father died six years ago next month, and [now] we have another Eric Garner," said his daughter Emerald Snipes Garner.

Eric Garner died in 2014 after an altercation in which a former NYPD officer used a chokehold while making an arrest. Emerald, one of Garner's six children, has been working to pass a law which would outlaw such a police tactic.

“I don’t doubt that if this law was passed the first time, George Floyd would be here today… this is something that needs to happen,” she told Jake Tapper.

No one was charged in the case of her father's death. Garner views Ellison's announcement as a positive development.

"I see now, that the officer here is being charged and all officers involved, I see that as a step in the right direction, but we have way more work to do."