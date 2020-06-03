George Floyd protests spread nationwide
1 of 3 former officers charged with aiding and abetting is in custody
One of the three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with aiding and abetting murder in the death of George Floyd has been taken into custody, said Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Officials are in the process of taking the other two into custody, and Evans said he expects them to be in custody later this afternoon.
He did not say which of the three officers was in custody, but Hennepin County Sheriff's website records show J.A. Kueng is in custody.
The site offers no other information or details.
Minnesota attorney general says charges are "justified by the facts and the law"
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the new charges filed against all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd are "justified by the facts and the law."
"We gathered all the facts we could, we reviewed the criminal statutes, we looked at case law, we consulted with each other, and we arrived at these charges. We believe they are justified by the facts and the law," he said.
Asked about the possible impact of the charges on people across the country, Ellison responded, "The pursuit of justice is always good and right. And I want to signal to them that we hope that they continue to raise the cause of justice but do it in a peaceful manner. It is their right to express themselves. And with that I will say they should continue in their own communities to get together, to build a just police-community relationship. We need the faith community to be involved. We need arts and entertainment to inspire us towards justice. We need everybody. There is a lot more to do than just this case and we ask people to do that."
Minnesota attorney general acknowledges prosecution will not rectify the "hurt and loss"
After he formally announced charges against all four officers, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison acknowledged that a "successful prosecution" could not rectify the "hurt and loss" so many people feel following George Floyd's death.
"The very fact that we have filed these charges means that we believe in them. But what I do not believe is that one successful prosecution can rectify the hurt and loss that so many people feel," Ellison said.
Ellison added that the path to "constructing justice and fairness in our society" would be "slow and difficult work."
"That work is the work of all of us. We don't need to wait for the resolution and investigation of this case to start that work. We need citizens, neighbors, leaders in government and in faith communities, civil and human rights activists, to begin rewriting the rules for a just society now," Ellison said.
The attorney general added that new policy and legislation is needed on the municipal, state and federal level. He encouraged individuals in the arts and entertainment industry to use their cultural influence to "inspire the change we need."
"There is a role for all who dream of a justice that we haven't yet experienced," Ellison said.
Arrest warrants issued for 3 other officers, Minnesota attorney general says
Three former Minneapolis police officers on the scene when George Floyd was killed have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today.
"I strongly believe that these developments are in the interests of justice for George Floyd, his family, our community and our state," Ellison said.
Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng helped restrain Floyd during the May 25 incident, while officer Tou Thao stood near the others.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the three former officers, Ellison said.
Additionally, Ellison announced he's upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, to second-degree murder.
Previously, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Two autopsies of Floyd determined that Floyd died by homicide.
Minnesota attorney general formally charges Chauvin with second-degree murder
The former police officer who had his knee pressed into George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison formally announced the new charge today during a news conference.
"First, today I filed an amended complaint that charges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree for the death of George Floyd," Ellison said. "I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder."
Previously, Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police force after Floyd's death, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
What we know so far about the charges in Floyd's death
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make a significant announcement at 4 p.m. ET in the case of the killing of George Floyd.
Ellison has yet to say anything officially, but here's what we know so far:
- Expected increased charges: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's charge will be upgraded from third- to second-degree murder, according to court records.
- Charges for three more former officers: Three other previously uncharged former officers on the scene will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to court documents. Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng helped restrain Floyd during the May 25 incident, while officer Tou Thao stood near the others.
- Floyd family attorney reaction: Benjamin Crump called the charges "a bittersweet moment."
When Ellison makes a formal announcement about the charges, we'll cover it here.
Klobuchar had no direct knowledge of charges against former Minneapolis officers, adviser says
After tweeting that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and also charging the other three officers involved in the George Floyd case, an aide to Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN that she was quoting the Minneapolis Star Tribune reporting that broke the news, and that she had no independent knowledge of Ellison's plans.
A senior Klobuchar adviser also told CNN that she was only relying on information from the Star Tribune report and would never try to get ahead of Ellison.
Klobuchar spokesperson Carlie Waibel also took to Twitter to credit the reporters involved.
“Senator Klobuchar's tweet was based on the news Stephen Montemayor and Chao Xiong at the Star Tribune broke earlier today," Waibel said.
George Floyd's son: "My father shouldn't have been killed like this"
Ahead of Minnesota attorney general's expected announcement of new charges, George Floyd's son Quincy Mason Floyd said his family wants justice.
"I'm here with my family. We demand justice. My father shouldn't have been killed like this. We want justice," he said.
The other three former police officers involved in the encounter that led to the death of Floyd have now been charged, according to Minnesota court records. Records also show that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make an announcement at 4 p.m. ET.
3 other former police officers charged in the case of George Floyd
The other three former police officers involved in the encounter that led to the death of George Floyd have now been charged, according to Minnesota court records.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Earlier today: Court records showed that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Chauvin was seen on video pressing his knew into George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
