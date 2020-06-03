1 of 3 former officers charged with aiding and abetting is in custody

One of the three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with aiding and abetting murder in the death of George Floyd has been taken into custody, said Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials are in the process of taking the other two into custody, and Evans said he expects them to be in custody later this afternoon.

He did not say which of the three officers was in custody, but Hennepin County Sheriff's website records show J.A. Kueng is in custody.

The site offers no other information or details.