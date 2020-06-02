Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today said that the state does not need federal troops.

"We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas," Abbott said at a news conference provided to CNN by affiliate KTVT. "We know the Texans can take care of Texas."

The remark comes less than a day after President Trump threatened to use military force if violence does not stop. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

Abbott said that the state has "an abundance of resources that are being provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety."

"They have deployed something around 3,000 people across the entire state of Texas already," he added.

Abbott also said that there has not been a request for Texas to send National Guard members to Washington, DC.

"I do not expect that request," he added. "Texas National Guard are here for Texans, and that's exactly what they will be used for," Abbott said.