NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Bronx borough, and that the police commissioner was sending additional assistance.

"Real problems on Fordham Road, also Burnside Avenue. Spoke with Councilman Fernando Cabrera about immediate steps to address the situation. Also spoke to Commissioner Shea + Chief Pichardo, who are sending additional help," he said.

Earlier Monday night, in the late hours, he had tweeted that it was time for people to go home, as there were people in the city whose intention was “not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others.”

He also said he had visited Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was "pretty calm" near midnight, and added that protesters today had been "overwhelmingly peaceful."

However, there was also widespread looting later into the night, with store windows smashed and merchandise taken all the way from Midtown and Fifth Avenue down to Union Square.

"That we won’t allow," said de Blasio.