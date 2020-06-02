George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, ESPN reports
Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, a representative for the athlete told ESPN.
Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police last week as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and two other officers restrained him. A fourth officer stood by as it happened. The former officers have all been fired by the department but only Chauvin has been charged in the death.
A funeral for Floyd will be held in his hometown of Houston on June 9, family attorney Ben Crump said.
Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, confirmed the boxer's involvement in a statement to ESPN.
"He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe said.
Ellerbe also told ESPN that Mayweather did not want to talk about what he is doing.
Police arrested 66 protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday night
Law enforcement in Saint Paul, Minnesota arrested 66 protesters Monday night during a peaceful protest outside the State Capitol, police said.
Demonstrators marched from the governor’s mansion to the Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd. Those who refused to leave after the 10 p.m. curfew went into effect were quietly taken away in restraints.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell told CNN earlier today that "our heart breaks for the Floyd family."
"Our community is hurting, our police officers are hurting," Axtell said. "All of the police leaders throughout the country and leaders throughout the country in general need to open our eyes, ears, and most importantly, our hearts to what is going on throughout the country."
He also suggested the other Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd's death held responsibility. "We have a strict policy in the St. Paul police department that you have an absolute duty to intervene," he said. "It was absolutely preventable."
Facebook employees, angry with Zuckerberg's response, staged a virtual walkout on Monday
Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout on Monday, with many expressing anger and dismay that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has refused to take down controversial posts from President Donald Trump.
Some context: Trump's tweet over the weekend, warning that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," was flagged by Twitter as violating the platform's rules on "glorifying violence."
It has resurfaced the conversation over social media platforms' responsibility when it comes to disinformation or violent speech online -- and Facebook was notably quiet during this debate, with no similar marker flagging Trump's post.
Zuckerberg's response: The CEO said yesterday that though he personally had a "visceral negative reaction" to Trump's "divisive and inflammatory rhetoric," he also felt Facebook had a commitment to free expression.
Employees protest: Many Facebook employees are still working from home, so many simply took the day off in protest on Monday.
Others were more vocal, with one posting on Twitter, "I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we're showing up."
Some major corporations are taking the opposite route by taking a clear stand, with some donating millions of dollars to civil rights groups.
At least four police officers were hit with gunfire in St. Louis, Missouri
At least four officers with the St. Louis Police Department in Missouri were struck by gunfire on Monday night, said the department.
“We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Officers are still taking gunfire downtown," said the police department on Twitter.
Protests took place in multiple cities across the state this week. In Kansas City, protests prompted the mayor to enact a curfew and request assistance from the Missouri National Guard.
In Ferguson -- where protests against police brutality and racism broke out in 2014 after black teenager Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer -- the police department building was damaged and evacuated on Sunday.
People around the world are protesting in solidarity
From Amsterdam to Berlin to Rio de Janeiro, thousands around the world have taken to the streets to protest George Floyd's death in solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists in America.
In Amsterdam, around 3,000 people gathered in the city's Dam Square on Monday to protest against police brutality and racial inequity.
“Institutionally racist violence against black people is a problem that also occurs in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe,” the organizers said in a press statement, according to CNN affiliate and national broadcaster NOS.
In Rio de Janeiro, protesters gathered on Sunday in front of the governor’s palace for a Vidas Negras Importam (Black Lives Matter) demonstration.
Demonstrators carried signs saying: “If racism is international, so is antiracism,” “Stop killing us,” and “Justice isn’t blind. It’s paid not to look.”
In Paris, a small crowd of peaceful protesters representing several French anti-racism organizations gathered near the US embassy on Monday.
They wore black clothing and face masks, took a knee and held up signs saying “I can’t breathe," “We are all George Floyd” and “Racism chokes us.”
In London, protesters have been arrested throughout the weekend for defying Covid-19 lockdown rules as they march in solidarity with their American counterparts.
"It happens everywhere in the world. People choose to think that it's not going on anymore. That's the biggest racism of all right now -- the fact that they're sitting there thinking that it doesn't exist," said one protester.
There are countless other protests going on: Demonstrations have happened or are being planned across Australia, Germany, Ireland, Greece, and a number of other countries.
Even world leaders are weighing in. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "horrified" by George Floyd's death, and welcomed peaceful solidarity protests in her country.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed it as well, saying racism against black people was "real in the United States but it's also in Canada."
New York Mayor says police is sending additional help to the Bronx
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Bronx borough, and that the police commissioner was sending additional assistance.
"Real problems on Fordham Road, also Burnside Avenue. Spoke with Councilman Fernando Cabrera about immediate steps to address the situation. Also spoke to Commissioner Shea + Chief Pichardo, who are sending additional help," he said.
Earlier Monday night, in the late hours, he had tweeted that it was time for people to go home, as there were people in the city whose intention was “not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others.”
He also said he had visited Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was "pretty calm" near midnight, and added that protesters today had been "overwhelmingly peaceful."
However, there was also widespread looting later into the night, with store windows smashed and merchandise taken all the way from Midtown and Fifth Avenue down to Union Square.
"That we won’t allow," said de Blasio.
A New York State Senator says he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed at a peaceful protest tonight
New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie had been peacefully protesting with a crowd in Brooklyn when he was handcuffed and pepper sprayed by police, he told CNN late Monday night.
"I am from Brooklyn. I happen to represent a huge swath of central Brooklyn and when I heard there was a group of folks protesting police brutality I decided to make my way down," he said.
He wanted to join not only to show solidarity -- but also potentially act as a liaison between protesters and law enforcement, given his position as an elected official, he said.
Once he arrived, he alerted police of his presence, and wore a neon green shirt with his name and title on it. But still, he got caught up in escalating scuffles, he said.
"As I was obeying orders, they were telling us to back up, I was backing up. Trying to protect some of the protesters behind me. Being compliant. I started getting hit in my back by bicycles wielded by the police officers. I was pushed. I was shoved. Ultimately pepper-sprayed, and subsequently handcuffed. Simply because I was there to forcefully protest," he told CNN.
He said it took a little while for law enforcement to realize who he was -- and he was finally released and given medical attention.
But this treatment was "only because of my title," he said. "Had I not had the luxury of my title, I would have been in the system and processed, much like any of the other protesters."
White supremacists are posing as Antifa online and calling for violence
A Twitter account that tweeted a call to violence and claimed to be representing the position of "Antifa" was in fact created by a known white supremacist group, Twitter said Monday. The company removed the account.
"This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules."
Although the account only had a few hundred followers, it is an example of white supremacists seeking to inflame tensions in the United States by posing as left-wing activists online.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes an extremely broad, loosely-organized group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left — often the far-left — but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.
The revelation of the deceptive account comes as President Donald Trump increasingly blames left-wing activists for violence occurring at protests. On Sunday, he tweeted he would designate Antifa a terrorist organization, despite the US government having no existing legal authority to do so.
Read more here:
Washington DC mayor says federal police actions were "shameful"
The mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, tweeted that the actions of the federal police at the White House on Sunday had been "shameful."
"I imposed a curfew at 7 p.m. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & without provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of (DC Police Department) officers more difficult. Shameful!"
She also urged residents to go home and stay safe.
What happened today: On Monday evening, Trump delivered remarks in the White House Rose Garden, before walking to the church to take a photo with a Bible.
Before his remarks, police released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the White House in an effort to disperse the crowd for the visit to the church.