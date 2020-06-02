George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Washington DC mayor says federal police actions were "shameful"
The mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, tweeted that the actions of the federal police at the White House on Sunday had been "shameful."
"I imposed a curfew at 7 p.m. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & without provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of (DC Police Department) officers more difficult. Shameful!"
She also urged residents to go home and stay safe.
What happened today: On Monday evening, Trump delivered remarks in the White House Rose Garden, before walking to the church to take a photo with a Bible.
Before his remarks, police released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the White House in an effort to disperse the crowd for the visit to the church.
Minnesota officials now say no evidence the trucker intentionally drove into protesters Sunday
Minnesota authorities are now saying a man who drove a tanker truck toward protesters may not have done so intentionally.
What happened: On Sunday, Bogdan Vechirko drove a tanker truck toward a group of protesters on the I-35W bridge near Minneapolis. It doesn't appear anybody was injured. He was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.
On Sunday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington's department tweeted that the driver was “inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.”
But Harrington walked it back today, saying, “We don't have any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act."
Harrington says the state had not yet finished putting up roadblocks when Vechirko was on the freeway. “He saw the crowd, and from what it looked like, panicked,” said Harrington.
Vechirko is being interviewed by investigators, but Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says it will be up to the county attorney whether to pursue the case.
Jail records show that Vechirko was still in custody without bail Monday night.
Floyd family's lawyer: The autopsy shows the other officers also contributed to his death
Ben Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family, said the independent autopsy released today shows the other police officers involved were also directly responsible for Floyd's death -- not just former officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third degree murder.
The autopsy: Independent medical examiners hired by Floyd's family said today that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to compression of the neck.
The examiner added that “compression of the back” from other officers who knelt against Floyd’s back also interfered with Floyd’s breathing.
"Hopefully, (Minnesota) Attorney General Keith Ellison will now consider that as he looks at the other officers," Crump told CNN tonight. "The ambulance was the hearse for George Floyd ... because he was dead at the scene."
"The George Floyd autopsy resulted that he literally was starving for air. He needed a breath. So the Floyd family and I am asking everybody in America: let's take a breath for justice. Let's take a breath for peace. Let's take a breath to heal our country. And let's take a breath for George."
California police arrested dozens of protesters after curfew in Los Angeles and Oakland tonight
In Oakland, California, just east of San Francisco, peaceful protesters are being detained and arrested for being on the streets past the curfew.
"This follows a very peaceful protest that we saw this afternoon. We saw hundreds of youth throughout Oakland marching throughout the streets. There was a rally at a local high school, then they came downtown," said CNN Correspondent Dan Simon on the scene.
The Oakland Police Department said in a tweet that it had detained more than 40 people for violating curfew, and urged people to stay home.
The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. local time, and will stay in place until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It's not just Oakland: Further south along California, police in Los Angeles also arrested protesters who are out after curfew. A small crowd was detained in Sunset Boulevard, in the middle of Hollywood, with their hands held by zip ties.
Police officers in squad cars were seen shouting out their windows that it was a curfew, and that those still out would be arrested and have their cars impounded.
The Los Angeles police said on Twitter that "dozens" had been arrested for burglary after a drugstore had been looted earlier in the day.
Oakland mayor on freedom of protest: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf acknowledged earlier today that there is a painful history of curfews in America used as a form of government oppression -- but that this was about safety and security rather than censorship.
“I want to be clear that this is in no way to quell what we are passionate about and that is free speech and protest,” she said.
Military helicopter flying over Washington, DC, as protesters violate curfew
Even as it approached midnight in Washington, DC, earlier tonight, protesters were still out in large numbers in the national capital.
At least one military helicopter was seen flying overhead and hovering in an attempt to disperse the crowds.
The helicopter was seen making slow low-level passes, using its propellers to kick up strong wind and debris. The tactic, known as a show of force, is commonly used by the US military in combat zones overseas to drive targets away from a specific area.
Protesters responded by raising their fists aloft in defiance.
The city curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. local time.
Watch the video:
The looting and destruction in Manhattan tonight was "anarchy on the streets," CNN reporter says
The looting and destruction in New York City's Manhattan was "anarchy on the streets," said CNN Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter earlier tonight.
In Midtown Manhattan, there was widespread looting along the eastern portion of the neighborhood -- along the high-end shopping district Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, close to Trump Tower.
"I witnessed an eyeglass shop being looted. In some cases, just windows being smashed. And other cases stores are being broken into. This has been going on for at least two hours," he said. "Between 9 and 11 p.m., it was a real sense of anarchy on the streets in Midtown Manhattan."
The looting also extended further south into Herald Square and the iconic Macy's building, which was broken into, he said. There were also fires set and buildings vandalized.
"Property damage is nowhere near as important as physical loss of life ... (but) I want you to know the property damage is widespread," he said.
Aerial videos of Midtown close to midnight showed looters running down streets in groups, playing a "cat and mouse game" with police, Stelter said.
Across the East River, there were up to a thousand protesters peacefully marching in Brooklyn, despite the citywide curfew in place.
When asked whether they will go home, protesters told CNN reporters they need to get their message across against police brutality.
Atlanta police have arrested 350 people in relation to the protests since Friday
Atlanta police have made 350 arrests related to the George Floyd protests since Friday, the department said on Monday.
They made 77 arrests on Friday, 157 on Saturday, 64 on Sunday and 52 so far on Monday.
Skirmishes after curfew: On Monday night, police and protesters clashed after the curfew came into effect at 9 p.m. ET, with protesters hurling projectiles and police responding by firing tear gas.
After the skirmish, the National Guard and Atlanta police got into formation and swept through the city's downtown, clearing out protesters quickly.
In Dallas, police and protesters faced off with tear gas on a bridge
In Dallas, Texas, protesters who shut down a city bridge are being detained by police, hours after a curfew went into effect.
Protesters had begun demonstrating peacefully at the steps of the county courthouse earlier in the day, before marching through downtown Dallas.
The curfew, effective as of 7 p.m. local time, is only being enacted in some parts of Dallas, creating "curfew zones" -- so protesters marched around the edge of those zones, said CNN Correspondent Ed Lavandera on the scene.
When they reached the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, just west of downtown, they were met with hundreds of law enforcement officers.
A confrontation erupted, with the protesters and police facing off in the middle of the bridge. Police fired tear gas, and detained many protesters with zip ties. Protesters can now be seen sitting on the ground, as police continue processing those on the bridge.
"We don't know the exact reason ... for why they're being detained, but I presume it's going to be related to marching on the public streets here and essentially blocking traffic on to the Margaret Hunt-Hill bridge," said Lavandera.
New York's curfew is extended through Tuesday evening
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the city’s curfew through Tuesday evening, after instances of violence and property destruction in Manhattan tonight.
The Tuesday night curfew will begin at 8 p.m. ET, de Blasio said on Twitter. The curfew tonight went into effect at 11 p.m. ET.
“These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm,” de Blasio said.