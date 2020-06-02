Biden: We won't "allow any president to quiet our voice"

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Trump for walking to a church near the White House as protesters were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets.

“When peaceful protestors dispersed in order for a President, a President, from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House, using tear gas and flash grenades in order to stage a photo op — a photo op — on one of the most historic churches in the country, or at least in Washington, DC, we can be forgiven for believing the President is more interested in power than in principle, more interested in serving the passions of his base the the needs of the people in his care,” Biden said in an address in Philadelphia.

Trump yesterday held up the Bible in front of a boarded-up St. John’s Episcopal Church and declared “we have the greatest country in the world" while surrounded by aides.

“The President held up the Bible at St. John's church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it. If he opened it, he could have learned something. We are all called to love one another as we love ourselves. It's really hard work, but it's the work of America,” Biden said.

Biden referenced the Constitution's First Amendment, guaranteeing freedom to assemble and freedom of speech, for the protesters.

"We're not [going to] allow any president to quiet our voice. We won't let those who see this as an opportunity to sow chaos throw up a smokescreen to distract us from the real legitimate grievances at the heart of these protests," Biden said.

