George Floyd protests spread nationwide
New York protesters are trapped on the Manhattan Bridge with police waiting on both ends
In New York City, the Manhattan Bridge is full of protesters -- and they're boxed in, with police waiting on both ends of the bridge.
The protesters on the bridge had splintered off from a larger group that had been demonstrating in Brooklyn earlier in the day, said CNN National Correspondent Jason Carroll. The splinter group tried to make their way to Manhattan -- when they were stopped on the Manhattan Bridge.
Some are now trying to turn back and head back into Brooklyn, but they may not be able to -- there are a number of police officers around the bridge, waiting on both ends, some seen with the white zip ties used to detain protesters.
"Either way, they're going to be met with officers," said Carroll. "Whatever they decide to do, they're going to be met with a vast number of officers who are out here on the streets tonight."
He pointed to a large bus seen near the bridge. "If they've (police) got to make arrests, they are prepared. They've got the bus here. They've got a number of officers with zip ties, so if they are going to be making arrests, they are prepared to do just that."
Los Angeles Mayor says he's "proud" of peaceful protesters
In reaction to the thousands of protestors gathered in front of his residence, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he wants them to know he can hear them loud and clear.
“I’m proud of the protestors across the city who are peacefully expressing themselves,” Garcetti said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I embrace our right to do that and I’m glad that it has been peaceful."
While thanking police officers for their hard work, he said that looting is decreasing in the city and that it has been dealt with pretty swiftly.
1,000 members of the National Guard are on the streets of Los Angeles, he said.
"We will go after folks who break into businesses. We will go after people who are looting or causing violence against demonstrators or police officers," he said. "I look forward to the day when we get rid of a curfew, when we don’t have the National Guard, when our police officers don’t have helmets on."
A curfew is in effect for the city and county of Los Angeles for a third night, effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time. Mayor Garcetti said he will make a day-to-day decision on extending the curfew.
Peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, are moving away from the White House
Many protesters in Washington, DC, are peacefully walking away from Lafayette Square, heading north to the DuPont neighborhood.
A rolling police department bike squad is slowly following them as they move up the streets, away from the White House.
It has been a more peaceful, quiet night than the previous few, after scenes of tear gas and police clashes with protesters in the Lafayette Square area this week.
The curfew in DC went into effect at 7 p.m. local time. It's now past 10:30 p.m.
Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to protests
Facebook said on Tuesday that it had shut down pages and accounts associated with what it said was a hate group, whose members were discussing bringing weapons to the George Floyd protests.
The platform said it had observed people associated with the group American Guard discussing such action.
The group says it is about American constitutional nationalism, but the Anti-Defamation League says American Guard "has a background with connections to anti-immigrant extremism, hatred, and violence."
According to the Anti-Defamation League, American Guard had once been "the Indiana chapter of a group called the Soldiers of Odin USA, a branch of an extreme anti-immigrant and anti-refugee group that originated in Finland in 2015 and has spread to many other countries."
Facebook removal: Facebook said it had also taken down accounts linked to the far-right group the Proud Boys, though it said it had not seen posts from that group discussing weaponry.
The company said it had been planning on taking action against both groups, but had expedited the process when they saw how the groups were discussing the protests.
Facebook staff told CNN on Tuesday that the company would take action on people using the platform to organize violence regardless of their political affiliation.
Milwaukee police fired tear gas at protesters after rocks and glass were thrown at officers
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police fired tear gas at protesters on Tuesday night after rocks and glass were thrown at officers, according to a tweet from the police department.
“Protestors have been ordered to disperse due to unlawful assembly after throwing rocks and glass at our officers,” the police tweeted. "A suspect with a gun who was in the crowd has been taken into custody by MPD. For our safety and the safety of our residents we had used gas to disperse the crowd. We are asking that all individuals disperse.”
NYC Mayor says coordinated criminal looting led to decision on earlier curfew
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the decision to implement an earlier curfew time of 8 p.m. came after the city saw “coordinated criminal activity” and looting.
"If you would have asked me on Saturday, did we have a need for a curfew, I would have said we didn't see any looting on Saturday…only Sunday night, it started to turn," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo.
"Now we’ve made the adjustment. I think this is the right approach that will help us to really lead this moment out and get back to a more normal place," he said.
The citywide curfew will now remain in place for the remainder of the week, extending from 8 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the next morning.
He emphasized that the looting was only done by a “infinitesimal” amount of people, and that the vast majority of New York protesters were peaceful.
De Blasio declined to share exact numbers on the size of the police presence in the city Tuesday night, but called the presence “vast” and described the number as “the highest number of police we have had over the last five days.”
He added that he felt having National Guard troops in the city would have negative unintended consequences, and raise "a real risk of violence and someone losing their life."
New York police have arrested 40 protesters tonight but number is expected to increase
The New York Police Department has arrested about 40 protesters across the city on Tuesday night, though that number is expected to increase, a law enforcement official told CNN.
It's a lower number so far than Monday night, when 700 protesters were arrested, according to the NYPD.
It's now several hours past curfew in New York, but there are still pockets of protesters who continue to march in Manhattan, Brooklyn and other parts of the city.
Following widespread looting, the city's curfew was brought forward to 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. The citywide curfew will now remain in place for the remainder of the week, extending from 8 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the next morning.
Floyd family attorney says the other officers involved in Floyd's death should be charged
Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, said he expects the other three officers present at Floyd's death to also be charged "before George Floyd is laid to rest."
He told CNN that an independent autopsy showed that Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis officers during his arrest -- suggesting the other officers on scene also contributed to Floyd's death, not only Derek Chauvin, the former officer who was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck.
Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.
"We think all of them should be charged with some type of felony murder for participating in the horrific killing of George Floyd," Crump said.
Pentagon moves 1,600 active duty troops into the DC area to assist civil authorities
The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday night that about 1,600 active duty troops had been moved from Fort Bragg and Fort Drum to the Washington, DC area to assist civil authorities if needed.
No active duty forces have been deployed in DC as of now, but the “active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region,” said Pentagon Chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement, describing the movement as a "prudent planning measure."
The troops “are on heightened alert status but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations,” Hoffman said.
CNN previously reported that troops from Fort Bragg were being moved in the DC area on Monday night.
President Donald Trump’s announcement Monday that he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order inside the United States has led to discomfort among some in the Pentagon, defense officials have told CNN.
Some Pentagon officials have tried to make a strong case that the situation does not yet call for deploying active duty troops unless state governors make a clear argument that such forces are needed.
"There is an intense desire for local law enforcement to be in charge," a defense official said, alluding to the laws that forbid the military from performing law enforcement roles inside the US.