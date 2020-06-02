New York protesters are trapped on the Manhattan Bridge with police waiting on both ends

WPIX

In New York City, the Manhattan Bridge is full of protesters -- and they're boxed in, with police waiting on both ends of the bridge.

The protesters on the bridge had splintered off from a larger group that had been demonstrating in Brooklyn earlier in the day, said CNN National Correspondent Jason Carroll. The splinter group tried to make their way to Manhattan -- when they were stopped on the Manhattan Bridge.

Some are now trying to turn back and head back into Brooklyn, but they may not be able to -- there are a number of police officers around the bridge, waiting on both ends, some seen with the white zip ties used to detain protesters.

"Either way, they're going to be met with officers," said Carroll. "Whatever they decide to do, they're going to be met with a vast number of officers who are out here on the streets tonight."

He pointed to a large bus seen near the bridge. "If they've (police) got to make arrests, they are prepared. They've got the bus here. They've got a number of officers with zip ties, so if they are going to be making arrests, they are prepared to do just that."