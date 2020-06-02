George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Here are the cities that have imposed curfews Tuesday night in the US
These are the cities and states with curfews Tuesday night due to the protests across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- California: Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Oakland
- District of Columbia
- New York: New York City
- Ohio: Cleveland
Justice official: Barr told authorities to clear protesters near White House
Minutes ahead of President Trump's televised address from the Rose Garden Monday evening, Attorney General William Barr ordered authorities to clear a crowd of protesters that had gathered nearby, according to a Justice Department official.
Barr and other top officials from agencies responsible for securing the White House had previously planned to secure a wider perimeter around Lafayette park, a federally-owned green space just north of the building, in response to fires and destruction caused by protesters on Sunday night. That plan would have cleared the area later used for the President's walk to a nearby church for a photo-op by 4 p.m. ET, the official said.
But it never happened. When Barr arrived at Lafayette park just after 6 p.m. ET — in a scene that was captured on news cameras and elicited heckles from the large, peaceful crowd — Barr saw that the area had not been emptied, and told police to clear the area, the official said. If federal law enforcement was met with resistance by the protestors, crowd control measures should be implemented, Barr had said, according to the official.
Barr had been told that police believed protestors were gathering rocks to throw at law enforcement, and while he was in the park, water bottles were thrown in his direction, the official said. CNN did not witness any water bottles being thrown at the attorney general. Camera footage shows him standing and watching the crowd for several minutes, flanked by a security detail and two senior department officials.
Just before 6:24 p.m., police broadcast their first warning for the crowd to distance. A CNN correspondent reporting from the rooftop of a nearby hotel heard three warnings broadcast over the next ten minutes as authorities moved closer to the crowd.
At 6:35 p.m., authorities began charging the crowd in lockstep with their shields raised, some using their batons to strike the protestors as gas canisters were deployed.
What the protests look like across the US
Protesters are marching through cities across the US over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Here's what the protests look like:
New York City
Washington, DC
Los Angeles
Houston
Minneapolis Police Department to undergo civil rights investigation
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is launching a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, the state's governor announced Tuesday.
The investigation will look into practices of the department for the last 10 years.
According to a release from Gov. Tim Walz's office, the investigation will look to see if Minneapolis Police have engaged in systemic discriminatory practices targeting people of color.
“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” Walz said. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. It is going to take action at all levels from the neighborhood on up, to get the change we need to see. This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”
Texas governor says state doesn't need US troops during civil unrest
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today said that the state does not need federal troops.
"We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas," Abbott said at a news conference provided to CNN by affiliate KTVT. "We know the Texans can take care of Texas."
The remark comes less than a day after President Trump threatened to use military force if violence does not stop. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.
Abbott said that the state has "an abundance of resources that are being provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety."
"They have deployed something around 3,000 people across the entire state of Texas already," he added.
Abbott also said that there has not been a request for Texas to send National Guard members to Washington, DC.
"I do not expect that request," he added. "Texas National Guard are here for Texans, and that's exactly what they will be used for," Abbott said.
Nearly 2,500 National Guard members deployed in California
The California National Guard has deployed 2,430 members to assist law enforcement statewide.
About half are concentrated in the greater Los Angeles area and others are in Sacramento and Alameda County in Northern California, Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, tells CNN.
Protesters march through downtown Los Angeles
Large crowds of protesters marched peacefully through downtown Los Angeles this afternoon.
Protesters walked past the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters and stood outside City Hall. Others held signs in front of police officers "to show them their frustration with what they believe is systemic," CNN's Stephanie Elam reported.
During the march, protesters hugged and engaged in conversations, she said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took a knee during the protest.
Illinois governor calls for police reform
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker emphasized the need for police reform at a news conference on Tuesday.
“Real change, structural change, comes from protest paired with policy. That means police reform with genuine investigations, transparency, and accountability,” he said.
He went on to say "that means taking the justice in criminal justice, and making it mean something. That means sustained economic investment in black and brown communities across our state.”
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she was dismayed to see “that our local pharmacies have been looted,” adding, “these are the places that our seniors depend on for their meds. In many of our black and brown communities we know that we have disproportionate numbers of people who suffer from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, the things that made you particularly susceptible to Covid-10. And it’s really important of course that people have access to their medication.”
Pritzker addressed the flare-ups across the state where looting took place and commended the State Police saying, “I’m very proud of the work that they’re doing.”
“Some of the most heart-breaking things that I’ve seen are the small businesses that just now have had the ability to reopen after this two and a half, almost three months of coronavirus – and then, this comes along,” Pritzker said. “We need to rebuild.”
New York protester: "We can’t live like this anymore"
Peaceful protesters demonstrating in New York City today expressed their frustrations with the current state of the country.
“We can’t live like this anymore,” a protester told CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz.
“That’s not just for black folks, it’s for everyone. We cannot live like this anymore and will fight till the end, until we can have our peace. No justice. No peace,” the protester said.
She held a sign with pictures of Danroy "D.J." Henry Jr., an African-American football player at Pace University who was shot by a white New York police officer.
“Every demonstration is important. I’m not going to say it’s important to have the peaceful ones and not the peaceful ones. All of them are important. Every single one is important until people can hear us. People know who we are… People like this, D.J. Henry, are important. George Floyd was important. Trayvon Martin was important. Mike Brown was important. These people are all important… We can't forget about them,” the protester said.
