Chicago mayor announces police reform measures and $10 million fund for businesses harmed

Mayor's Office

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced new reform measures for police accountability and a $10 million fund for businesses harmed in recent days.

"Regarding police reform and accountability, yes, we are under a consent decree, but the process of reform has been too slow and too narrowly focused," she said in a live video address tonight.

She laid out new directives, describing them as "immediate necessary next steps." These include:

Improved training for police officers, bringing in community leaders and members as teachers

for police officers, bringing in community leaders and members as teachers Officer wellness programs that give police the tools to manage trauma and stress

that give police the tools to manage trauma and stress Mandatory training on crisis intervention and procedural justice for all officers

on crisis intervention and procedural justice for all officers New recruit program for police-community relations

Lightfoot said she would work with the department leadership and the superintendent to implement these measures within the next 90 days.

Business fund: She also discussed a $10 million dollar fund for businesses affected by the recent violence.

"The city will dedicate at least $10 million of funds to help support businesses that have been most harmed in recent days. The funds will be provided city wide, with an equity weighting that focuses on South and West sides," she said.

The mayor also voiced her support for the protests, saying, "I stand with those who are sick and tired of the lack of fundamental change. Change that results in the respect, dignity, and freedom that Black people deserve in this country."