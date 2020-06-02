George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Chicago mayor announces police reform measures and $10 million fund for businesses harmed
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced new reform measures for police accountability and a $10 million fund for businesses harmed in recent days.
"Regarding police reform and accountability, yes, we are under a consent decree, but the process of reform has been too slow and too narrowly focused," she said in a live video address tonight.
She laid out new directives, describing them as "immediate necessary next steps." These include:
- Improved training for police officers, bringing in community leaders and members as teachers
- Officer wellness programs that give police the tools to manage trauma and stress
- Mandatory training on crisis intervention and procedural justice for all officers
- New recruit program for police-community relations
Lightfoot said she would work with the department leadership and the superintendent to implement these measures within the next 90 days.
Business fund: She also discussed a $10 million dollar fund for businesses affected by the recent violence.
"The city will dedicate at least $10 million of funds to help support businesses that have been most harmed in recent days. The funds will be provided city wide, with an equity weighting that focuses on South and West sides," she said.
The mayor also voiced her support for the protests, saying, "I stand with those who are sick and tired of the lack of fundamental change. Change that results in the respect, dignity, and freedom that Black people deserve in this country."
Protesters in Los Angeles and New York City still marching after curfews
Protesters in Los Angeles and New York City continued to march through city streets after their respective curfews went into effect.
In New York City, the curfew started at 8 p.m. ET. A citywide curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) in Los Angeles.
Tear gas deployed on protesters in Atlanta
Tear gas has been deployed on protesters in Atlanta as the city's 9 p.m. ET curfew went into effect.
Protesters had been marching peacefully on the streets of Atlanta and gathered near the CNN Center.
A CNN crew on the scene reported that the protest was peaceful, then when 9 p.m. came police and members of the National Guard started to sweep the streets to clear them.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper defends military role in quelling civil disorder in memo
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wrote a memo Tuesday defending the military’s role in helping to quell violent protests despite opposition from some lawmakers and senior retired military officers.
“Department of Defense personnel have taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. I myself have taken it many times in my military and civilian careers, and believe strongly in it. As part of that oath, we commit to protecting the American people's right to freedom of speech and to peaceful assembly,” Esper wrote.
“I, like you, am steadfast in my belief that Americans who are frustrated, angry, and seeking to be heard must be ensured that opportunity. And like you, I am committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting life and liberty, so that the violent actions of a few do not undermine the rights and freedoms of law-abiding citizens,” Esper added.
Esper wrote, “Our National Guard are now also being called upon across the country to help protect our communities, businesses, monuments, and places of worship.”
Earlier on Tuesday a former top Pentagon policy official resigned from the Defense Science Advisory board over what he said was Esper’s failure to adhere to that oath by appearing to visibly support the Trump administration’s clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square Monday night.
“I appreciate your professionalism and dedication to defending the Constitution for all Americans,” Esper said while later adding, “As I reminded you in February, I ask that you remember at all times our commitment as a Department and as public servants to stay apolitical in these turbulent days.”
Former top defense official resigns from Pentagon advisory board over Lafayette Square incident
A former top policy official at the Pentagon, James Miller, resigned from his role on the Defense Advisory Board due to what he said was Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s visible support of the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square Monday, an act Miller called a violation of Esper’s oath of office.
“When I joined the Board in early 2014, after leaving government service as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, I again swore an oath of office, one familiar to you, that includes the commitment to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States ... and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” Miller wrote in a resignation letter addressed to Esper which was published Tuesday in the Washington Post.
“You recited that same oath on July 23, 2019, when you were sworn in as Secretary of Defense. On Monday, June 1, 2020, I believe that you violated that oath,” Miller wrote, referring to law enforcement officers clearing of peaceful protesters.
“You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it. Instead, you visibly supported it,” Miller added.
Who is Miller: He served as the Pentagon’s Undersecretary of Defense for policy during the Obama Administration, joining the board after leaving active government service in 2014.
The Defense Advisory Board was established in the 1950s during the height of the Cold War is comprised of nearly 50 retired senior military, government, and industry leaders, and advised the Pentagon on issues such as acquisition, cyber, communication technology, and weapons of mass destruction.
Georgia governor supports right to peaceful protests, but says "violence and destruction is unacceptable"
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addressed recent demonstrations in the state during a news conference Tuesday, saying he supported the right to peaceful protests, but said that "violence and destruction is unacceptable."
"Georgians are filled with fear, anger and righteous impatience. I realize that people are hurting and have more questions than answers right now. I support the right to peacefully protest, to honor the life of George Floyd and to demand action. As the cradle of the civil rights movement, this place where peaceful protests ultimately shook up the status quo. The birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this is a city where his legacy looms, urging us all to seek justice, love mercy and treat others fairly with kindness and respect. And what started as a peaceful protest Friday, ended in violence and destruction. A powerful moment was ultimately corrupted by some with a different agenda," Kemp said.
Kemp said that he is "outraged that Georgians are now in harm’s way because some are using this moment to riot, to loot and to compromise the safety of our citizenry. I will tell you that violence and destruction is unacceptable."
"We will do whatever is necessary to keep the peace," the governor said.
Marchers chant "no justice, no peace" at Houston protest
In Houston, where a public memorial for George Floyd will take place next week, tens of thousands of people marched to City Hall to shout his name and call for justice after his death.
The marchers, who chanted "no justice, no peace" and "Peace on the left, justice on the right," walked or rode horses from Discovery Green park toward their destination, where organizers were scheduled to speak.
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, addressed the crowd asking for a peaceful protest. He told them to be steadfast in the quest for police reform.
"We're trying to break the cycle right now. We got this," he said.
Protest in Atlanta "had gravity and meaning," onlooker says
A large, peaceful protest marched through Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday evening before the city's curfew.
"It had gravity and meaning, voices of all creeds united in purpose for what’s right and just," said Thom Henkel, who captured a video from his apartment.
Hundreds of people out beyond DC curfew — waiting to vote
Hundreds of people are out beyond the District of Columbia’s 7 p.m. ET curfew, lining an entire city block, waiting for one thing: To vote.
It’s a remarkable scene along U Street in Washington, alongside the African American Civil War Memorial, as people stand in a long line to take part in the city’s primary election.
A man who is nearing the front says he’s been in line for nearly three hours.
Never mind there are virtually no seriously contested races on the ballot. The line stretches from 9th to 10th streets and U to T streets. Virtually everyone is masked, somewhat socially distanced, and waiting to cast their ballots tonight.
It’s the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, a long-gentrifying section of town not far from Howard University, that was one of the epicenters of the race riots a half-century ago in Washington.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. ET, but an election worker says the doors will stay open later — beyond curfew — until everyone in line can vote.