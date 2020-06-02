Arrest warrants issued for 6 Atlanta police officers in excessive force case

Police stand guard around the CNN Center and Centennial Olympic park as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, on Saturday, May 30, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced during a news conference Tuesday that they are charging six Atlanta Police Department officers for using excessive force during an arrest of two college students during Saturday night's protest.

Officers were filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking windows of the vehicle, yanking a woman out of the car and tasing a man. The two victims were later identified as Spellman and Morehouse college students. Both schools are historically black.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones and Roland Claud. Some of the charges against the officers include aggravate assault of Messiah Young, aggravated assault of Taniyah Pilgrim, simple battery and criminal damage to property, Howard said.

Two of the six officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Garnder, were terminated Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The officers have until the end of the day on June 5 to surrender, Howard said.

A $10,000 signature bond has been set for all six officers.