George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Arrest warrants issued for 6 Atlanta police officers in excessive force case
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced during a news conference Tuesday that they are charging six Atlanta Police Department officers for using excessive force during an arrest of two college students during Saturday night's protest.
Officers were filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking windows of the vehicle, yanking a woman out of the car and tasing a man. The two victims were later identified as Spellman and Morehouse college students. Both schools are historically black.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones and Roland Claud. Some of the charges against the officers include aggravate assault of Messiah Young, aggravated assault of Taniyah Pilgrim, simple battery and criminal damage to property, Howard said.
Two of the six officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Garnder, were terminated Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The officers have until the end of the day on June 5 to surrender, Howard said.
A $10,000 signature bond has been set for all six officers.
About 700 people arrested at New York City protests last night
The New York Police Department arrested about 700 people during Monday's protests, the department’s press office told CNN this morning.
About half a dozen police officers were injured and half a dozen police vehicles were damaged during the protests, the NYPD said.
A citywide curfew was in effect from 11 p.m. ET Monday to 5 a.m. this morning. Tonight's curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. ET.
Thousands of people are taking to the streets across the country in both peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against law enforcement over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Cuomo: "The protesters are separate from the looters"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to recognize the difference between protestors outraged over the death of George Floyd and looters that have struck some areas.
"The protesters are separate from the looters," Cuomo said, adding that curfews implemented across the stare are to help law enforcement "deal with the looters."
"The curfew is not about the protestors," Cuomo said. "The curfew is not to harass protesters" Designed to help police "deal with the looters"
Cuomo said that many issues — the coronavirus pandemic, the protests and the looting — are "getting blurred" and each needs to be addressed separately.
"We can't blur the line between these problems," he said.
He stressed his support for protesters, adding that they want a "better America."
Gov. Cuomo calls on NYC's police to do "better job" at stopping looting, criminal activity
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City police were not effective last night in stopping looting and criminal activity in the city.
"I am disappointed and outraged at what happened in New York City last night. Those looters, that criminal activity hurt everyone," Cuomo said.
Cuomo added that the city's police has to "do a better job."
The governor said the looters and protesters are different situations and should call for varying types of response.
Cuomo called on the protestors to be calm and peaceful tonight so the police can "do their job."
Cuomo said he has offered mayors of the cities state police support and 13,000 members of the National Guard who are on standby if needed.
WATCH:
NYPD commissioner on city's unrest: "We will control this"
Following a night of unrest in the city, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea thanked the police force for their work, and said NYPD will "make sure criminals do not run" the city.
“The NYC Police Department will be there to protect you and make sure criminals do not run New York City. We will control this. We have this and you can have faith in that," Shea said.
Shea acknowledged that this is a story bigger than New York City and encouraged peaceful protests.
“We understand the concerns, and we’ll get through this together, but we also know that we cannot allow what has happened," he said.
There were about 700 arrests Monday night for looting and other offenses, including attacks on officers, Shea said.
Shea asked for more leaders to step up in communities to stand together with police “and condemn these senseless acts of violence.”
NYC mayor urges demonstrators to protest during daytime hours, and then "please go home"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed demonstrators during a news conference today, telling them: “If you choose to protest today, do it in the daytime hours and then please go home because we have work to do this evening to keep a peaceful city."
The mayor reminded residents that he supports peaceful protests and warned that action would be taken if measures were not followed.
New York City's 8 p.m. ET curfew will start tonight and will remain in place for the rest of the week.
The mayor also addressed concerns that Covid-19 might be spreading as a result of the protests.
“I’m very worried that protest is leading to the potential of the spread of the coronavirus. And that is not a matter minor at this point. One day, two days, that’s one thing. As its continued, that danger is increasing.”
The mayor also commended New York Police Department's Chief of Department Terence Monahan for taking a knee with protestors Monday.
“That’s the image we should focus on,” he said.
New York City curfew will stay in place for the rest of the week
New York City's 8 p.m. ET curfew will start tonight and will remain in place for the rest of the week, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The curfew will remain until 5 a.m. ET the next morning each day through Sunday.
“We will not tolerate violence of any kind. We will not tolerate attacks on police officers. We will not tolerate hatred being created,” de Blasio said.
The mayor asked residents to stand up for their communities.
“When people come to a swath of midtown Manhattan to attack luxury stores, that does not represent the values of New York City. We won’t accept that, it doesn’t speak for us and therefore we will stop it,” de Blasio said.
“I know we can overcome this, I know we can,” he added.
Reopening after the pandemic will move forward on Monday.
NYC mayor: "Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us"
Speaking of “trouble” in parts of New York City last night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “We don’t accept that, we’re gonna fight that, we’re gonna fix that.”
“We saw stuff last night that we will not accept and we can fight back and we will fight back. I have confidence in the people of New York City, I have confidence in the leaders in communities, I have confidence in the NYPD," de Blasio said.
To those who don’t believe in the people in the city or the police, “To hell with all of them. I don’t care if they are left or right or center, I am sick of people attacking the city of New York,” de Blasio said.
The mayor addressed protestors who attacked New York City Police Department officers.
“We saw vicious attacks on police officers. That is wholly unacceptable. That does not represent the people of this city. Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us,” de Blasio said Tuesday.
Pelosi: President "has the responsibility to heal"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday addressed President Trump’s photo opportunity with a Bible outside of St. John’s church, which came after law enforcement forcibly cleared peaceful protesters away from the White House using tear gas and riot shields.
Holding a Bible, Pelosi turned to the book of Ecclesiastes and read about time for healing. She said the President “has the responsibility to heal.”
She also read statements from previous presidents about police brutality.
“This is not a single incident. We know it is a pattern of behavior. We also know the history that takes us to this sad place,” Pelosi said of George Floyd’s death.
“We would hope that the President of the United States would follow the lead of so many presidents before him to be a healer-in-chief and not a fanner of the flame,” Pelosi added.
She said the administration's treatment of the protesters was a “most unfortunate situation.”
“What is that?” she asked. “That has no place, and it’s time for us to do away with that. A time to heal. The book of Ecclesiastes.”