Police in Los Angeles arrive at mayor's residence where protesters have been demonstrating all day

The protesters in Los Angeles have dwindled significantly from their peak of thousands earlier today -- but a small group is still demonstrating outside the mayor's residence, hours after curfew.

The group has been largely peaceful all day, but tensions are rising following the arrival of police, said CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah at the scene.

Police have lined up in formation, and appear to be preparing to try and clear the protesters, who are kneeling on the ground with their hands up.

"You can hear the siren as the police are clearly about to start making arrests, because they are in violation of curfew," said Lah.

Earlier today, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was "proud" of the peaceful protesters, and said he embraced the right of protest and free expression.

