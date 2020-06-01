One of two college students tased by Atlanta police Saturday said she is “traumatized” and “disgusted” over the incident.

“It was the worst experience of my life,” 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim told reporters in Atlanta on Sunday.

Pilgrim, a junior at Spelman College, said there was “so much commotion” happening at the time that all she could think of was “how not to die.”

What happened: Pilgrim and her friend, Messiah Young, were driving home from protests in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night when police used Tasers to remove them from their car.

Two of the officers involved in the incident have since been fired, with three others put on desk duty.

Pilgrim was released from police custody and wasn’t charged. Young was also released, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said Sunday she was ordering charges against him to be dropped.