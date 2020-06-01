George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Atlantic City extends curfew for entire week
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said on Sunday that he was extending the citywide nightly curfew from June 1 through June 8.
The curfew starts at 7 p.m. every night, he said. He did not specify when it would be lifted each morning.
At a press conference Sunday, Small called protesters' actions that day "unacceptable.”
“Today was Atlantic City at its worst, and we let it happen,” he said. “Atlantic City has had its fair share of embarrassments, but this one today is at the very top.”
Atlanta student tased by police says she is "traumatized" and "disgusted"
One of two college students tased by Atlanta police Saturday said she is “traumatized” and “disgusted” over the incident.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim told reporters in Atlanta on Sunday.
Pilgrim, a junior at Spelman College, said there was “so much commotion” happening at the time that all she could think of was “how not to die.”
What happened: Pilgrim and her friend, Messiah Young, were driving home from protests in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night when police used Tasers to remove them from their car.
Two of the officers involved in the incident have since been fired, with three others put on desk duty.
Pilgrim was released from police custody and wasn’t charged. Young was also released, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said Sunday she was ordering charges against him to be dropped.
National Guard sent to Long Beach, California, and Washington, DC
In the national capital, the entire DC National Guard has been called out to assist police with protests in the city, according to Capt. Melissa Heintz from the 113th Wing Public Affairs.
According to its website, the DC National Guard has 1,350 members.
In California, National Guard members are on their way to Long Beach to respond to looting and unrest, the city's police department said Sunday night.
"The National Guard is on their way and we will get control of the situation," the Long Beach police chief said. "All hands are on deck and the entire police department is mobilized. Everyone is mobilized. All of our partner agencies are mobilized."
The Floyd family and Minneapolis police spoke directly for the first time today on CNN
Earlier today, the family of George Floyd had its first direct communication with the Minneapolis Police Department live on CNN's special program "I Can't Breathe: Black Men Living and Dying in America."
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, asked Police Chief Medaria Arradondo whether he would arrest the officers and get justice for George's death.
Speaking directly to Philonise, Arradondo said those decisions would come through the County Attorney's Office.
He also took off his hat every time he addressed the Floyd family to show respect, and said those who stood silent in the face of injustice were complicit.
"Being silent or not intervening to me, you're being complicit," Arradondo said. "My decision to fire all four officers was not based on some sort of hierarchy. Mr. Floyd died in our hands."
Attorney Ben Crump, who consoled Philonise during the exchange, thanked Arrandondo.
"He was very respectful to the family, and we thank him for that," Crump said. "This family is in great pain ... They need these officers to be arrested."
Minnesota officials believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations
Law enforcement officials in Minnesota believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, said Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell on Sunday night.
"They're agitators," he said, adding that authorities are trying to break up groups so "agitators" don't gather and incite chaos.
He also added that there have been reports of Antifa attending the demonstrations.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left -- often the far left -- but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.
The Atlanta officers fired for tasing two college students say they thought the couple was armed
The two Atlanta police officers who were fired for using excessive force against two protesters said they had tased the couple over concerns they were armed.
The incident happened in Atlanta, Georgia, late Saturday night during protests against the death of George Floyd. Video of the confrontation show two young college students in their car, before being tased by police.
Officer statements: The officer who tased the male driver said, "“The driver started grabbing his right pocket area, causing me to us (sic) my ECW (Electronic Conductive Weapon) on him.”
The officer who tased the female passenger said he gave verbal commands to the female to, “show her hands and stop resisting.” He also wrote he “heard officers say ‘gun’ two-three times,” according to the report.
They were fired after the incident: The two officers have been fired, and three other officers involved are now on desk duty pending further determination of disciplinary action, said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“There clearly was a use of excessive force,” she said. “We understand that our officers are working very long hours under an enormous amount of stress. But we also understand that the use of excessive force is never acceptable."
Oklahoma City enforces curfew after protests turn violent
The mayor of Oklahoma City has enacted a curfew for downtown areas, from 10 p.m. local time until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
City police said on Twitter that a crowd near police headquarters was being dispersed, after the protests became non-peaceful and objects were thrown at officers.
Police are now calling it an “unlawful assembly” and telling protestors to disband.
The man who drove a tanker truck into a crowd of protesters has been charged with assault
Bogdan Vechirko, the man who drove a tanker truck into a crowd of protesters on a Minnesota interstate on Sunday night, has been charged with assault, according to records at the Hennepin County Jail.
The incident took place on the I-35W bridge. Aerial video from CNN affiliate WCCO appears to show Vechirko in a scrum with protesters as officers took him away, and law enforcement said he was treated at a hospital. A mugshot of Vechirko shows what appear to be minor injuries to his nose and eyes.
It appears no protesters were hurt, said the Department of Public Safety, which described Vechirko’s actions as “inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.”
Vechirko is now being held without bail.
Boston mayor thanks peaceful protesters, condemns violence
In a statement on Sunday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh thanked peaceful protesters in the city but criticized those who committed "destruction and violence."
His statement said:
"I want to thank the protestors who exercised their right to free speech effectively and peacefully, making sure everyone hears their message. Tonight's protests were motivated by a righteous desire for equality, justice, and accountability in our country. I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you.
I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community."
He also thanked the city's police and public safety agencies for their work.