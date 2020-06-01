Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Floyd's death was homicide resulting from being restrained

Federal authorities have charged a man for civil disorder, carrying on a riot, and possession of unregistered destructive devices associated with recent clashes between violent protesters and police in Minneapolis, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

In videos allegedly posted to his Facebook account on May 29, Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, was seen passing out explosive devices to other rioters and encouraged them to throw the devices at law enforcement officers, according to the complaint.

After handing an explosive device to another rioter and telling the person to throw it at police SWAT officers, the complaint states that Rupert is heard on video saying “he’s throwing my bombs,” adding, “he’s going to bomb the police with them."

After an audible explosion is heard, Rupert is heard saying, “good shot my boy,” according to the complaint, as well as, “F*** 12,” a derogatory phrase often directed at law enforcement.

In one video, the complaint alleges Rupert asked for lighter fluid, entered a Sprint cell phone store, and is later heard on video saying, “I lit it on fire.”

On May 31, the criminal complaint said Rupert posted Facebook videos depicting himself in Chicago. In one video, Rupert is heard saying, “let’s start a riot,” and “I’m going to start doing some damage,” according to the complaint. He is then seen on video entering a convenience store and placing items in his backpack, according to the complaint.

Rupert was arrested early Sunday morning by Chicago police officers after allegedly violating the city’s emergency curfew order, the complaint states. After searching his vehicle, authorities found several destructive devices, according to the complaint. He was subsequently transferred into federal custody, according to a Justice Department statement.