George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Floyd's death was homicide resulting from being restrained
The medical examiner’s office in Hennepin County, Minnesota, released a report that said George Floyd’s death was a homicide resulting from being restrained.
The statement said the cause of death is “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression.”
It further added that Floyd died from experiencing a “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s).”
The American Heart Association described cardiopulmonary arrest as the abrupt loss of heart function.
The medical examiner’s office statement said Floyd had indications of heart disease including “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease,” as well as fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.
Illinois man faces multiple federal charges stemming from violent acts in Minneapolis
Federal authorities have charged a man for civil disorder, carrying on a riot, and possession of unregistered destructive devices associated with recent clashes between violent protesters and police in Minneapolis, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by CNN.
In videos allegedly posted to his Facebook account on May 29, Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, was seen passing out explosive devices to other rioters and encouraged them to throw the devices at law enforcement officers, according to the complaint.
After handing an explosive device to another rioter and telling the person to throw it at police SWAT officers, the complaint states that Rupert is heard on video saying “he’s throwing my bombs,” adding, “he’s going to bomb the police with them."
After an audible explosion is heard, Rupert is heard saying, “good shot my boy,” according to the complaint, as well as, “F*** 12,” a derogatory phrase often directed at law enforcement.
In one video, the complaint alleges Rupert asked for lighter fluid, entered a Sprint cell phone store, and is later heard on video saying, “I lit it on fire.”
On May 31, the criminal complaint said Rupert posted Facebook videos depicting himself in Chicago. In one video, Rupert is heard saying, “let’s start a riot,” and “I’m going to start doing some damage,” according to the complaint. He is then seen on video entering a convenience store and placing items in his backpack, according to the complaint.
Rupert was arrested early Sunday morning by Chicago police officers after allegedly violating the city’s emergency curfew order, the complaint states. After searching his vehicle, authorities found several destructive devices, according to the complaint. He was subsequently transferred into federal custody, according to a Justice Department statement.
Military-style vehicles move onto Pennsylvania Avenue, near White House
As protests continue in the nation's capital, military vehicles were spotted moving to Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House.
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser moved the city's curfew to 7 p.m. ET.
Active duty US military forces staged in the DC area in case needed to bolster security
An active duty military police battalion consisting of 200 to 250 military personnel is now in the process of deploying to Washington, DC, and could be in the nation's capital as soon as tonight, three US defense officials tell CNN.
The troops are expected to provide security in the nation's capital but not perform law enforcement duties such as arrest and detention of protesters or rioters.
Two defense officials said the troops will be coming from a unit at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Because of Washington, DC's unique status, the deployment does not require local authorization.
There is no indication that President Trump is invoking the Insurrection Act, which is not required due to the fact that the forces will not be performing law enforcement actions.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond for request for comment.
GOP senators express concerns on Trump’s handling of unrest
Senate Majority Whip John Thune told CNN he believed President Trump should have a different "tone" when addressing the country during this unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“I think the country is definitely looking for healing and for calm," he said. "And I think that’s the tone the President needs to project when talking about what’s happening around the country. I think leaders right need to have empathy and humility and respect.”
“I think he needs to strike a tone that fits the level of frustration country's experiencing right now, and I hope in the future, he’ll do that,” Thune said, adding that some of Trump’s tweets are “not helpful.”
Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership, said he believed Trump should address the nation "sooner rather than later.”
He said he believed "it’s important” for Trump to offer more of a unifying message in the midst of the deep unrest across the county.
Cornyn sidestepped a question about Trump’s tweet when he said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” noting the country is divided between pro-Trump and anti-Trump factions.
Asked if he thought the tweet was helpful, Cornyn said, "I didn’t see the tweet.”
Trump "repeatedly and viciously attacked governors," Whitmer says
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said President Trump "repeatedly and viciously attacked governors" during a call with them today.
"He repeatedly and viciously attacked governors who are doing everything we can to keep the peace while we're working to save lives in a once in a generation pandemic," she said at a news conference.
She continued: “It was galling because we are at a point in time where people need hope and unity and a strategy to pull people together and to save lives."
She said Trump's comments feed "into that anxiety, that understandable exhaustion, that my African American friends talk about."
"To assert that we should be dominating and if we don't, they're going to come in and do it is the antithesis of what we need right now is a country which is a leader who can bring us together, can focus us and say we're going to get through this and give us the kind of pep talk the nation need," she said. "It just sow more seeds of division and it makes it more dangerous."
Citywide curfew lifted in Miami
Miami has lifted a curfew that was issued Saturday due to protests, according to a statement from the city.
The curfew in unincorporated Miami-Dade County remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time until further notice.
White House making plans for possible statement on racial unrest
White House aides have been instructed to prepare for a possible statement from President Trump from the Rose Garden, an official told CNN, where he could address racial unrest gripping the nation for the first time since protests broke out across the country
The official said the statement could come at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, but said plans could still change.
Bar owner who fatally shot black protester in Nebraska will not be charged
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office will not be charging a bar owner who fatally shot a black protester Saturday night during protests in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Kleine, speaking at a news conference today, said that the decision to not charge the owner in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock came after a review of several videos of the incident.
"When we viewed the evidence — myself, my chief deputy — we viewed it with all the homicide detectives that that were involved in this case and the command staff of the Omaha Police Department," Kleine said.
"There wasn't any big disagreement with regard to about what happened here as far as this being something that led to self-defense and the use of deadly force," Kleine added.
The incident, which occurred outside a bar called The Gatsby at around 11 p.m., began when protesters pushed the bar owner's father to the ground, Kleine explained.
The owner, who was armed with a handgun, proceeded to intervene. A scuffle with a group of protesters ensued and the owner ended up firing several shots, one of which struck Scurlock in the clavicle, killing him, Kleine said.
"I certainly wish that none of this would have happened," Kleine said. "It's a senseless death."
The incident gained attention on social media with major figures like actress Gabrielle Union and gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeting about it.
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne demanded that Kleine "charge [the owner] with the senseless murder of James Spurlock" in a tweet last night.
However, today, Kleine noted his frustration with these comments and pointed to the video evidence as being key to his decision.
"Statements that are made without foundation or knowledge about the case are irresponsible — they're reckless," he said.
"We have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it's not self-defense," Kleine explained.
"The officers that were involved in the investigation said we don't think there's any way we can move forward at this point," he added.
Kleine also pointed out that "there isn't any audio that we have that shows any racial slurs" and, after reviewing the evidence, he doesn't feel that the owner was "somebody who walked out and was trying to hunt down somebody."