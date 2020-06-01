George Floyd protests spread nationwide
New York City curfew will take effect at 11 p.m. ET
A citywide curfew will go into effect in New York City tonight beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
"I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," the release read in part.
This is the first time the city has instituted a curfew during the unrest following George Floyd's death.
The governor and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the New York City Police Department will double its police presence to help prevent violence and property damage.
The additional officers will be deployed to areas where violence and property damage occurred during last night's protests, specifically in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn.
Attorney: Other three officers "need to be charged criminally" in Floyd's death
Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci said the three other officers not yet charged “need to be charged criminally” since “they knew what they were doing could cause death.”
Romanucci said in order to be culpable of murder of homicide, the person only need to know that what they were doing could cause death.
“They knew they were employing restraints that could or might cause death,” he said.
Some context: So far only one of the four officers involved in the incident has been charged. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired from the Minneapolis police department.
George Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston on June 9, attorney says
Family attorney Ben Crump provided details on services for George Floyd over the next week during a news conference this afternoon.
Floyd’s funeral will be held June 9 at 11 a.m. in Houston, Texas, according to Crump. He said that a public viewing of the body would be held the day before.
He added that a memorial will be held in Minneapolis on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time.
Curfew extended in all Los Angeles County
A curfew will be in effect for all of Los Angeles County once again, starting at 6 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Los Angeles County is the nation’s most populous with approximately 10 million residents.
“The focus needs to stay on taking down systemic racism and ending senseless violence against Black men and women — and we can’t let a small number of people hijack that movement by putting lives in danger and destroying property,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement about the extended curfew. “We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone’s safety and help our first responders keep the peace.”
Independent autopsy shows Floyd died due to compression to the neck and back, examiners say
An autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd showed that Floyd died of "asphyxia" due to compression to the neck and back, two medical examiners said.
Dr. Allecia Wilson said, "the evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxia as the cause of death." She called Floyd's death a "homicide."
Dr. Michael Baden also said that Floyd died of "asphyxia" due to compression to the neck and back.
Baden said that the "autopsy shows that no underlying medical problem that caused or contributed to his death."
"He was in good health," Baden said.
Philadelphia extends curfew for third straight night
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has extended a mandatory citywide curfew for the third straight night starting at 6 p.m. ET on Monday until 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to a notice on the city’s website.
According to the notice, only people with essential duties will be allowed outdoors during the curfew time.
Curfew extended for a third night in Atlanta
A curfew in Atlanta has been extended for a third night.
It will go into effect at 9 p.m. ET and will end at sunrise on Tuesday, the city said.
Family attorney says George Floyd died from asphyxiation
Disputing an initial police finding, a private autopsy report commissioned by George Floyd’s family found that Floyd died from asphyxiation caused by sustained neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain, according to a statement from Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.
Dr. Allecia Wilson, who conducted the autopsy, described the manner of death as homicide at a news conference today.
Crump’s statement further calls for the arrest of all the officers who played a part in Floyd’s death and calls for a first-degree murder charge to be brought against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes in a video caught on social media.
Some background: A preliminary report from George Floyd's autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation," the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the arrest of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Floyd's cause and manner of death remains pending and is being investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.
Attorney says Floyd was dead on the scene
Attorney Ben Crump said George Floyd was “dead on the scene” in Minneapolis.
“The ambulance was his hearse,” Crump said during a news conference where the Floyd family unveiled an independent autopsy.
“Police officers were the reason for (George Floyd’s) death,” Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci said.
There are “extreme and systemic failures in the Minneapolis police department,” he added.