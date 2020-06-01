New York City curfew will take effect at 11 p.m. ET

Protesters walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Sunday, May 31. Seth Wenig/AP

A citywide curfew will go into effect in New York City tonight beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

"I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," the release read in part.

This is the first time the city has instituted a curfew during the unrest following George Floyd's death.

The governor and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the New York City Police Department will double its police presence to help prevent violence and property damage.

The additional officers will be deployed to areas where violence and property damage occurred during last night's protests, specifically in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn.