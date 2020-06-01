George Floyd protests spread nationwide
George Floyd's son speaks out: "My heart is really touched" by the mass protests
Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd's sons, attended a protest in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, according to CNN affiliate KBTX.
He had been a young child the last time he saw his father, according to KBTX.
"Everyone is coming out and showing him love," he told KBTX. "My heart is really touched by all this."
He and his sister, Connie Mason, praised the peaceful protests in Bryan and urged protesters around the country to avoid violence.
Other protests across Texas were less calm. In Dallas, 76 people were arrested during protests on Sunday, said the Dallas Police Department.
About 45 to 60 more people are also being processed to go to jail, said the police.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck, will appear in court Monday
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck, is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday.
Jail records show he is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Hennepin County Court Public Information Officer Spenser Bickett also confirmed the hearing to CNN.
Charged with murder: Chauvin, 44, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- two felonies where intent is a key element.
Under Minnesota law, third-degree murder is defined as causing death of a person "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind," without regard for life and without intent to kill.
Second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota is described as when a person "an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."
Washington activates statewide National Guard
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling up the National Guard statewide, ordering the state’s adjutant general to activate as many guardsmen as needed to keep communities safe.
Inslee had previously capped deployment at 600 members of the Guard, but says in a press release that violence in Spokane County prompted him to expand his order.
“We must not let these illegal and dangerous actions detract from the anger so many feel at the deep injustice laid so ugly and bare by the death of George Floyd,” Inslee said in the statement.
“But we also will not turn away from our responsibility to protect the residents of our state.”
Inslee has ordered that all members of the Guard engaged in crowd control be unarmed.
The Massachusetts National Guard has arrived in Boston
The Massachusetts National Guard has arrived in Boston to disperse the remaining protesters, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio told CNN.
The National Guard is now working with police to clear protesters caught vandalizing buildings and looting stores, Procopio said.
Police have made two arrests so far, both protesters who jumped a fence and tried to get onto State House property.
"We say again, the time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ended hours ago. Individuals now congregating and committing crimes in Boston need to vacate the area and leave our city," Boston Police said on Twitter.
Some context on the National Guard: The National Guard is a reserve military force and the oldest component of the US armed forces.
Each US state, territory and Washington DC has its own National Guard, per the US Constitution.
National Guardsmen can be deployed for either state or federal missions. They are often called to assist in national disasters or civil disturbances, and the president can order troops for federal missions both domestically and in foreign nations.
Arrests made in nationwide protests: There are multiple protests still happening around the country, and authorities are working to clear and arrest protesters in various states.
Nine protesters were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, late Sunday evening, with some arrests involving weapon charges
And in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, police arrested 43 people for alleged looting and burglary. They also arrested one person for assaulting police, one for alleged rioting, one for vandalism, and one for "other/propulsion of missiles."
Atlantic City extends curfew for entire week
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said on Sunday that he was extending the citywide nightly curfew from June 1 through June 8.
The curfew starts at 7 p.m. every night, he said. He did not specify when it would be lifted each morning.
At a press conference Sunday, Small called protesters' actions that day "unacceptable.”
“Today was Atlantic City at its worst, and we let it happen,” he said. “Atlantic City has had its fair share of embarrassments, but this one today is at the very top.”
Atlanta student tased by police says she is "traumatized" and "disgusted"
One of two college students tased by Atlanta police Saturday said she is “traumatized” and “disgusted” over the incident.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim told reporters in Atlanta on Sunday.
Pilgrim, a junior at Spelman College, said there was “so much commotion” happening at the time that all she could think of was “how not to die.”
What happened: Pilgrim and her friend, Messiah Young, were driving home from protests in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night when police used Tasers to remove them from their car.
Two of the officers involved in the incident have since been fired, with three others put on desk duty.
Pilgrim was released from police custody and wasn’t charged. Young was also released, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said Sunday she was ordering charges against him to be dropped.
National Guard sent to Long Beach, California, and Washington, DC
In the national capital, the entire DC National Guard has been called out to assist police with protests in the city, according to Capt. Melissa Heintz from the 113th Wing Public Affairs.
According to its website, the DC National Guard has 1,350 members.
In California, National Guard members are on their way to Long Beach to respond to looting and unrest, the city's police department said Sunday night.
"The National Guard is on their way and we will get control of the situation," the Long Beach police chief said. "All hands are on deck and the entire police department is mobilized. Everyone is mobilized. All of our partner agencies are mobilized."
The Floyd family and Minneapolis police spoke directly for the first time today on CNN
Earlier today, the family of George Floyd had its first direct communication with the Minneapolis Police Department live on CNN's special program "I Can't Breathe: Black Men Living and Dying in America."
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, asked Police Chief Medaria Arradondo whether he would arrest the officers and get justice for George's death.
Speaking directly to Philonise, Arradondo said those decisions would come through the County Attorney's Office.
He also took off his hat every time he addressed the Floyd family to show respect, and said those who stood silent in the face of injustice were complicit.
"Being silent or not intervening to me, you're being complicit," Arradondo said. "My decision to fire all four officers was not based on some sort of hierarchy. Mr. Floyd died in our hands."
Attorney Ben Crump, who consoled Philonise during the exchange, thanked Arrandondo.
"He was very respectful to the family, and we thank him for that," Crump said. "This family is in great pain ... They need these officers to be arrested."
Minnesota officials believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations
Law enforcement officials in Minnesota believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, said Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell on Sunday night.
"They're agitators," he said, adding that authorities are trying to break up groups so "agitators" don't gather and incite chaos.
He also added that there have been reports of Antifa attending the demonstrations.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left -- often the far left -- but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.