George Floyd's son speaks out: "My heart is really touched" by the mass protests

Quincy Mason and Connie Floyd, George Floyd's son and daughter, speak to CNN affiliate KBTX in Bryan, Texas on Sunday 31st May 2020. KBTX

Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd's sons, attended a protest in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, according to CNN affiliate KBTX.

He had been a young child the last time he saw his father, according to KBTX.

"Everyone is coming out and showing him love," he told KBTX. "My heart is really touched by all this."

He and his sister, Connie Mason, praised the peaceful protests in Bryan and urged protesters around the country to avoid violence.

Other protests across Texas were less calm. In Dallas, 76 people were arrested during protests on Sunday, said the Dallas Police Department.

About 45 to 60 more people are also being processed to go to jail, said the police.