George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Minnesota officials believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations
Law enforcement officials in Minnesota believe there are white supremacists attending demonstrations in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, said Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell on Sunday night.
"They're agitators," he said, adding that authorities are trying to break up groups so "agitators" don't gather and incite chaos.
He also added that there have been reports of Antifa attending the demonstrations.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left -- often the far left -- but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.
The Atlanta officers fired for tasing two college students say they thought the couple was armed
The two Atlanta police officers who were fired for using excessive force against two protesters said they had tased the couple over concerns they were armed.
The incident happened in Atlanta, Georgia, late Saturday night during protests against the death of George Floyd. Video of the confrontation show two young college students in their car, before being tased by police.
Officer statements: The officer who tased the male driver said, "“The driver started grabbing his right pocket area, causing me to us (sic) my ECW (Electronic Conductive Weapon) on him.”
The officer who tased the female passenger said he gave verbal commands to the female to, “show her hands and stop resisting.” He also wrote he “heard officers say ‘gun’ two-three times,” according to the report.
They were fired after the incident: The two officers have been fired, and three other officers involved are now on desk duty pending further determination of disciplinary action, said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“There clearly was a use of excessive force,” she said. “We understand that our officers are working very long hours under an enormous amount of stress. But we also understand that the use of excessive force is never acceptable."
Oklahoma City enforces curfew after protests turn violent
The mayor of Oklahoma City has enacted a curfew for downtown areas, from 10 p.m. local time until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
City police said on Twitter that a crowd near police headquarters was being dispersed, after the protests became non-peaceful and objects were thrown at officers.
Police are now calling it an “unlawful assembly” and telling protestors to disband.
The man who drove a tanker truck into a crowd of protesters has been charged with assault
Bogdan Vechirko, the man who drove a tanker truck into a crowd of protesters on a Minnesota interstate on Sunday night, has been charged with assault, according to records at the Hennepin County Jail.
The incident took place on the I-35W bridge. Aerial video from CNN affiliate WCCO appears to show Vechirko in a scrum with protesters as officers took him away, and law enforcement said he was treated at a hospital. A mugshot of Vechirko shows what appear to be minor injuries to his nose and eyes.
It appears no protesters were hurt, said the Department of Public Safety, which described Vechirko’s actions as “inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.”
Vechirko is now being held without bail.
Boston mayor thanks peaceful protesters, condemns violence
In a statement on Sunday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh thanked peaceful protesters in the city but criticized those who committed "destruction and violence."
His statement said:
"I want to thank the protestors who exercised their right to free speech effectively and peacefully, making sure everyone hears their message. Tonight's protests were motivated by a righteous desire for equality, justice, and accountability in our country. I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you.
I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community."
He also thanked the city's police and public safety agencies for their work.
White House tells staff to hide passes until they reach entry point
The White House tonight has cautioned staffers who must come to work Monday to hide their passes until they reach a Secret Service entry point and to hide them as they leave, in an email viewed by CNN.
The email repeated mandates for maximum telework status, and said there is still an “elevated security posture” due to the protests.
“If you must come to the complex, keep your pass and PIV cars hidden until you reach a USSS (United States Secret Service) entry point,” said the email.
National Guard soldiers activated in multiple cities
The National Guard has been deployed in multiple major cities around the US rocked by protests on Sunday night.
In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Murfreesboro, saying the protests there are "no longer peaceful" and are threatening public safety.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee activated 200 additional members of the state's National Guard to Bellevue, east of Seattle. The National Guard would help protect property, manage crowds and traffic, and respond to looting, he said.
In Minnesota, the state's National Guard is deployed on 29 missions, said Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen earlier this evening.
As of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 National Guard members had been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.
Protesters faced off with police in New York City
Manhattan was still full of protesters as night fell on Sunday.
A large group of protesters came over the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan earlier in the day, moving north through Soho, where several arrests were made.
Then they arrived in Union Square. A car was set on fire near 12th street, and protesters faced off with riot police in full gear. Tensions are high, with protesters chanting "Shame" and other slogans at the police.
Stores around Manhattan are boarded up today, after the destruction of the past few days. A bank near Union Square has had its windows smashed, said CNN crime correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, reporting from the scene.
"I've covered protests in New York City. I covered it during the Eric Garner (protests). I covered occupy Wall Street. You never saw the elements that we're seeing here," he said.
Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested alongside protesters for "unlawful assembly" Saturday night
Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night alongside protesters, according to police sources.
She was arrested near Greenwich Village for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.
CNN has reached out to NYC Mayor de Blasio’s office for comment.