White House on Trump's handling of protests: "This President has been leading"

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters during a news conference at the White House June 1, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s handling of widespread unrest across the country during a Monday press briefing.

Asked if the President was “hiding out” on the issue of the protests, she responded:

“I was on the phone with the President at least half a dozen times yesterday and every time I talk to him, he was telling me about a different action he has taken whether it was talking to a governor about this or a foreign leader about ventilators. This President has been leading."

“He met with generals yesterday, each and every moment taking another action to try to solve and resolve what we have seen in the streets where the governors have failed, he has stepped in,” McEnany continued, taking a shot at the response to protests by state leaders.

“He is asking. He is hard at work. You heard from him on this issue any number of times, and he is working because that is the job the President to keep this country safe," she added.

President Trump has made limited on-camera comments about the protests in recent days. On Friday, the New York Times first reported that the President was taken to a secure underground bunker beneath the White House as protests raged in Lafayette Park.