George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Here are the cities that have imposed curfews Sunday night in the US
More than 20 cities have imposed curfews tonight in some cities in response to violent protests across the country this weekend.
Additionally, as of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed.
Here's a look at what cities currently have curfews in place for tonight:
Curfews:
- California: Los Angeles County, San Francisco
- Colorado: Denver
- Florida: Miami, Orange County
- Georgia: Atlanta
- Illinois: Chicago
- Kentucky: Louisville
- Michigan: Detroit
- Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul
- Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton
- Oregon: Portland
- Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
- South Carolina: Charleston
- Tennessee: Nashville
- Texas: Dallas
- Utah: Salt Lake City
- Wisconsin: Milwaukee
State of disaster/emergency:
- Texas: This allows federal agents are able to serve as Texas peace officers.
- Virginia: This allows for the mobilization of resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist cities addressing violent protests.
Other things to note:
- The city of Chicago closed the central business district and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located in the business and residents who live in the central business district.
- Major highways in Minnesota are closed.
President Trump tweets on looting in Philadelphia
President Donald Trump has tweeted about the violence in Philadelphia, saying the city should, "Call in our great National Guard." The National Guard has already been activated in Pennsylvania.
Images of Philadelphia, including police cars on fire and stores that had been looted, were on cable news shortly before the president’s tweet.
Trump urged Democratic mayors and governors to call up the National Guard to curb the violence and looting.
Two Denver police officers released from hospital after being intentionally struck by vehicle. A third remains in the hospital
Two Denver police officers have been released from the hospital after being intentionally struck by a vehicle Saturday night during protests, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.
A third officer remains in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Pazen.
A vehicle of interest has been located by police during an ongoing investigation of the incident, Pazen said.
LAPD officer has fractured skull after being struck by brick, police chief says
A Los Angeles police officer suffered a fractured skull after being struck by a brick during Saturday night’s unrest, Police Chief Michel Moore said.
The officer underwent surgery and Moore said he believes he will survive.
Moore explained that when protests turn to unlawful assembly, danger is imminent. This includes not just the officers, but those involved in the protest as well. Within the crowd, some took to throwing projectiles including bottles, rocks and containers, hitting not only police, but other protesters as well.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has requested a full accounting of tactics used to disperse crowds during Saturday night’s melee in Los Angeles.
Philadelphia's curfew moves up two hours, officials say
Philadelphia will announce that the citywide curfew is being moved up two hours on Sunday, May 31. The curfew will now begin at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.
During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.
City officials will make the announcement when officials give an update on the response to ongoing protests in the city at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.
Dallas police chief announces 7 p.m. curfew after nights of protests with looting
A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been imposed for areas within the city of Dallas following nights of protests, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced during a press conference Sunday.
The curfew will be in effect for the next several days, Hall said.
This is no longer peaceful protest," Hall said. "This will not be tolerated in our city."
Hall said that the protests began peacefully on Friday, but devolved night into chaos both Friday and Saturday with people rioting, looting, throwing objects at police, and damaging property and police vehicles.
"We're not talking about protesters, we're talking about criminals," Hall said.
Hall said the decision to issue a curfew requires many components working in tandem to make sure there are enough staff available to arrest, transport and process those violating curfew and committing other times.
The areas included in the curfew order are Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, the West End, Victory Park and Uptown, Hall said.
Those areas have been identified as targets for looters and so the police have chosen to issue the curfew for those locations.
"These are not residents of our community," Hall said of the protesters, noting they were coming from areas outside of Dallas and didn't have "love or respect" for the city.
Roughly 400 arrests were made in Los Angeles Saturday night
Nearly 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles Saturday night, according to Police Chief Michel Moore, adding that the bulk of those arrests were for looting.
A curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday remains in effect for the entire city.
The chief plans to double the Los Angeles Police Department's workforce Sunday night and 500 National Guard members will join police in maintaining order.
National Guard members will not be patrolling the streets of L.A., but will be stationed at specific businesses in order to protect them from damage, Moore added
"My hope and prayer is that their tenure is short here," Moore said.
National Guard reservists are also on standby for other cities in California, including San Francisco and San Diego, according to Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the state’s Office of Emergency Management.
Miami's curfew will be strictly enforced, mayor says
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says peaceful protests are welcome but the city's curfew begins at 8 p.m. and it will be strictly enforced in the Florida city.
"You can be out until right before it gets dark. You can peacefully protest, as many people did yesterday. I'm very proud of the many Miami's that lined the streets that are right behind us and peacefully protesting," Suarez said, alongside community leaders Sunday.
"There has to be justice, there has to be protests, we have to be hurt. We have to move forward strategically," Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said at the news conference.
There were 57 people arrested in Miami Saturday during the protests, Suarez said.
"Some of them are from here, some of them were out of town. But I can tell you that those that were arrested came here to do something, that was a dishonor to the legacy in the life of George Floyd," Suarez said. "We will protect our residents, their safety, and the right to enjoy their city."
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says "of the 57 people that were arrested, 13 of those 57 live in the city of Miami."
Some of those who have been arrested are from Michigan, Georgia, New York and at least three people from Minnesota, according to Molina.
There are several people who were arrested "that won't tell us where they're from," Colina said.
More than 40 people were arrested following a night of protests in Pittsburgh
At least 60 buildings were damaged in downtown Pittsburgh during protests last night, according to a series of tweets from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.
The buildings damaged included small businesses, restaurants and hotels, a tweet said.
At least 44 people were arrested and among those, 16 lived in Pittsburgh, another tweet said.
"We understand that emotions are running high. We will do everything we can to support peaceful protests. And we urge everyone: Be calm, be safe, be Pittsburghers. We will get through this together," the department said.