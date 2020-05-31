Here are the cities that have imposed curfews Sunday night in the US

A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been imposed for areas within the city of Dallas following nights of protests, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced during a press conference Sunday.

The curfew will be in effect for the next several days, Hall said.

This is no longer peaceful protest," Hall said. "This will not be tolerated in our city."

Hall said that the protests began peacefully on Friday, but devolved night into chaos both Friday and Saturday with people rioting, looting, throwing objects at police, and damaging property and police vehicles.

"We're not talking about protesters, we're talking about criminals," Hall said.

Hall said the decision to issue a curfew requires many components working in tandem to make sure there are enough staff available to arrest, transport and process those violating curfew and committing other times.

The areas included in the curfew order are Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, the West End, Victory Park and Uptown, Hall said.

Those areas have been identified as targets for looters and so the police have chosen to issue the curfew for those locations.

"These are not residents of our community," Hall said of the protesters, noting they were coming from areas outside of Dallas and didn't have "love or respect" for the city.