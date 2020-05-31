Ferguson police department building damaged and evacuated

The Ferguson, Missouri police department has been damaged and evacuated according to a tweet by the St. Louis County Police Department.

All non-essential personnel have been evacuated from the building.

St. Louis County Police say they are assisting police in Ferguson where fireworks, bricks, rocks and bottles have been thrown at officers during protests.

The mayor of Ferguson has issued a 12 a.m. curfew in the city.

Ferguson was the backdrop to several violent protests in 2014 after Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black teenager, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a white police officer in August of that year.