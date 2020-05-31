New York City mayor: 'We can't go on like this'

A vehicle burns near New York's Union Square on Saturday, May 30. Craig Ruttle/AP

As protests continue across New York, the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, has been speaking about systemic racism in American society and problems exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

“We can‘t go on like this," he said. “Let’s be clear the coronavirus crisis has created a depth of pain that still has not been accounted for. That loss is being felt so deeply ... communities of color lost so much more."

The mayor also referenced the video of dog-walker Amy Cooper confronting a black bird-watcher in Central Park that went viral earlier this week. The mayor called her actions a "horrible insult" and "the epitome of American white racism.”

“(She was) literally criminalizing the very act of being a black man,” de Blasio said. “It brought up, for so many people, the fundamental contradiction that pervades our society."

The mayor spoke about the death of George Floyd and the disregard for Floyd’s life.

“That raw painful anger frustration – it gets brought up so deeply in moments like this. It is an every day, every hour thing for black New Yorkers, for Latino New Yorkers, for some many people who deal with the pain of racism in their lives.”