Michael Jordan releases statement on George Floyd

Borussia Möchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram takes a knee after scoring in the match between Möchengladbach and Union Berlin in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on May 31. Martin Meissner/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

German Bundesliga players Marcus Thuram of Borussia Möchengladbach (Gladbach) and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund both showed their support for George Floyd after scoring a goal during Sunday's matches.

Thuram, a forward, took a knee after scoring in Gladbach's 4-1 victory over FC Union Berlin. The French footballer, who finished with two goals in the victory, knelt after scoring his first in honor of the protests in the US over Floyd's death.

Sancho, who scored a hat-trick during the club's 6-1 victory over Paderborn, took his jersey off after the first goal, revealing the message "Justice for George Floyd" written on the front of his undershirt.