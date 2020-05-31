George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Michael Jordan releases statement on George Floyd
Former NBA superstar Michael Jordan released a statement Sunday on the death of George Floyd, saying he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry." The statement was posted on the Twitter account of the Charlotte Hornets.
Bundesliga players show support for George Floyd
German Bundesliga players Marcus Thuram of Borussia Möchengladbach (Gladbach) and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund both showed their support for George Floyd after scoring a goal during Sunday's matches.
Thuram, a forward, took a knee after scoring in Gladbach's 4-1 victory over FC Union Berlin. The French footballer, who finished with two goals in the victory, knelt after scoring his first in honor of the protests in the US over Floyd's death.
Sancho, who scored a hat-trick during the club's 6-1 victory over Paderborn, took his jersey off after the first goal, revealing the message "Justice for George Floyd" written on the front of his undershirt.
At least 17 arrested in Orlando in connection with Saturday night protests
The Orlando Police Department announced officers arrested 17 people in connection with Saturday night’s protests and break-ins.
At least eight people were arrested in connection to looting incidents at businesses in the Millenia area, said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón at a press conference Sunday.
"At this point, all of the arrestees so far, happen to have local addresses. However, we continue to investigate reports of people or groups from out of town and their alleged impact on the tone and actions of what are mostly peaceful demonstrations," the department wrote in an email to CNN.
Standoff in Lafayette Park near the White House
A large group of protesters are in a standoff with law enforcement at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, DC, according to CNN video from the scene. The protesters are abutting temporary "bicycle" fencing while on the other side are officers with riot shields.
The area around the White House has been the scene of violent protests for the past several days. More than 60 Secret Service personnel have been injured during that time.
CNN reports live from Washington:
Dozens of officers injured in Denver protests, police chief says
Dozens of officers have been injured during protests over the last few days, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.
Mayor Michael Hancock previously said five had been injured during the press conference.
One officer remains in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Pazen said.
Pazen agreed with the mayor regarding officers who have been injured expressing their eagerness to return to service during protests.
Protesters gather where George Floyd was arrested for march
Protesters have gathered at the arrest site of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
They plan to march to the government center in downtown Minneapolis.
1 person and 5 officers injured during Denver protests
One civilian was injured during a protest in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Mayor Michel Hancock said during a Sunday press conference.
Five police officers were injured during the protests, according to Hancock.
Hancock said the city will continue to monitor the condition of the injured civilian. He said all of the injured officers told him they want to return to work..
Hancock noted that three demonstrations were held peacefully Friday and one was peaceful yesterday with demonstrators and police working together to maintain safety.
11 arrested in London protests
The Metropolitan Police have arrested 11 protesters in London on Sunday at demonstrations showing solidarity to George Floyd for a series of offenses including breaches to coronavirus legislation.
Protesters gathered in central London’s Trafalgar Square at 8 a.m. ET to show support to Americans protesting the killing of George Floyd, despite UK lockdown rules that prohibit large crowds from gathering together.
In a series of tweets, police said the arrests varied in offenses including breaches to coronavirus legislation, possession of an offensive weapon to "assault on police" and obstructing a public carriageway.
Police said the first five people to be arrested were between 17 and 25 years old.
Social media posts show more protests are planned in London during the week.
President Trump tweets on looting in Philadelphia
President Donald Trump has tweeted about the violence in Philadelphia, saying the city should, "Call in our great National Guard." The National Guard has already been activated in Pennsylvania.
Images of Philadelphia, including police cars on fire and stores that had been looted, were on cable news shortly before the president’s tweet.
Trump urged Democratic mayors and governors to call up the National Guard to curb the violence and looting.