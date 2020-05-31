George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Standoff in Lafayette Park near the White House
A large group of protesters are in a standoff with law enforcement at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, DC, according to CNN video from the scene. The protesters are abutting temporary "bicycle" fencing while on the other side are officers with riot shields.
The area around the White House has been the scene of violent protests for the past several days. More than 60 Secret Service personnel have been injured during that time.
CNN reports live from Washington:
Dozens of officers injured in Denver protests, police chief says
Dozens of officers have been injured during protests over the last few days, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.
Mayor Michael Hancock previously said five had been injured during the press conference.
One officer remains in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Pazen said.
Pazen agreed with the mayor regarding officers who have been injured expressing their eagerness to return to service during protests.
Protesters gather where George Floyd was arrested for march
Protesters have gathered at the arrest site of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
They plan to march to the government center in downtown Minneapolis.
1 person and 5 officers injured during Denver protests
One civilian was injured during a protest in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Mayor Michel Hancock said during a Sunday press conference.
Five police officers were injured during the protests, according to Hancock.
Hancock said the city will continue to monitor the condition of the injured civilian. He said all of the injured officers told him they want to return to work..
Hancock noted that three demonstrations were held peacefully Friday and one was peaceful yesterday with demonstrators and police working together to maintain safety.
11 arrested in London protests
The Metropolitan Police have arrested 11 protesters in London on Sunday at demonstrations showing solidarity to George Floyd for a series of offenses including breaches to coronavirus legislation.
Protesters gathered in central London’s Trafalgar Square at 8 a.m. ET to show support to Americans protesting the killing of George Floyd, despite UK lockdown rules that prohibit large crowds from gathering together.
In a series of tweets, police said the arrests varied in offenses including breaches to coronavirus legislation, possession of an offensive weapon to "assault on police" and obstructing a public carriageway.
Police said the first five people to be arrested were between 17 and 25 years old.
Social media posts show more protests are planned in London during the week.
President Trump tweets on looting in Philadelphia
President Donald Trump has tweeted about the violence in Philadelphia, saying the city should, "Call in our great National Guard." The National Guard has already been activated in Pennsylvania.
Images of Philadelphia, including police cars on fire and stores that had been looted, were on cable news shortly before the president’s tweet.
Trump urged Democratic mayors and governors to call up the National Guard to curb the violence and looting.
Two Denver police officers released from hospital after being intentionally struck by vehicle. A third remains in the hospital
Two Denver police officers have been released from the hospital after being intentionally struck by a vehicle Saturday night during protests, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.
A third officer remains in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Pazen.
A vehicle of interest has been located by police during an ongoing investigation of the incident, Pazen said.
LAPD officer has fractured skull after being struck by brick, police chief says
A Los Angeles police officer suffered a fractured skull after being struck by a brick during Saturday night’s unrest, Police Chief Michel Moore said.
The officer underwent surgery and Moore said he believes he will survive.
Moore explained that when protests turn to unlawful assembly, danger is imminent. This includes not just the officers, but those involved in the protest as well. Within the crowd, some took to throwing projectiles including bottles, rocks and containers, hitting not only police, but other protesters as well.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has requested a full accounting of tactics used to disperse crowds during Saturday night’s melee in Los Angeles.
Philadelphia's curfew moves up two hours, officials say
Philadelphia will announce that the citywide curfew is being moved up two hours on Sunday, May 31. The curfew will now begin at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.
During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.
City officials will make the announcement when officials give an update on the response to ongoing protests in the city at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.