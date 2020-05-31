Standoff in Lafayette Park near the White House

CNN

A large group of protesters are in a standoff with law enforcement at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, DC, according to CNN video from the scene. The protesters are abutting temporary "bicycle" fencing while on the other side are officers with riot shields.

The area around the White House has been the scene of violent protests for the past several days. More than 60 Secret Service personnel have been injured during that time.

