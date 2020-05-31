George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Truck driver arrested after driving through protest on Minneapolis freeway
A tractor trailer was driving on a freeway in Minneapolis as protesters swarmed the roadway Sunday evening, aerial footage from CNN affiliate WCCO shows.
As the driver tried to speed up, protesters overtook the vehicle and the driver stopped, video shows.
It then appears some protesters pulled the driver out of his vehicle before police arrive on scene and the group runs away.
The truck driver incited the crowd of peaceful protesters, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted. The driver was taken to a hospital and arrested.
Minnesota National Guard is armed and carrying ammunition
Soldiers from the Minnesota Army National Guard are armed and carrying ammunition, after the FBI informed the head of the Minnesota National Guard of a "credible lethal threat," which directly named that guard.
"We are currently armed, and our soldiers are carrying ammunition. This came upon this result of what I described to Gov. (Tim) Walz as a credible threat to the Minnesota National Guard," Army Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard told a news conference Sunday.
Jensen said the Minnesota National Guard was put on active duty at the request of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after he made a request to Walz last Wednesday. President Trump falsely indicated in a tweet Sunday that he played a role in activating the Minnesota National Guard.
Jensen also said that he has requested a military police battalion from another state but has not asked the Department of Defense for active duty forces. That request is still pending, he said.
Officials from other states talked on the call about the National Guard deployments. The National Guard said as of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 soldiers and airmen have been activated in response to civil disturbances in 15 states and the District of Columbia, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed. However, the situation, the National Guard said in a statement, remains fluid and those numbers can change rapidly.
All Philadelphia government operations except public safety to close Monday, mayor says
Philadelphia has requested the help of the National Guard to help support their local law enforcement and help protect “sensitive areas,” according to Brian Abernathy, the city's managing director.
The National Guard is expected to join Philadelphia law enforcement “later tonight,” Abernathy said.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said that all city of Philadelphia government operations, except public safety, will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
All 10 million Los Angeles County residents will be under curfew Sunday
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted Sunday that a curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.
All 10 million residents of Los Angeles County are subject to the curfew.
Previous curfews were only in effect in the city of Los Angeles and adjacent areas, including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.
23 arrested in Nevada during Saturday protests
Washoe Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 people in Saturday night’s protests.
“Of the 23 people taken into custody: 16 are residents of Reno, four are from Sparks, the others are from Fallon, Truckee and Anderson, California. Most face charges of trespassing and/or resisting an officer,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
Washoe County is 125 miles north of Reno.
Here are the latest updates from Philadelphia
Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia managing director, said that since 12 p.m. Sunday, 10 more people have been arrested for looting, and police have issued 13 citations for failure to disperse.
In area of 52nd Street and Market Street in West Philadelphia, five officers were injured, and four cars burned, Abernathy said. Officers have been hit with bricks, rocks, and Molotov cocktails.
There may have been other officer injuries in other parts of city, but the city is still trying to confirm those numbers and the extent of injuries. There may also have been other arrests made in other parts of city, city officials are still trying to finalize their numbers, Abernathy said.
DC mayor issues citywide curfew
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. ET through Monday at 6 a.m. ET, the mayor tweeted.
Bowser has also activated the DC National Guard in support of the DC Metropolitan Police Department. The DC National Guard had previously been activated to support the US Park Police.
San Jose under curfew for the next week
San Jose residents will be under a citywide curfew starting tonight.
The curfew will be in effect for the next seven days or until further notice, according to an alert from the San Jose Emergency Operations Center. The curfew will last from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.
Mayor Sam Liccardo plans to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. local time to discuss the situation. Police Chief Eddie Garcia and City Manager Dave Sykes will be participating as well.
Verzuz Intagram battle channels gospel artists after tough week
Gospel singers Fred Hammond and Kirk Franklin were together in the studio Sunday for a special installment of Verzuz called "The Healing" after a week that saw the death of George Floyd.
Over 200,000 viewers tuned in.
Franklin said it’s been a difficult week and it’s a night of healing.
“It’s hard for me to sing through this pain,” Hammond said.
Hammond and Franklin were both wearing "I Can't Breathe Again" T-shirts during the live stream as they played each of their hits. Special appearances were also made by gospel singer Marvin Sapp and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Franklin and Hammond also brought in Ahmaud Arbery's mother over the phone and expressed their support for her.