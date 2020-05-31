Truck driver arrested after driving through protest on Minneapolis freeway

Minneapolis protesters converge on a truck driving on the freeway on May 31, 2020.

A tractor trailer was driving on a freeway in Minneapolis as protesters swarmed the roadway Sunday evening, aerial footage from CNN affiliate WCCO shows.

As the driver tried to speed up, protesters overtook the vehicle and the driver stopped, video shows.

It then appears some protesters pulled the driver out of his vehicle before police arrive on scene and the group runs away.

The truck driver incited the crowd of peaceful protesters, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted. The driver was taken to a hospital and arrested.