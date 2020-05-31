Trump says the US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization

President Trump has announced that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, according to a tweet he sent Sunday.

Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left — often the far left — but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.

Antifa positions can be hard to define, but many members support oppressed populations and protest the amassing of wealth by corporations and elites. Some employ radical or militant tactics to get their message across.

Some context: This designation comes as Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have pointed to far left groups as responsible for many of the violent protests across the country.

Federal law enforcement officials told CNN they are aware of outside groups who are behind some of the property destruction and violence, using the cover of the legitimate protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Those domestic extremist groups include anarchists, white supremacists and far left extremists, some of whom have overlapping affiliations.

Read Trump's tweet: