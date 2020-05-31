George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Trump says the US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization
President Trump has announced that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, according to a tweet he sent Sunday.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, describes a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left — often the far left — but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.
Antifa positions can be hard to define, but many members support oppressed populations and protest the amassing of wealth by corporations and elites. Some employ radical or militant tactics to get their message across.
Some context: This designation comes as Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have pointed to far left groups as responsible for many of the violent protests across the country.
Federal law enforcement officials told CNN they are aware of outside groups who are behind some of the property destruction and violence, using the cover of the legitimate protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
Those domestic extremist groups include anarchists, white supremacists and far left extremists, some of whom have overlapping affiliations.
Read Trump's tweet:
Atlanta mayor extends curfew to Sunday
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order “extending curfew in the entire territorial jurisdiction of the City of Atlanta,” according to a tweet from the city.
Curfew will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will end at sunrise June 1, making this the second night in a row the city has been under curfew following protests.
Read the city's tweet:
New York governor calls on protesters to demand change and to vote out lawmakers who don't
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on protesters to demand change, but to be "smart" and "directed," not violent.
He said people need to "demand that the federal government and every state government" pass legislation that says reports of abuse by law enforcement cannot be investigated by local prosecutors because "self policing does not work, period."
"Demand that change and if government leaders won't do it, or can't do it, or don't know how to do it then you vote them out," Cuomo said.
"Don't lose the passion, don't lose the outrage. Be frustrated, but be smart and be directed," he said.
Cuomo did not answer directly when asked if NYPD response was appropriate.
He said these situations are “very very difficult” and “everybody is under stress."
“Police are in an impossible situation in many ways. But their behavior is everything," the governor said.
“And I’ve seen those videos and those videos are truly disturbing," he said.
Cuomo said he has spoken with Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD commissioner and they “understand the situation."
“I am telling them that if that review looks at those videos and finds that there was improper police conduct there will be ramifications," the governor said. “This is a moment of reform."
Cuomo added: “I’m not going to judge it on just what I saw on the video right, as I said from what I saw on the video, I think it's inexplicable but maybe there is an explanation and lets there’s always two sides.”
New York attorney general to review protests Saturday night
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will ask Attorney General Letitia James to review the demonstrations seen Saturday night, as well as any upcoming demonstrations tonight.
“Last night was a long and ugly night all across this nation as we know,” Cuomo said. "We’ve seen a lot of disturbing video about the protests, and .. I've asked the attorney general to review the NYC protests and the actions and procedures that were used.”
The state had a significant state police presence across New York and the National Guard on standby.
“We expect additional protests tonight, and we’re preparing for such," Cuomo said.
There will be 200 additional state police in Rochester tonight after officials asked for more assistance, the governor said.
US Customs and Border Protection to deploy assets across the nation in response to protests
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is deploying officers, agents and aviation assets nationwide at the request of federal, state and local partners “confronting the lawless actions of rioters,” the agency told CNN in a statement.
“CBP carries out its mission nationwide, not just at the border, consistent with federal laws and policies,” the agency added.
Some context: CBP is charged with enforcing the nation’s borders, but regularly assists law enforcement, like after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, according to a CBP official.
A cyberattack was carried out against Minnesota state computers, governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says state computers were attacked on Saturday.
"Before our operation kicked off last night, a very sophisticated denial of service attack on all state computers was executed," Walz said this morning during a news briefing.
"That's not somebody sitting in their basement," Walz said.
According to Walz, the cyberattack was sophisticated but it's not clear who was responsible at this time.
Minnesota extends curfew through Sunday night
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has extended the state's current curfew into Sunday evening.
Walz announced this morning that some of the "operational moves" will also continue Sunday, "like the closing of the major highways," Walz said.
"We are not done yet," the governor said.
The curfew is for all public places from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. CT in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
More than 40 people arrested during protests and unrest in Tampa, Florida
More than 40 people were arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night during protests.
Those arrested were charged with burglary and carrying concealed firearms, among other offenses, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said at a news conference on Sunday.
“Forty-one adults and juveniles were arrested by the end of the night,” Castor said.
Twenty seven police cars were damaged and 40 businesses were burglarized or looted, five of which were set on fire.
One officer sustained a minor burn when mortars were set off toward officers, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.
“Chief Dugan and I marched alongside each of you yesterday afternoon because we share your anger over the death of George Floyd,” Castor said.
"Large number" of arrests made Saturday for weapons violations, Minnesota official says
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said a "large number" of the arrests made during protests Saturday night were for weapons violations.
Officers reported cars with no license plates or headlights driving through neighborhoods, Harrington said at a news briefing Sunday.
When officers approached the cars, they found rocks and other weapons that were being driven to protest sites so "more damage and more assaults could take place," he said.
"We took AR-15s off of people, we took guns off of people," Harrington said.
Harrington said some of those cars were stolen locally.
He said authorities took a "new operational approach" to responding to violet protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul by creating a coordinated group of public safety and law enforcement entities.
Fast-moving teams were sent to targets deemed of "high value" and of "high probability of attack," he said. Harrington said the public safety group worked with the community to identify where some of those targets could be.
According to Harrington, the goal was to get to these targets fast and "stop the violence" right away.
"We took action to make sure people's safety was protected," he said.
By about 2 a.m. there were about 25 arrests on the Hennepin County side and "about 30 arrests on the Ramsey County side," Harrington said.
Since then, "another 40 or 50 arrests that were made," according to Harrington. Specific charges were not mentioned.