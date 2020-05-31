Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested alongside protesters for "unlawful assembly" Saturday night 

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver addressed the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, as well as the nationwide protests, in a memo sent to NBA league office employees.

"Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed," he wrote in the memo, obtained by CNN Sports.

"Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don’t."

He praised members of the NBA and WNBA who have spoken out to demand justice and peaceful protest, and pledged to continue efforts to promote inclusion and address racial inequity.

"We have to reach out, listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference," he wrote.

Basketball icons speak out: A number of famous players have spoken out to demand justice for the death of George Floyd over the past week, including Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA superstar LeBron James, and basketball legend Michael Jordan.