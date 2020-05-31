George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested alongside protesters for "unlawful assembly" Saturday night
Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night alongside protesters, according to police sources.
She was arrested near Greenwich Village for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.
CNN has reached out to NYC Mayor de Blasio’s office for comment.
NBA Commissioner says league will work to address racial inequity in every NBA community
National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver addressed the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, as well as the nationwide protests, in a memo sent to NBA league office employees.
"Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed," he wrote in the memo, obtained by CNN Sports.
"Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don’t."
He praised members of the NBA and WNBA who have spoken out to demand justice and peaceful protest, and pledged to continue efforts to promote inclusion and address racial inequity.
"We have to reach out, listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference," he wrote.
Basketball icons speak out: A number of famous players have spoken out to demand justice for the death of George Floyd over the past week, including Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA superstar LeBron James, and basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Chaos erupts in New York as hundreds run from car fire
A car was up in flames in New York City Sunday as protesters scrambled to get away from the flames.
New York City police and fire responded to the blaze as protesters stood on top of cars and recorded the flames.
CNN is on the scene:
George Floyd's family wants the other three officers at the scene of his death arrested
In the first direct communication the George Floyd family has had with the Minneapolis Police Department, his brother, Philonise Floyd, had a question for Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
He asked:
"I want to know if he's going to get justice for my brother, and arrest all the officers and convict them?"
Arradondo tried to answer the question and spoke directly to Philonise Floyd Sunday during CNN's special "I Can't Breathe: Black Men Living and Dying in America."
"The charging and those decisions will have to come through our County Attorney's Office," Arradondo told Philonise Floyd.
"They have enough evidence to fire them so they have enough evidence to arrest them," Floyd told CNN.
Multiple stores looted in Long Beach shopping center
Looters and protesters have converged at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach, California.
Multiple stores at the shopping destination have been raided and vandalized, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed to CNN.
"Individuals can face looting, burglary, and vandalism charges for this illegal activity," the department said in a statement. "We will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."
While Los Angeles County has issued a 6 p.m. PT curfew, an 8 p.m. PT to 5 a.m. PT curfew remains in place for Long Beach, the city said in statement.
Long Beach police officers are issuing dispersal orders in the downtown area, police said in a statement.
Houston's top cop wants to provide police escort for Floyd's body
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wants his department to provide a police escort for George Floyd when his body is returned to his home city to show their support for his family, he told CNN's Don Lemon on Sunday.
Acevedo said he wants to make sure the family is safe and feel supported by his department.
"It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "He's well known, he's known by a lot of our officers."
"We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."
"I think this is a watershed moment," Acevedo said of the mass protests that have popped up throughout the nation in the wake of Floyd's death. He said that now police unions are speaking out and he hopes it's a sign of "meaningful reform" on how officers who use deadly force are dealt with.
Protests in Murfreesboro are no longer peaceful, Tennessee governor says
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee described protests in Murfreesboro as "overt threats to public safety."
“The protests in Murfreesboro are no longer peaceful demonstrations but have escalated to overt threats to public safety and property," he said in a statement.
Lee went on to say that he authorized the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard "to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens.”
Curfew ordered in some areas of San Diego County
A curfew will go into effect for some unincorporated areas of San Diego County from 8 p.m. PT Sunday to 5:30 a.m. PT on Monday.
Areas around Spring Valley and Lakeside north to Poway will be affected by the curfew, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Saturday was the 2-year anniversary of George Floyd’s mother’s death, attorney says
Saturday was the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd's mother, attorney Ben Crump said as he consoled Floyd's crying brother, Philonise.
Philonise Floyd's tears also came after he and Crump spoke with Minneapolis Police Chief Chief Medaria Arradondo who said the officers who didn't intervene in George Floyd's arrest were complicit.
"Being silent or not intervening to me, you're being complicit," Arradondo said. "My decision to fire all four officers was not based on some sort of hierarchy. Mr. Floyd died in our hands."