George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Target temporarily closes 175 stores amid protests
Target has temporarily closed 175 stores across the United States amid protests.
"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," the retailer said in a statement.
In Minnesota, 71 stores are closed, 49 are closed in California, 12 are closed in New York, and the rest are closed in various other states.
Target team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including Covid-19 premium pay, the statement said.
Branches of the retailer had been affected by some protests in recent days.
Dozens of arrests, no serious injuries in Minneapolis protests
There were dozens of arrests, but no serious injuries tonight as protests broke out in the Minneapolis area, said the Minnesota Dept of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell.
At a press conference early Sunday morning in St. Paul, Schnell said there were no "substantive" injuries to authorities involved in Saturday night's violent protests, nor to anyone that they may have engaged with.
There have been "dozens" of arrests since 10 pm, according to Schnell, and they continue to happen. An exact number is expected later Sunday morning.
California declares state of emergency for Los Angeles County
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County, according to statement from the governor's office.
The governor also authorized assistance to Los Angeles, after receiving a request from the city and county to deploy members of the National Guard to help disperse protests.
Earlier, curfews were announced in multiple cities across California, and the National Guard was put on standby to respond to unrest in San Francisco.
Curfew announced in San Francisco, as mayor requests National Guard to be on standby
The City of San Francisco is now under curfew until 5 a.m. local time on Sunday, Mayor London Breed announced in a press conference.
"These are challenging times for our city and in our country," Breed said. "We ask that you follow our direction and support what we're trying to do here to make sure that all of us are safe."
Breed said the California National Guard will remain on stand-by to respond to protests.
Some two dozen other cities across the US have announced curfews for Saturday night into Sunday morning, and more than 10 states have deployed the National Guard.
Ferguson police department building damaged and evacuated
The Ferguson, Missouri police department has been damaged and evacuated according to a tweet by the St. Louis County Police Department.
All non-essential personnel have been evacuated from the building.
St. Louis County Police say they are assisting police in Ferguson where fireworks, bricks, rocks and bottles have been thrown at officers during protests.
The mayor of Ferguson has issued a 12 a.m. curfew in the city.
Ferguson was the backdrop to several violent protests in 2014 after Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black teenager, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a white police officer in August of that year.
'I wish the officers hadn’t done that,' New York mayor says, after police drive into barrier holding back protesters
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Saturday evening that a video of an NYPD car driving into a barrier with protesters behind and knocking them over was "upsetting."
"I wish the officers hadn’t done that," he added, but noted there was context to the footage.
“Look, I’ve seen that video, and I’ve obviously heard about a number of other instances -- it’s inappropriate for protestors to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers. That’s wrong on its face and that hasn’t happened in the history of protest in this city,” de Blasio said. “I’ve been watching protests for decades. People don’t do that. And so it’s clear that a different element has come into play here who are trying to hurt police officers and trying to damage their vehicles, and if a police officer is [in] that situation they have to get out that situation."
He added that "the video was upsetting, and I wish the officers hadn’t done that. But I also understood that they didn’t start the situation. The situation was started by a group of protestors converging on a police vehicle, attacking that vehicle, it’s unacceptable."
The mayor said he wouldn’t blame the officers themselves.
“I’m not going to blame officers who were trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation. The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with, and they created an untenable situation. I wish the officers had found a different approach, but let’s begin at the beginning. The protestors in that video did the wrong thing to surround that police car, period.”
The mayor also said that he will not order a curfew for New York City.
“The fact is there’s very few people out protesting at this point," he told reporters around midnight. "The NYPD has been addressing the situation. There’s over eight million people in the city and the people out right now number in the hundreds, and they’re being dealt with by the NYPD."
The mayor will address the media again Sunday at 10 a.m. local time.
25 cities across 16 states have now imposed curfews
As protests continue across the United States into the early hours of Sunday morning, at least 25 cities across 16 states have imposed curfews. The National Guard has also been activated in around a dozen states and the District of Columbia.
CALIFORNIA
- Beverly Hills
- Los Angeles
COLORADO
- Denver
FLORIDA
- Miami
GEORGIA
- Atlanta
ILLINOIS
- Chicago
KENTUCKY
- Louisville
MINNESOTA
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul
NEW YORK
- Rochester
OHIO
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dayton
- Toledo
OREGON
- Eugene
- Portland
PENNSYLVANIA
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Charleston
- Columbia
TENNESSEE
- Nashville
UTAH
- Salt Lake City
WASHINGTON
- Seattle
WISCONSIN
- Milwaukee
Three people shot, one killed amid protests in downtown Indianapolis
At least three people were reported shot and one dead amid protests in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night, Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a press conference.
Police are still investigating and have advised citizens to avoid the area, the chief said.
A police officer also sustained minor injuries tonight, he added.
Joe Biden comments on the protests taking place across America
Presumptive Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has released a statement on the unrest gripping America, saying: "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary."
"It’s an utterly American response," Biden said. "But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."
"These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd," he added.