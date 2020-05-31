Target temporarily closes 175 stores amid protests

Shutterstock

Target has temporarily closed 175 stores across the United States amid protests.

"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," the retailer said in a statement.

In Minnesota, 71 stores are closed, 49 are closed in California, 12 are closed in New York, and the rest are closed in various other states.

Target team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including Covid-19 premium pay, the statement said.

Branches of the retailer had been affected by some protests in recent days.