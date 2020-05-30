US
George Floyd case updates

George Floyd protests spread nationwide

By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 12:52 a.m. ET, May 30, 2020
14 min ago

Bail for former officer Derek Chauvin set at $500,000, document shows

From CNN Legal Analyst Joey Jackson

Bail for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been set at $500,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota.

According to the document, there have been no conditions set for his release.

The document doesn't indicate that Chauvin is out on bail, but it does say that if he does bond out, bail is set for $500,000.

The order of detention box is not checked because Chauvin was not ordered detained or remanded.

10 min ago

Dallas police mass in front of headquarters amid protests

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The entrance to the Dallas Police Department headquarters has been blocked by dozens of cruisers and officers, as protesters march to the downtown building. 

A line of officers is keeping people away.

A tweet from Dallas Police says one officer received non-life threatening injuries in the response to Friday night protests over the death of George Floyd.   

Chief Renee Hall told KTVT that some protesters threw bricks at officers.

“We are an organization that upholds peaceful protests, but we will not be the target,” Hall said.

10 min ago

National Guard activated in Georgia as governor declares state of emergency

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson 

As many as 500 National Guard troops have been activated to protect people and property in Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Friday.

Kemp said he is also issuing a state of emergency for Fulton County due to protests in the state capital.

"At the request of Mayor @KeishaBottoms & in consultation with public safety & emergency preparedness officials, I have issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 @GeorgiaGuard troops to protect people & property in Atlanta," Kemp's Twitter post said.
"They will deploy immediately to assist (local law enforcement) who are working tirelessly to subdue unlawful activity & restore peace. We will continue to make all state resources available to local leaders during this emergency situation."

10 min ago

Change never comes through violence, says daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said that violence is not a solution, during a news conference by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"We can't keep doing things like we've been doing it in this nation, we've got to deal with systemic racism and white supremacy once and for all," King said.
"But the only pathway I know to do this is through non-violent means. It is a proven method."

She added, "The end goal is we want change, and want it now. But change never comes through violence. It is not a solution."

20 min ago

Suspected looting at luxury Atlanta shopping mall

From CNN’s Joe Sutton  

In addition to the unrest in downtown Atlanta, protesters have made their way north to Lenox Square Mall, in the Buckhead community. 

Lenox is regarded as one of the premier shopping destinations in the US Southeast, featuring brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campo told CNN it “sounds like there is some vandalism and looting.” 

Officers are also investigating possible looting at a Buckhead Target store.

23 min ago

Louisville police apologize to reporter shot at by officer with pepper ball launcher

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has apologized to CNN affiliate WAVE’s reporter Kaitlin Rust, who was directly fired upon by an officer with a pepper ball launcher while live on air on Friday night. 

LMPD special advisor Jessie Halladay said she had reviewed the video and the incident was not something that should have occurred if Rust was singled out as a reporter. 

According to Halladay, authorities were unable to confirm that the officer seen in the video is a LMPD officer, but said he could be a member of its special response team.

Halladay said the department would review the video again once the protests end and investigate if disciplinary action is necessary.

The LMPD has no intention of targeting media covering the incident, Halladay added. 

42 min ago

Multiple arrests in Las Vegas after protesters take over part of iconic Strip

A number of protesters have been arrested after taking over portions of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip in Nevada on Friday night. 

“As the night went on, many more people joined the protest and some of those protests became more violent, and some of those protesters started breaking the laws," Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said in a briefing with CNN affiliate KTNV.

Koren didn't reveal how many people had been arrested.

“We are fully aware of how delicate and problematic this situation is nationally," Koren added. 

41 min ago

Accused officer’s wife files for dissolution of marriage, lawyer says

An attorney for Kellie Chauvin, the wife of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has filed for a dissolution of marriage, according to a statement from the Sekula Family Law office.

Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the statement said.
“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”
1 min ago

Here's a snapshot of where we've seen protests so far tonight

From CNN's Joe Sutton

Protesters took to the streets across America over the death of George Floyd on Friday night. 

Some of the protests have been peaceful, while others have been destructive. Here are the cities where protesters gathered:

California: Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Sacramento, San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco 

Colorado: Denver  

Georgia: Atlanta

Illinois: Chicago

Iowa: Des Moines

Indiana: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne 

Kentucky: Louisville (Related to the death of Breonna Taylor)

Louisiana: New Orleans

New York: New York City 

Massachusetts: Boston

Michigan: Detroit

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Nevada: Las Vegas

North Carolina: Charlotte 

Ohio: Columbus, Cincinnati 

Texas: Dallas, Houston

Virginia: Richmond

Washington, DC