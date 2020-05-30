Situation in Minneapolis remains "incredibly dangerous," governor says 

WCCO

Minneapolis law enforcement officers have arrested a number of people who ignored dispersal orders in the area around the city's 5th precinct, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.

"Leave the Fifth Precinct area now so the troopers and officers on the ground can clear the area and enforce the curfew. 350 troopers and officers are in the area," the department said in a tweet.

It comes as protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the city.

CNN's Sara Sidner said tear gas and rubber bullets have been used by police to try to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of police have been advancing street by street toward the protesters, who have been creating barricades while chanting, "I can't breathe."

"We have heard people here say, 'Look, we are not going to stop fighting about this right now,' because they don't feel that they've ever been heard enough and now they've just unleashed all emotions," Sidner said from Minneapolis.

