George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Most protesters are not Minneapolis or St. Paul residents, mayors say
Mayor Jacob Frey said the people who are coming to Minneapolis to protest are not residents and are "coming in largely from outside the city."
"Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so. We've seen longterm institutional businesses overridden. We've seen community institutions set on fire. And I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents," he said at a news briefing on Saturday.
He said the protests earlier this week that were mostly peaceful and were largely attended by those who lived in the city, but "the dynamic has changed."
"Gradually that shift was made and we saw more and more people coming from outside of the city. We saw more and more people looking to cause violence in our communities, and I have to say, it is not acceptable," Frey said.
"This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops," he added.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said everyone who was arrested in his city last night was from outside the state.
"What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here," he said.
There were roughly 20 arrests made in St. Paul last night, mostly for burglary, and roughly the same number of arrests in Minneapolis for curfew violations and destruction of property, said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Minneapolis mayor: "This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rebuked the demonstrations last night in his city and called for the destruction and violence to stop.
"This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops. We're in the middle of a pandemic right now. We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one another. In order to make sure that we continue to have the necessary community institutions, we need to make sure that our businesses are protected, that they are safe, and that they are secure," Frey said at a news conference this morning.
Chicago Police report multiple arrests, injured officers and damaged property following protests
The Chicago Police Department said there were multiple arrests, reports of injured Chicago Police officers, property damage and damage to city vehicles in protests that broke out in downtown Chicago Friday night.
“We do not have specifics on numbers or the circumstances surrounding the injured officers and damage to property,” a spokesperson told CNN.
Protests in Minneapolis are "no longer, in any way, about the murder of George Floyd," governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said "the situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd" at a news briefing on Saturday morning.
"It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities," he added.
He said violent protests Friday night were a "mockery of pretending this is about George Floyd's death or inequities or historical traumas to our communities of color."
"Because our communities of color and our indigenous communities were out front fighting hand in hand to save businesses that took decades to build. Infrastructure and nonprofits that have served a struggling community were torn down and burned by people with no regard for what went into that," Walz continued
Minnesota governor says "restoring civil order on the streets" is the top priority
Law enforcement officers faced improvised explosive devices and a "highly evolved and tightly controlled group of folks bent on adapting their tactics to make it as difficult as possible to maintain that order" last night in Minneapolis as protesters blanketed the city, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference late this morning.
"I think what's really important to recognize is the tactics and the approach that we have taken have evolved and need to evolve the same way. With a sensitivity to the legitimate rage and anger that came after what the world witnessed in the murder of George Floyd, and was manifested in a very healthy gathering of community to memorialize that on Tuesday night. Was still present to a certain degree on Wednesday. By Thursday, it was nearly gone, and last night is a mockery of pretending this is about George Floyd's death or inequities or historical traumas to our communities of color," Walz said.
Earlier Saturday morning: Walz held another news conference early this morning in response to the unrest across the city, after a number of protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew set by the state government.
“This is the largest civilian deployment in Minnesota history that we have out there today,” Walz said then. "This is an operation that has never been done in Minnesota."
Minnesota National Guard mobilizes more than 1,000 additional personnel on Saturday
The Minnesota National Guard is activating more than 1,000 additional personnel today, the group announced in a tweet Saturday morning.
This is addition to the 700 citizen soldiers and airmen who were on duty last night, according to the tweet.
"This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota's National Guard's 164-year history," the tweet said.
Trump says White House protests have "little to do with the memory of George Floyd"
In a Saturday morning tweet, President Trump said the protests in Lafayette Park in front of the White House on Friday had “little to do with the memory of George Floyd,” again providing no evidence to back up that claim, adding that demonstrators, “were just there to cause trouble.”
Trump alleged, without evidence, that protesters were, “professionally managed.” There is no indication that they were.
“Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???,” he wrote, without explaining what he meant by that.
CNN has reached out to the White House for clarity.
Trump responds to White House protesters saying they would have been met with "vicious dogs"
In a bizarre four-tweet thread, President Trump thanked the Secret Service for their handling of protests in Lafayette Park Friday night.
The President tweeted that the protesters “would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” had they breached the fence at the White House.
Trump also attacked DC mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming she “wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved.”
DC Police were on scene last night, in addition to several other agencies.
Protestors clash with Secret Service overnight outside the White House
A group of protestors gathered in front of the White House overnight following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
For more than five hours overnight, protestors confronted Secret Service officers at barriers in front of the White House. At times, the crowd removed the metal barriers and began pushing up against the riot shields and the Secret Service officers. The protestors pushed hard enough that some officers walked away with minor injuries.
At least one time, the agents responded to aggressive pushing and yelling by spraying pepper spray at the protestors.
Throughout the night protestors could be heard chanting their support for Floyd and their dislike of President Trump. At one point, a different camera crew was chased off by the protestors who could be seen trying to grab their equipment.
In addition to pushing and yelling, protestors could be seen throwing water bottles and other objects toward the line of officers. Those officers were continually bringing in new metal barriers throughout the night as protestors wrestled them away and tried to break through.
The protest began about 10 p.m. Friday night and the scene mostly quieted down by 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The crowd thinned out and Secret Service Officers were able to expand their perimeter and barriers around Lafayette Park across from the White House. This was the second time that protestors gathered outside of the White House during the evening and early morning hours.
Here's what happened before that: Protestors began gathering in Washington, DC, around 7 p.m. and the White House was initially locked down as the protestors began to move toward that location.
At 8 p.m. the Secret Service tweeted, “Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful.”
The lockdown was lifted just before 8:30 p.m. as protestors marched to different parts of the city, before returning to the White House later in the evening and into the early morning.
Friday evening the Secret Service said it was “currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park.”
A later request for comment about the overnight confrontations has not been answered. CNN also has an inquiry into the DC police department.