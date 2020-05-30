May 30 George Floyd protests news
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has extended a curfew, which initially applied only to downtown, to the whole city.
The curfew requires everyone within the City of Los Angeles to stay indoors tonight, from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” Garcetti said in a statement. “The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for. This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”
At least 25 cities across 16 states have now imposed curfews.
CALIFORNIA
- Beverly Hills
- Los Angeles
COLORADO
- Denver
FLORIDA
- Miami
GEORGIA
- Atlanta
ILLINOIS
- Chicago
KENTUCKY
- Louisville
MINNESOTA
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul
NEW YORK
- Rochester
OHIO
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dayton
- Toledo
OREGON
- Eugene
- Portland
PENNSYLVANIA
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Charleston
- Columbia
TENNESSEE
- Nashville
UTAH
- Salt Lake City
WASHINGTON
- Seattle
WISCONSIN
- Milwaukee
More than 80% of people booked into Minneapolis jails over the past 2 days are from Minnesota
More than 80% of people booked into jail in Minneapolis on riot and other potentially riot-related charges over the past two days are from Minnesota, according to a CNN analysis of data from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Officials had earlier claimed that most protesters came from out of state.
Of the 51 people who were booked into jail in Hennepin County between noon Thursday and noon Saturday on riot, unlawful assembly, burglary or damage to property charges, 43 had an address listed in Minnesota.
Those charges amounted for more than half of the total jail bookings over the 48-hour period. Three of the arrestees were listed as Illinois residents, while others were from Alaska, Florida, Michigan and Missouri, and one had no address available.
It’s not possible from the data to say for sure that the charges were linked to the protests. And the data only covers people booked into jail, not necessarily all arrests. Hennepin County includes Minneapolis, but not St. Paul.
Local news channel KARE 11 had previously reported that most arrestees came from out of state.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday that protesters “are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades.”
And Gov. Tim Walz had suggested that 80% of protesters were from out of state, but didn’t provide data at a Saturday evening press conference to support that figure. He said some of the information came from “human intel” and he spoke of “other data points,” but didn’t provide details. “We'll see tonight, whether it's right or wrong,” he said.
St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday morning that “every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state,” but retracted that claim on Saturday evening, saying he “takes full responsibility” for the mistake.
Fireworks go off and protesters throw projectiles at police in Minneapolis
Fireworks are going off and smoke is filling the air at the protest in Minneapolis. Some of the crowd rushed away as the large bangs rang out.
Police have also been firing tear gas at the protesters near the 5th Precinct, where some in the crowd have responded with projectiles of their own.
A CNN producer on the scene was struck by an object but it is unclear what the source is.
Watch:
Chicago under curfew 'until further notice'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced a curfew starting 9 p.m. local time and ending at 6 a.m. Sunday that will "be nightly until further notice."
It is currently 8:50 p.m. in the city.
At a press conference this evening, Lightfoot said she had been "watching a tragedy unfold in our city. What started out as a peaceful protest has now devolved into criminal conduct."
"We are proud of our long legacy of spearheading all peaceful protest movements that have shaped and reshaped this nation, generation after generation," she said. "And I will not let criminals take over our city."
Lightfoot said 35 minutes, from the start of the announcement, would be enough time for people to "clear the streets."
"My expectation is that most people who have been peaceful today are going to go home," she added. "But if they don't, then we give the police department another tool to use to enforce the curfew."
Lightfoot later added that anyone breaking the curfew, after being given the warning to disperse, would be arrested.
According to Transit Chicago, all but two of the city's subway lines are currently suspended due to the protests, and multiple bus routes have had to be changed.
Philadelphia Mayor blames 'ragtag group' for violence at a mostly peaceful demonstration
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday that the majority of protesters in the city were peaceful marchers who were expressing “our collective grief,” and that any acts of looting and violence came later in the day from a “ragtag group.”
“The people that were doing the actual protests were not the problem," Kenney said. "The people who were actually marching for a purpose were not the problem. It was this ragtag group of people who were destructive folks, who were doing the things to our officers, to the buildings, setting cars on fire, those type of things. So, we will get through this, we will get cleaned up, we’ll get secured, and we’ll move on."
Some 3,000 protesters gathered in downtown Philadelphia earlier, police said. The demonstration began peacefully outside the city's Museum of Art, before violence broke out in the city center and some protesters vandalized property and clashed with police.
At least 14 arrests have been made so far, a police spokesperson said.
Texas and Colorado have activated the National Guard
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard to help respond to protests in the state, his spokesperson John Wittman said.
Separately, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has also authorized the National Guard to respond to protests in the city and county of Denver, according to a release from his office.
As protests continue to erupt across the country over the death of George Floyd, at least eight states and the District of Columbia have now either activated or requested the National Guard to assist local law enforcement.
Those states include:
- Minnesota
- Georgia
- Ohio
- Colorado
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Utah
- Texas
- District of Columbia
Beverly Hills announces 8 p.m. curfew
Beverly Hills will implement a curfew at 8 p.m. local time that will last until 5:30 a.m. "to ensure the safety of citizens, visitors, and law enforcement personnel", the city government said this evening.
It's currently 6:30 p.m. in Beverley Hills.
“I’m asking everyone to stay at home,” Beverly Hills Mayor Les Friedman said in a statement. “Thousands of protestors marched through our city streets on Saturday to call attention the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. While most of the protestors were peaceful and there were no injuries, there were multiple incidents of vandalism in the city. The safety of the Beverly Hills community remains our top priority at all times.”
The curfew prohibits people from being in any public place in the city, including streets and parks.
Brother of George Floyd said Trump didn’t give him an opportunity to speak during phone call
The family of George Floyd spoke to both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden this week following his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said his conversation with Trump was “so fast.”
“He didn't give me an opportunity to even speak,” he said. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept like pushing me off, like ‘I don't want to hear what you're talking about’. And I just told him, I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern day lynching in broad daylight."
Philonise Floyd said he asked Biden to get justice for his brother.
“I asked Vice President Biden — I never had to beg a man before – but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother,” he said.
“I do not want to see him on a shirt just like the other guys. Nobody deserved that. Black folk don't deserve that. We're all dying,” Philonise Floyd said.
CNN has reached out the family and has not heard back.
Tennessee protesters surround police chanting "hands up don't shoot"
Footage shows more than 250 protesters in Nashville gathered in front of the Central Police Precinct shouting at officers standing ground around a vandalized police car, holding signs and yelling chants.
Protesters chanted "hands up don't shoot" and "black lives matter."